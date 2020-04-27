Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
27/04/2020 15:14:53 (GMT +7)
COVID-19 a wake-up call for business leaders: expert

 
 
27/04/2020    15:01 GMT+7

While the COVID-19 pandemic is disruptive for most organizations and businesses across Vietnam, with a vast majority of business owners reporting drastic declines in sales over the past several weeks, 

an expert from an international university said the current crisis can serve as a wake-up call for business leaders.

covid-19 a wake-up call for business leaders: expert hinh 0

Workers at a clothing company in the southern province of Binh Phuoc 

Some businesses experienced a total shutdown, such as hotels, bars and restaurants, while others have faced supply chain issues and decreased demand, like the textile industry and retail sector.

“This external shock can be the ideal moment to review current business processes, such as hiring and workforce practices, supply and distribution chains, product development, and financial operations and strategies,” said Dr Burkhard Schrage, School of Business & Management Program Manager at RMIT University Vietnam.

A revamp of these processes will also be required by the digital revolution, often touted as a quintessential ingredient to get ahead in the global marketplace. A careful implementation of new processes can also make businesses more competitive in the long run.

“Now’s the time to get your company ready for the future, and perhaps the pandemic may be a ‘blessing in disguise’ to help companies sustainably compete in Vietnam and internationally,” Dr Schrage said.

He highlighted some important recommendations from recent research by management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, which focuses on why some businesses manage a crisis better than others, and come out of it in better shape than their competitors.

Businesses should address the immediate challenges, such as how to protect employees and manage the transition to a remote, decentralized workforce; and address the near-term cash and supply chain challenges, as well as identify other key threats in order to plan for different scenarios.

 

They need to create a detailed plan of post-crisis actions. While it is not possible to know the length of the crisis, businesses should be ready when the end is in sight.

According to the research, the world will be different after the crisis as consumers will value different features in products, competitors will compete differently, and supply chains will be configured unlike yesterday. McKinsey & Company called this the “next normal”. The key is to adapt the business quickly to this new world that emerges.

“In challenging times, businesses with disciplined leadership, high empathy for their employees and fast execution skills will come out ahead once the sun rises again. We still don’t know what the ‘next normal’ will look like. But we know it’s going to be more digital, more agile, more resilient and with a more flexible workforce,” Dr Schrage said.

He concluded that business leaders will have to create a vision of the post-pandemic world and draft strategies to achieve this vision.

“Good execution, which needs to have the new rules of the game in mind, will ensure the sustainable success of your business.” SGT

Technology firms in the past have had to spend big money to attract users to online transactions, but because of the pandemic, e-commerce has taken off.

Vietnam’s labour market is in desperate need of high-qualified and skilled workers, experts have said.

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Businesses have taken measures to minimise the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a research committee on private firms under PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform.

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced plans to quickly restart the tourism market as soon as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ends.

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The equitisation of State-owned businesses from 2016-2019 fell behind schedule, putting heavier pressure on this year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Shares are forecast to move sideways this week as investors brace for dreary quarterly earnings reports that could offer more clarity on how badly corporate profits have been damaged by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam attracted $12.33 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 percent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has lowered anti-dumping duties on tra fish (pangasius) products from Vietnam following its official conclusion of its 15th period of review (POR15) from August 1, 2017 to July 31, 2018, 

VIDEOicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam's garment industry is suffering from an unprecedented crisis due to COVID-19, but the pandemic has also offered significant opportunities for the country to become the world’s face mask hub.

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Free trade agreements, including the latest one signed between Vietnam and the EU, will benefit the domestic fertilizer sector, with more diverse import and export markets, experts said.

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

With the current global situation bringing various sectors to their knees, foreign insurers are turning the tide against the gloomy economy by ramping up their presence in Vietnam’s insurance market.

BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

How to eliminate trade conflicts after implementation of EVFTA

FEATUREicon  8 giờ trước 

While gaining advantage in the first quarter of 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnamese drug giants are predicted to face challenges in the upcoming months due to faults in the global ingredient supply chain.

BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

From April 23, ride-hailing apps in Vietnam have resumed operations in some localities after the three-week suspension in response to social distancing orders.

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnamese food inspired on COVID-19 has been praised by international media.

BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam imported more than 46,402 tonnes of pork and related products as of April 13, rocketing over 300 percent from the same period last year, according to the Department of Animal Health.

BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Following Zara and H&M, Uniqlo has arrived in Hanoi following its earlier opening in HCM City.

BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Eleven provinces and cities had exports of more than 1 billion USD in the first quarter and accounted for 78 percent of the nation’s entire exports.

BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Da Nang and Thua Thien-Hue have approved some key property projects for construction in the third quarter of this year, calling for investment to help recover the real estate market growth that was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

Discount programmes launched by supermarkets after end of lockdown

BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

The country wants to raise the digital economy’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) to 20 per cent by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.

BUSINESSicon  25/04/2020 

Restrictions on export of medical masks proposed

