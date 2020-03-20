Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:16:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Covid-19 crisis can offer opportunity for Vietnam to expand role in global supply chain

 
 
22/03/2020    22:30 GMT+7

The difficulties in the global pandemic are opportunities for Vietnam to expand its role in the global supply chain.

Multi-national technology groups are considering Vietnam a good alternative market to replace China which is being ravaged by Covid-19.

Covid-19 crisis can offer opportunity for Vietnam to expand role in global supply chain



Samsung said its factories in Thai Nguyen and Bac Ninh now have to run at full capacity to fulfill orders for Galaxy S20s.

Opportunity to turn situation to Vietnam’s advantage

With good operating results of factories in Vietnam, Samsung has more reasons to implement its "southward" strategy more strongly in the near future.

Samsung’s plan is also motivation for many other leading corporations in the world. Foxconn, one of the biggest partners of Apple, said the factories in Vietnam, India and Mexico are running at full capacity, while it is speeding up an expansion plan to minimize reliance on the production line in China.

Vietnam, which has many top brands of the world, has an opportunity to take a step forward in the world’s technology map. It is making big progress in affirming its position as a production base.

Vietnam, which has many top brands of the world, has an opportunity to take a step forward in the world’s technology map. It is making big progress in affirming its position as a production base.

 

A senior executive of Thanh Cong Textile & Garment, Investment and Trade said Vietnam could benefit from more orders from partners seeking non-Chinese suppliers.

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) reported that Vietnam’s textiles and garments market share in the US increased to 14.26 percent last year, twice as much as 2010.

Michelle Russel, an analyst at Global Data, commented that Vietnam is becoming a manufacturing powerhouse. It has a young workforce, lower wages, preferential trade policies, and logistics services with 14 major ports.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 can help Vietnam re-assess the potential of diversifying markets rather than relying on China's 1.4 billion consumer market. Opportunities can also be brought by the EVFTA trade agreement which paves the way for more Vietnamese products and services to enter the European market.

Barriers

However, experts say that Vietnam is facing a big challenge – it lacks input materials.

Vietnam’s textile and garment production relies heavily on China as the biggest fabric supplier of Vietnam. GDC reported that in 2019, Vietnam exported $1.59 billion worth of textiles and garments to China and imported $11.52 billion worth of input materials.

“Vietnam needs to ease reliance on China, but it is not easy,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero of Natixis on Nhip Cau Dau Tu.

China still held 18 percent of market share of global manufacturing exports in 2018. Although this figure represented a decrease from the peak of 20 percent in 2015, countries like Vietnam will have to spend much more time to fill the void left by China.

Mai Lan 

How are Vietnamese businesses managing during the Covid-19 crisis?

How are Vietnamese businesses managing during the Covid-19 crisis?

While tourism, transportation and F&B sectors are suffering heavily from Covid-19, the impact on other business fields has been less severe.

Businesses propose incentives amid COVID-19 outbreak

Businesses propose incentives amid COVID-19 outbreak

Cutting interest rates and corporate income and added value duties, and extending loan payments and tax and social insurance collections were among the proposals raised by businesses at a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on March 17.

 
 

Other News

.
VN rail sector finding way back on track
VN rail sector finding way back on track
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

Despite strong efforts, state-owned Vietnam Railways may face a downturn this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges from legal barriers. 

EU, US yet to limit garment imports from Vietnam due to COVID-19
EU, US yet to limit garment imports from Vietnam due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said on March 20 that EU and US authorities have yet to limit the import of garment products from Vietnam.

VN firms resolute in business goals despite COVID-19 impacts
VN firms resolute in business goals despite COVID-19 impacts
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

Many companies have performed well in the first two months of the year despite the COVID-19 outbreak and insist on keeping business targets unchanged.

Commercial centres deserted in Hanoi amidst COVID-19 fears
Commercial centres deserted in Hanoi amidst COVID-19 fears
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

With fears surrounding the potential spread of COVID-19 gripping Hanoi, the majority of commercial centres located in the capital have been increasingly quiet in recent days with local people cautious about going outside.

State capital commission to work with struggling mega-projects
State capital commission to work with struggling mega-projects
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

The Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) must continue to support managers of 12 struggling mega-projects under the Ministry of Trade and Industry with the State’s capital investment.

Real estate firms calls for Government support
Real estate firms calls for Government support
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

The HCMC Real Estate Association has urged the Government to add the property industry to the list of those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and are eligible for a five-month postponement of VAT and land-use fee payments.

Textile and footwear firms go local to survive pandemic
Textile and footwear firms go local to survive pandemic
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

While most textile and footwear enterprises in Vietnam struggled to find alternative sources of raw materials to maintain production, some with local sources have survived during the COVID-19 pandemic.

US has no plan to suspend import of Vietnamese garment-textiles: ambassador
US has no plan to suspend import of Vietnamese garment-textiles: ambassador
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

The US Government has no plan to suspend the import of Vietnamese garments-textiles, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 21
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 21
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

State Bank approves restructuring plan for Saigon Commercial Bank

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 20
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 20
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

Garment export value hits US$5.3 billion during Jan-Feb

EVFTA expected to create great pressure on domestic logistics firms
EVFTA expected to create great pressure on domestic logistics firms
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

The expected execution of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement in 2020 will create great pressure on Vietnamese logistics businesses, insiders said.

VN digital payment market reshaped because of new rules
VN digital payment market reshaped because of new rules
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

A new payments market will be created with the presence of more players, including commercial banks, fintechs, telcos and foreign investors.

Ministry cuts, exempts fees of 15 securities services to support stock market
Ministry cuts, exempts fees of 15 securities services to support stock market
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has cut the fees of nine securities services and exempted fees for six others as from March 19 as part of efforts to support the stock market amid the negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Private helicopters cost Vietnamese businesses big money
Private helicopters cost Vietnamese businesses big money
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

A source close to Dassault Falcon confirmed that two businessmen with Vietnamese nationality own private helicopters created by the company.

How are Vietnamese businesses managing during the Covid-19 crisis?
How are Vietnamese businesses managing during the Covid-19 crisis?
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

While tourism, transportation and F&B sectors are suffering heavily from Covid-19, the impact on other business fields has been less severe.

Industrial properties in city neighborhoods thriving
Industrial properties in city neighborhoods thriving
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

Industrial real estate is believed to be the only segment which can continue to prosper in the current real estate market.

Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptions
Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptions
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

A number of local firms in supporting industries have been receiving more orders from foreign partners due to the coronavirus outbreak disrupting supply chains in China.

Office-for-lease market welcomes new players
Office-for-lease market welcomes new players
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

Businesses that previously focused on developing housing projects have begun to lease offices

Vietnam jumps 23 places in economic freedom index
Vietnam jumps 23 places in economic freedom index
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam jumped 23 places from last year to reach 58.8 points, ranking 105th place in the economic freedom index this year.

VN aviation and transport sector seeks help with downturn caused by COVID-19
VN aviation and transport sector seeks help with downturn caused by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The aviation and transport sector are facing a range of challenges in the time ahead caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, with many being in need of urgent assistance from the government in order to restore production and business.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 