Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/05/2020 17:07:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN corporate bond market turns gloomy because of Covid-19

 
 
29/05/2020    16:00 GMT+7

The primary supply of corporate bonds has dropped sharply as the epidemic has upset enterprises’ business plans. Many have postponed bond issuance plans.

A report on private offerings released by the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) showed that the total value of corporate bonds issued in Q1 2020 was VND29.384 trillion, a sharp decrease of 76 percent compared with the previous quarter.

VN corporate bond market turns gloomy because of Covid-19



The value of bonds issued by commercial banks dropped by 98 percent. They only issued VND1 trillion worth of corporate bonds in Q1, while the figure was VND45 trillion in Q4 2019. The bonds, with maturity in 7-10 years, were issued to increase 2-tier capital.

Meanwhile, the epidemic has had significant impact on the financial plans of real estate firms, which, together with banks, were big issuers. Therefore, the value of bonds issued by the firms has also decreased by 40 percent.

A report on private offerings released by the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) showed that the total value of corporate bonds issued in Q1 2020 was VND29.384 trillion, a sharp decrease of 76 percent compared with the previous quarter.

However, the high success rate of 88 percent showed that though the volume of bonds issued decreased, the demand for bonds remained. 

 

The biggest bond holders are domestic institutional investors, mostly securities companies. The companies buy bonds in the primary market for secondary distribution.

The other big bond holders are commercial banks. Techcombank and MB Bank bought relatively high amounts of bonds as of the end of February.

Domestic individual investors also have increased the purchases of corporate bonds with the market share surging to 30 percent from 9 percent in 2019.

The average interest rate and bond term of the corporate bonds issued recently are higher than the previous quarter. The interest rate is 10-11 percent per annum, while the bond term is 3.9 years, much higher than the bank deposit interest rates for the same terms and equal to the medium- and long-term lending interest rates.

The Economics Research Center under the Maritime Bank (MSB) believes that there are latent risks in the corporate bond market.

The researchers at the center pointed out that some real estate firms issued short-term bonds with the maturity time in 1-2 years, but offered very high interest rates of 11.5-12 percent per annum. The noteworthy thing is that the institutions issued bonds with no mortgaged assets and the buyers were mostly domestic investors.

There are risks in the bonds if the issuers face problems in liquidity. Meanwhile, the mechanism to protect domestic investors still has not been perfected.

The researchers also pointed out the low transparency of the market as the information exposed by issuers doesn’t show in detail the purpose of the capital use and plans to pay principal and interest.

The other risks include the lack of information about bond holders, the absence of credit rating firms and legal loopholes. 

Mai Lan

Property firms top bond issuers, having risks as outstanding bonds much higher than equities

Property firms top bond issuers, having risks as outstanding bonds much higher than equities

Property firms were the top bond issuers in the first four months of this year, but the race of issuing bonds to raise capital in the context of tightened credit was creating risks as many had much higher outstanding bonds than their equities.  

State should control corporate bond issuance of property firms: Construction Ministry

State should control corporate bond issuance of property firms: Construction Ministry

The Ministry of Construction (MoC) has asked the Prime Minister to strictly control corporate bond issuances made by real estate enterprises, especially small and medium enterprises, to reduce risks.  

 
 

Other News

.
Full-scale audit compulsory to all PPP projects: NA deputies
Full-scale audit compulsory to all PPP projects: NA deputies
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

A full-scale audit should become compulsory for work carried out under public-private partnerships to make sure they are efficient and benefit all stakeholders, lawmakers have told the National Assembly.

Shrimp exports expected to increase in coming months
Shrimp exports expected to increase in coming months
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Viet Nam’s pushback of COVID-19 pandemic has helped shrimp exporters raise their competitiveness on the world market, being over other competitors...

HCM City says petrol supply adequate to fully meet demand
HCM City says petrol supply adequate to fully meet demand
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Industry and Trade has assured there is an adequate supply of petroleum products to meet demand and it will prevent any hoarding of these goods.

North-South Expressway faces lack of funds
North-South Expressway faces lack of funds
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) said that it has been difficult to mobilize credit capital for the huge eastern North-South Expressway project.

Wooden furniture manufacturers face liquidity problems amid COVID-19 crisis
Wooden furniture manufacturers face liquidity problems amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s wooden furniture industry was expected to have a prosperous year in 2020 after the US-China trade war broke out in 2019. But hopes have been dashed by Covid-19.

Air passenger transport increases slightly in May
Air passenger transport increases slightly in May
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam reported that the number of passengers through airports nationwide reached 2.88 million passengers this month, down 70 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Man jailed for stock manipulation
Man jailed for stock manipulation
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

 The Ha Noi People's Court on Wednesday sentenced one person to 18 months in jail over stock market manipulation at Binh Thuan Mineral Industry JSC (KSA).

Utilisation of EVFTA requires strict clarity
Utilisation of EVFTA requires strict clarity
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The upcoming bilateral free trade between Vietnam and the EU may be a tough nut to crack unless the country can make thorough preparations for fulfilling commitments in the deal to further its trade and investment with the bloc.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 29
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 29
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Local coffee prices skyrocket on limited supply

Proposal to halt M&amp;A a question of fine balance
Proposal to halt M&A a question of fine balance
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Just a few days ago, Tiki and Sendo struck a hundred-million dollar deal that could redraw the landscape of the entire e-commerce industry,

Investing frameworks can entice even more
Investing frameworks can entice even more
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Starting with the silent move of global smartphone titan Apple, companies have been shifting their facilities to Vietnam, following the call for more lucrative investment opportunities.

Will Vietnam become important link in global supply chain?
Will Vietnam become important link in global supply chain?
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The US is planning to remove some of its supply chain out of China and has invited other countries for a dialogue on this issue, including Vietnam.

Seaport ambitions fail to hold water
Seaport ambitions fail to hold water
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Despite some improvements, seaport joint ventures between foreign partners and state-owned shipping giant Vietnam Maritime Corporation continued to incur losses in the first quarter of this year, 

COVID-19 a boost for Vietnam’s fintech
COVID-19 a boost for Vietnam’s fintech
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

As a promising digital economy, Vietnam has facilitated fintech development to penetrate deeper and faster into the world’s digital economy, especially in the post-COVID-19 period.

Vietnamese take increasingly to cashless payments
Vietnamese take increasingly to cashless payments
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Non-cash payments have increased sharply, especially through mobile devices and the internet, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

Vietnam banks to recover by 2021
Vietnam banks to recover by 2021
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The quality of bank assets has been affected by Covid-19, but the recovery of the banks will depend on their loan portfolios and asset structure.

FiT revamp vulnerable to speculation
FiT revamp vulnerable to speculation
BUSINESSicon  28/05/2020 

Despite bankability concerns inherent in power purchase agreements, investing in renewable power is a bright spot in Vietnam as developers rush to take advantage of the current feed-in tariff. 

EVFTA to fan flames of European investor interest
EVFTA to fan flames of European investor interest
BUSINESSicon  28/05/2020 

European investors are expected to stir mergers and acquisitions activities in the coming time as the landmark free trade agreement between the European Union and Vietnam nears ratification. 

Vietnam should enhance its productivity to grow: WB
Vietnam should enhance its productivity to grow: WB
BUSINESSicon  28/05/2020 

Vietnam should focus on a productivity-driven development model to become a high-income economy by 2045, according to the latest report from the...

HCM City struggles to sell underground parking lots idea to investors
HCM City struggles to sell underground parking lots idea to investors
BUSINESSicon  28/05/2020 

The HCM City Department of Transport has warned that the shortage of public parking space is worsening because building parking lots is expensive and returns on them are low.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 