Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/05/2020 21:14:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Covid-19: A test for realtors

 
 
25/05/2020    17:52 GMT+7

Heavy debts and tightened credits plus sales slump due to the Covid-19 pandemic will soon expose the Achilles’ heel of many financially weak real estate enterprises. Here is why.

Due to the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, supplies in the real estate market, especially in the two big cities of Hanoi and HCMC, in Q1 continued to slide against Q4, 2019. They were also the lowest Q1 supplies over the past five years - PHOTO: THANH HOA

Due to the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, supplies in the real estate market, especially in the two big cities of Hanoi and HCMC, in Q1 continued to slide against Q4, 2019. They were also the lowest Q1 supplies over the past five years.

In Hanoi, statistics from the consulting and market research firm JLL Vietnam show that official apartment offers in Q1 were only 4,600 units from 12 projects, down 65% from Q4 2019. The supply drop also dent market liquidity. The middle-end segment took the lead in apartment sales in Hanoi, accounting for 83% of the market share. They were mainly apartments on the outskirts like Gia Lam and Long Bien districts.

In HCMC, Q1 apartments sales were only 1,980 units, more than half below the sales recorded in Q1 and Q4, 2019, and accounted for some 54% of supplies available in the quarter, the lowest level since Q2, 2017. Most deals were from projects with sales offers before Covid-19. The low-cost and middle-end segments continued to lead the way, accounting for 80% of total apartment sales and meeting the actual residence demand. The slowdown in the investment demand, mainly in the high-end segment, has become more visible amid Covid-19.

The reason for the liquidity slump in the real estate market is the prolonged regulatory approval procedure and developers’ delay of sales offers due to the restriction on large gatherings to prevent Covid-19, which have reduced new supplies. In addition, the pandemic has slowed down the construction progress and sales plans of some projects. Of note, despite the market slump, real estate prices in Q1 did not fall against the previous quarter, and no enterprises have announced price reduction policies. However, this may be only an effort to hold out. Price reductions will probably intensify over the next quarters, especially for transactions in the secondary market, and affect price offers of new projects.

Poor business results

A number of construction and real estate firms have recently published business performance reports for Q1. Except Vinhomes who has reported big profit from sales of its projects last year, most listed real estate firms have poor business results.

The construction joint-stock company Coteccons (CTD) recorded VND123.5 billion in after-tax profit, down 35% from Q1 2019. Its gross profit in Q1 was VND194 billion, or a profit margin of 5.47%, lower than the rate of 6.43% in Q1 last year.

Dat Xanh Group (DXG) also published its Q1 consolidated financial report, with sales down 60% and after-tax profit of the parent company down 78%, at VND602 billion and VND67.5 billion, respectively. Apartment and land lot sales plunged as much as 97% and contributed the least to total sales, as compared with a 55% share in Q1 last year.

Phat Dat Real Estate (PDR), which is preparing for development of a big project in Binh Duong Province, has also posted gloomy business in the early months of this year. Its revenue from sales and services in Q1 was only VND629 billion, a slump of nearly VND1.1 trillion compared with Q1 last year.

The investment joint-stock company LDG (LDG) recorded the biggest fall in profit. Its Q1 net revenue was only VND66 billion as compared with VND313 billion in the same period last year. After-tax profit was a mere VND1.4 billion, or 1.1% of the profit of VND120 billion in Q1 last year.

In all, the reason for the profit slump of real estate enterprises is customers have shunned contacts and transactions due to Covid-19, in addition to lack of supplies. The social distancing rule has forced construction companies to suspend work in some localities, and workers have been laid off, affecting their operations.

Debt concern

The risk of debts by real estate enterprises has emerged when the business prospect turns sour. According to statistics for capital sources in 2018-2019, debts payable by real estate enterprises began to swell. The total debts payable by 13 enterprises in the observation sample (VIC, VHM, NVL, BCM, FLC, DXG, KDH, SNZ, NLG, PDR, DIG, HDG and LDG) was over VND590 trillion by end-Q4, 2019, an increase of VND188 trillion, or 46%, from the beginning of the year. Short-term debts were VND381 trillion, up 66% or VND151 trillion. Long-term debts were over VND210 trillion, up 24%.

Besides the increase in absolute value, the debt-equity ratio of real estate enterprises has also grown. By end-2019, Ha Do Group (HDG) had the highest debt-equity ratio, at up to 3.21. According to its Q4 consolidated financial report, the debt payable was over VND10.211 trillion. Interest payable loans were VND5.82 trillion, accounting for the largest share (57%) of debts payable.

Following Ha Do is Vingroup (VIC) with the debt-equity ratio of 2.39. Meanwhile, some enterprises with low financial leverage have much lower ratios, such as Khang Dien Housing Investment and Trading (KDH) with 0.72, Nam Long Investment (NLG) with 0.74 and the investment company LDG 0.87.

