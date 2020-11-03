Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/11/2020 17:18:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Corporate bond market still holds risks for investors: SSI

04/11/2020    17:12 GMT+7

The corporate bond market cooled in September and risks still persist for investors, according to securities companies.

Corporate bond market still holds risks for investors: SSI
Cash notes counted at a bank office. Data from the Hanoi Stock Exchange and securities firms showed total bond issuance cooled down in September but risks still persist for buyers. — Photo vietnammoi.vn

Data from the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) showed the total value of corporate bonds sold in September was VND16.25 trillion (nearly US$700 million).

September’s value nosedived 80 per cent from August's record of VND83.8 trillion and was still modest compared to the March-July period.

The decline came after Decree 81/2020/NĐ-CP took effect on September 1 to restrict risky purchases of corporate bonds to make the bond market stronger and more sustainable.

A recent report by SSI Securities Incorporation (SSI) showed local companies in the third quarter issued VND164.4 trillion worth of corporate bonds, up 29 per cent from the prior quarter and 95 per cent year-on-year.

In the first nine months of the year, the total value of corporate bonds pumped into the market was estimated at VND341 trillion, up 79 per cent year-on-year and the value of the bond market in comparison with total GDP gained 3 percentage points to 14.4 per cent at the end of September.

SSI also pointed out the total value of non-collateral bonds reached VND43 trillion in the nine months, including VND20.5 trillion worth of bonds issued by real estate companies.

About VND29.1 trillion worth of corporate bonds were guaranteed by the issuers or third-party companies. Of the figure, real estate companies’ bonds accounted for 78.7 per cent.

More than 95 per cent of all bonds with no collateral or low creditability were sold in the nine months, proving market demand is at a high though investors have been warned of such assets, SSI said.

Those bonds may be too risky for investors as they may go home empty-handed if issuers declare bankruptcy or liquidation, SSI said.

Some economists said most corporate bonds having been issued are not guaranteed and of low creditability.

Many companies are making unreal assets, which are not referred to their real financial and business performances, they said.

 

Those bonds are not due within a year so the situation is still under control, they said.

But from the second year, if those companies are unable to pay interest, the bonds could turn worthless and the consequences may be too harsh for investors and the economy, they said.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Tu, a senior analyst at SSI Securities’ research unit, said local companies may return to bank loans in the last quarter of the year after the bond market is tightened by Decree 81.

Total lending increased by only 6.09 per cent in January-September from the beginning of the year, lower than the target of 8-10 per cent set by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) for 2020.

That means there is room for VND150-320 trillion worth of capital to be pumped into the economy in the fourth quarter, Tu said.

“Most local companies have complied with Decree 81, making the bond market cool down in September. They would seek borrowings from banks so that risks could be hedged and investors are protected from potential losses,” she said.

“It is unlikely the corporate bond market would boom in the last three months of the year. Companies will have to encounter stricter rules on information disclosure and issuance standards,” Tu said.

But on the secondary corporate bond market, buying and selling would still be dynamic, she said, adding interest rates offered by bond issuers and third-party companies would still be higher than banks’ saving rates – which are now at 3-5.8 per cent for terms of up to 13 months.

According to the Asia Development Bank (ADB), the Vietnamese corporate bond market has made great achievements in recent years but is still highly risky for investors because no independent organisation takes charge of rating local companies. The lack of such an organisation puts investors at risk when purchasing bonds.  VNS

Corporate bond market cools in September after policy changes

Corporate bond market cools in September after policy changes

Private corporate bonds raised in September dived from the previous month after a decree took effect to tighten the issuance on the corporate bond market.

Meeting expectations of the corporate bond market

Meeting expectations of the corporate bond market

A new government decree tightens conditions on the issuance of corporate bonds. However, before the decree came into effect, enterprises flooded the market with new issuances.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam must accept US$60-billion tourism losses to ensure safety: PM
Vietnam must accept US$60-billion tourism losses to ensure safety: PM
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Before the Covid-19 outbreak, Vietnam would welcome 21 million international visitors annually, with total revenues exceeding US$60 billion.

Disbursing ODA: mission for remaining months of 2020
Disbursing ODA: mission for remaining months of 2020
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The prime minister has highlighted disbursing official development assistance (ODA) as the main mission of ministries and localities in the final months of this year.

