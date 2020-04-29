Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/05/2020 09:12:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Covid-19 changes positioning of largest securities companies in Vietnam

 
 
02/05/2020    08:09 GMT+7

The number of securities companies that saw profits decrease or took losses in Q1 were much higher than the number of companies that maintained growth.

The Vietnamese stock market experienced upheavals in Q1 with the VN Index dropping by 31 percent, and 90 percent of shares decreasing in price.

Covid-19 changes positioning of largest securities companies in Vietnam



The latest report on the top 10 securities companies on the HCM City bourse (HOSE) showed that SSI, HSC, Ban Viet Securities and VNDirect continue to be the four companies with the largest brokerage market share.

With the loss of VND292 billion from self-investment activities and increased operation costs, SSI reported modest post-tax profit of VND15 billion for Q1, which is much lower than the VND192 billion profit it gained in Q1 2019.

The stock market slide in Q1 has had a big impact on securities companies’ self-investment operations. Reports all show the sharp decline of income from self-investment.

As of the end of Q1, SSI held portfolio investment worth VND2.058 trillion, with most of the shares belonging to VN30 group. FPT shares are the biggest investment item, which account for 14 percent of total shares it is holding.

As of the end of Q1, SSI held portfolio investment worth VND2.058 trillion, with most of the shares belonging to VN30 group. FPT shares are the biggest investment item, which account for 14 percent of total shares it is holding.

 


VNDirect also reported a loss of VND41 billion from self-investment activities. Meanwhile, the activities brought profit of VND33 billion to the company the same period last year.

The provisioning against risks has affected the total expenses incurred by the company in the period and led to profit reductions: its post-tax profit in Q1 was 35 percent lower than that of the same period last year.

Unlike SSI, VNDirect did not make big investments in VN30 shares. As of the end of Q1, VNDirect owned VND1.121 trillion worth of FVTPL (fair value through profit or loss), including listed and unlisted shares. As for listed shares, VNDirect mostly invested in shares with small and medium capitalization value such as PTI (23.8 percent) and LTG (10.2 percent).

Ban Viet has also reported unsatisfactory business results in Q1 because of the effects of self-investments.

The company made a modest profit of VND28.8 billion from self-investment activities, which was 7 times lower than the same period last year. It has sold a proportion of MML shares and divested BMM, FPT and MWG.

Unlike the securities companies, Ban Viet Securities put money into many different shares, including real estate shares (KDH and SCR which accounted for 14.1 percent and 23 percent, respectively). It is also holding small amounts of MBB, CTD, VNM and VJC.

HSC is the company with the best self-investment results. It earned VND76 billion from the activities, an increase of 56 percent compared with Q1 2019. This helped HSC obtain the post-tax profit of VND101 billion, up by 23 percent.

Mai Lan

Vietnam: one of fastest recovering stock markets

Vietnam: one of fastest recovering stock markets

The Vietnamese stock market regained nearly 100 points after a gloomy March, producing one of the best performances among stock markets around the globe.

Record high number of new accounts on VN stock market opened

Record high number of new accounts on VN stock market opened

The number of newly opened accounts has reached a record high at a time when the stock market has fallen sharply.

 
 

Other News

.
Covid-19 drives up market withdrawals, reduces new market entrants
Covid-19 drives up market withdrawals, reduces new market entrants
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The number of firms withdrawing from the local market in April surged by 30% year-on-year, while the establishment of new enterprises plunged by 47% due to the impact of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Luxurious car brands forecasted to increase market share
Luxurious car brands forecasted to increase market share
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The luxurious car market is expected to develop strongly this year, despite the automobile industry facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic,...

Low water levels cause losses for Vietnamese hydropower firms
Low water levels cause losses for Vietnamese hydropower firms
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Low water levels have hit revenue and profit at hydroelectric plants in the first quarter.

Vietnam Airlines posts heavy losses due to Covid-19
Vietnam Airlines posts heavy losses due to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines has announced in its Q1 financial report that its first quarter losses were greater than its 2019 profits.

Vietnam urged to tap global supply chain for halal products
Vietnam urged to tap global supply chain for halal products
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

As global supply chains for Halal products have been disrupted by the pandemic, Vietnamese companies have been urged to further tap the halal market which has export value of US$34 billion a year, experts said.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 1
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 1
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Customs clearance resumes at Lang Son border gate

Landlords should switch to revenue sharing, market researchers suggest
Landlords should switch to revenue sharing, market researchers suggest
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnamese landlords should consider shifting from their traditional fixed-rent model to base rents and revenue sharing like in many other countries to spread the risk, experts have suggested.

Wood industry needs fundamental change in export product lines, markets, say experts
Wood industry needs fundamental change in export product lines, markets, say experts
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The wood industry needs a fundamental change in export product lines and markets after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, an official has said.

Vietnam will likely import 50,000 tonnes of Russian pork
Vietnam will likely import 50,000 tonnes of Russian pork
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam will likely import 50,000 tonnes of pork from Russia this year, accounting for 70 per cent of total import.

Vietnamese gov’t relaxes licensing regulation for face mask exports
Vietnamese gov’t relaxes licensing regulation for face mask exports
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The prime minister has approved a proposal to ease the licensing rule for surgical face mask exports but has asked the relevant agencies to monitor export volumes closely.

Many sectors will recover quickly due to high market demand: experts
Many sectors will recover quickly due to high market demand: experts
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Experts have said that once the COVID-19 pandemic ends, higher market demand would support many sectors in quickly resuming their business.

Vietnam warned of risks if it buys oil to store
Vietnam warned of risks if it buys oil to store
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Though domestic petroleum depots are full, the Vietnam Energy Association (VEA)
wants to buy oil to store.

Vietnam attracts 12.33 billion USD in FDI in four months
Vietnam attracts 12.33 billion USD in FDI in four months
VIDEOicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam attracted $12.33 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 percent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Binh Duong police files charges against falsifying business documents at Trung Nguyen
Binh Duong police files charges against falsifying business documents at Trung Nguyen
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Binh Duong investigative police agency is launching criminal proceedings against alleged falsification of business documents at Trung Nguyen Instant Coffee Corporation.

Coronavirus: How will airlines get flying again?
Coronavirus: How will airlines get flying again?
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

When passenger planes start flying again, the world of air travel will be very different.

Vietnam exports nearly 416 million face masks
Vietnam exports nearly 416 million face masks
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam exported 415.7 million face masks worth 63.19 million USD from January 1 to April 19, according to the General Department of Customs.

Workouts at home fuel demand for fitness equipment
Workouts at home fuel demand for fitness equipment
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The rising trend of working out at home has pushed up demand for fitness equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will Circular 18, COVID-19 ‘crush’ consumer credit?
Will Circular 18, COVID-19 ‘crush’ consumer credit?
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

2020 may become a ‘nightmare’ for many consumer finance companies, which could see their profits drop sharply because of new regulations and the effects of COVID-19.

Rosy signs for exports to major markets
Rosy signs for exports to major markets
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

Vietnam’s export value is expected to rise in the coming months thanks to China’s increase in imports, strong measures taken by the Vietnamese Government, ministries, agencies, and businesses, and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

COVID-19 puts severe growth pressure on CLMV economies
COVID-19 puts severe growth pressure on CLMV economies
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic is putting severe growth pressure on the economies of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) and may cause the region's growth to slip to a historical low, according to a Maybank Kim Eng report.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 