Big loans and tightened credits, along with sales slump due to Covid-19, will soon expose the Achilles’ heel of some financially weak real estate enterprises. The risk of mass default will certainly occur if the pandemic shows complex developments again in the upcoming time. SGT

Dang Linh

 
Real estate firms gear up for the race after pandemic

Real estate firms gear up for the race after pandemic

 Property firms are gearing up to tap opportunities from the post-pandemic recovery of the real estate market, which was predicted to soon get back on its feet.  

Vietnam set to become shelter for foreign real estate investment post-COVID-19

Vietnam set to become shelter for foreign real estate investment post-COVID-19

Big companies like Apple, Nintendo, and Samsung and their supplier have switched out to limit damage.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City gets ready for new foreign investment wave post-COVID-19
HCM City gets ready for new foreign investment wave post-COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City in particular have remained appealing to foreign investors who are continuing to pour capital into the southern economic hub despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philippine pivot does not impact on Vietnamese rice export
Philippine pivot does not impact on Vietnamese rice export
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

After a year letting the private sector import rice on a “tax-based mechanism” instead of a quota-based mechanism in line with the G2G regime, the Philippine side is considering a comeback to the previous regime to import 300,000 tons of rice. 

Many lawmakers do not want to legalize household businesses into enterprises
Many lawmakers do not want to legalize household businesses into enterprises
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Several deputies of the legislative National Assembly have expressed their disapproval over a proposal to convert around five million household businesses in Vietnam into enterprises legally.

Transport Ministry proposes State to compensate controversial BOT tollgates
Transport Ministry proposes State to compensate controversial BOT tollgates
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has proposed that the Government compensate developers of two out of four build-operate-transfer (BOT) tollgates and shut them down due to protests among road users.

Investors need to consider carefully before buying old apartments: experts
Investors need to consider carefully before buying old apartments: experts
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Experts have recommended investors consider carefully before buying old apartments to ensure investment efficiency.

Vietnam to help local firms cope with trade remedies
Vietnam to help local firms cope with trade remedies
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is planning to increase the number of training courses it organises on trade remedies for the domestic production industry.

Job opportunities diminish in many fields after COVID-19
Job opportunities diminish in many fields after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Covid-19 has upset businesses’ recruitment and workers’ job application plans.

Share set to increase, facing corrections
Share set to increase, facing corrections
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnamese stock market is forecast to move higher this week, where correction and volatility is expected.

VN needs to change its ways to attract FDI leaving China: experts
VN needs to change its ways to attract FDI leaving China: experts
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam has some great advantages while competing with regional countries in attracting capital flows moving out of China after the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have said.

E-commerce titans step up fake product fight
E-commerce titans step up fake product fight
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Overseas e-commerce companies Lazada and Shopee may lose their positions in Vietnam if they keep demonstrating limitations in protecting consumers from low-quality and fake goods.

US becomes Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits, vegetables
US becomes Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits, vegetables
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The US has become Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits and vegetables in the first four months of the year, recording a 44% increase year-on-year in export value to $102.1 million, according to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association.

Vietnam to launch mobile money in June
Vietnam to launch mobile money in June
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Mobile money is about to be launched in Vietnam despite worries about management methods.

Over half of population to shop online by 2025
Over half of population to shop online by 2025
VIDEOicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam is aiming to have 55 percent of its population shopping online by 2025, with average consumer spending rising to 600 USD per year, according to a master plan on e-commerce development for 2021-2025.

Deadly new seafood virus should be prevented: Ministry
Deadly new seafood virus should be prevented: Ministry
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has called for strengthening the management of seafood transportation across the border.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 25
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 25
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Japanese newspaper: EVFTA to lift Vietnam’s post-pandemic growth

World-famous resilience keeps up M&amp;A appetite
World-famous resilience keeps up M&A appetite
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Although the current pandemic is spreading rapidly in many countries and causing severe damage to the global economy, Vietnam continues to effectively control the situation while ensuring that economic activities are not interrupted.

EVFTA implementation requires local firms to thoroughly grasp regulations
EVFTA implementation requires local firms to thoroughly grasp regulations
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Businesses and management agencies should be fully aware of the regulations and rights included within the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) before the trade deal fully comes into effect.

Covid-10 sparks new competition in fresh food market
Covid-10 sparks new competition in fresh food market
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Selling fresh food online is a service provided by supermarkets, but e-commerce firms and technology platforms have jumped on the bandwagon recently.

Commitment level of tariffs in new-generation FTAs comes under scrutiny
Commitment level of tariffs in new-generation FTAs comes under scrutiny
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Up to 99% of tariff lines with partner countries are poised to be eliminated over the course of the 10-year roadmap set out in new-generation trade pacts 

Resort real estate anticipates quick rebound
Resort real estate anticipates quick rebound
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Resort real estate is one of the segments expected to see the fastest pace of recovery in the post-pandemic times.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 