Vietnam develops economy, but remains vigilant against Covid-19: PM
Vietnam develops economy, but remains vigilant against Covid-19: PM
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

Discussing the current socio-economic situation at the ongoing National Assembly session on November 2, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the current government term has been very challenging.

Digital transformation – the key to overcoming Covid-19 among retailers
Digital transformation – the key to overcoming Covid-19 among retailers
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Experts believe that the impact of Covid-19 will last at least 12-16 months more. Only 14 percent of companies, the most agile and flexible, can become the ‘winners’, according to Arnaud Ginolin, CEO of BCG.

Farmers livestream to sell oranges, tea around the globe
Farmers livestream to sell oranges, tea around the globe
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Within one hour, nearly 2,000 products were sold by last cam farmers. In the middle of the pandemic, Truong Thi Tam, a local seller, for the first time tried to sell her goods by livestreaming.

Industrial real estate rents surge in HCM City, Hanoi
Industrial real estate rents surge in HCM City, Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Rents for industrial lands in HCM City and Hanoi have increased by two and 1.7 times respectively in the third quarter from a year earlier.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 3
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 3
BUSINESSicon  03/11/2020 

Export revenue rises 4.7% in ten months despite COVID-19

Int’l organizations upbeat about Vietnam’s economic prospects
Int’l organizations upbeat about Vietnam’s economic prospects
BUSINESSicon  03/11/2020 

Vietnamese economy was forecast to expand from 1.6% to 2.8% in 2020, according to updated reports of international organizations.

Agriculture sector works towards reaching $40 bln export target
Agriculture sector works towards reaching $40 bln export target
BUSINESSicon  03/11/2020 

A host of measures have been suggested for the agriculture sector to reach the target of $40 billion in export revenue this year, given the impact of COVID-19 and now natural disasters.

Ministry to inspect use of land for housing, condotel purposes
Ministry to inspect use of land for housing, condotel purposes
BUSINESSicon  03/11/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment (MONRE) has asked its General Department of Land Administration to plan the inspection of land use in urban areas, as well as housing and condotel development projects in 2021.

Vietnam's trade surplus hits record in 10 months
Vietnam's trade surplus hits record in 10 months
BUSINESSicon  03/11/2020 

Vietnam’s exports rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in the first ten months of this year to over $229 billion, for a trade surplus of a record $18.7 billion, according to latest report by the General Statistics Office.

Highlights from the year-end meeting of the National Assembly
Highlights from the year-end meeting of the National Assembly
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

The government is taking a cautious view in setting its development goals for 2021, which is understandable due to lingering risks from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Public debt: one fourth of state budget collections used to pay debt
Public debt: one fourth of state budget collections used to pay debt
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The public debt to GDP ratio has been controlled well and has decreased in recent years. But the public debt repayment to budget revenue ratio has steadily increased because of many due debts.

Goal of 1 million businesses still far away
Goal of 1 million businesses still far away
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The plan to develop household businesses into normal businesses has not succeeded. The goal of having 1 million businesses in the country by the end of 2020 will not be met.

Development of coastal urban areas: a hot trend
Development of coastal urban areas: a hot trend
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

“Coastal urban area” is a phrase that is appearing increasingly in the print and electronic media.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 2
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 2
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

Handling fake goods on e-commerce platforms

Does Vietnam need more airports? The debate continues
Does Vietnam need more airports? The debate continues
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

The Government Office has asked the Ministry of Transport to consider a proposal by Ninh Thuan Province to use a military airport also for commercial purposes.

Online exports help food-beverage firms expand market share
Online exports help food-beverage firms expand market share
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

Using online platforms to boost exports is an inevitable trend that will help food and beverage businesses penetrate the global market, reduce costs and quickly reach consumers, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

US presidential election, news shortage to weigh on local market in November
US presidential election, news shortage to weigh on local market in November
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

After the third-quarter earnings season ends, the Vietnamese stock market may face a correction phase in November as investors try to realise their profits amid expected global market volatility due to the US presidential election.

Vietnam’s 500-year fish sauce specialty reaching out to the world
Vietnam’s 500-year fish sauce specialty reaching out to the world
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

Fish sauce production in Vietnam is still modest with small and tiny enterprises. Producers have been told to update technology and diversify products to conquer the world market.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 