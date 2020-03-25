Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/03/2020 00:50:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

COVID-19, dimmed global outlook weigh on bond market

 
 
26/03/2020    13:17 GMT+7

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and deepening global economic uncertainty are putting great pressure on Viet Nam’s local currency bond...

The largest new corporate bond issue in the last quarter came from Asia Commercial Bank via a VND1.5 trillion 5-year bond. — Photo ACB

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and deepening global economic uncertainty are putting great pressure on Viet Nam’s local currency bond market, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

In the latest issue of ADB’s Asia Bond Monitor released on Wednesday, ADB reported ten-year government bond yields and two-year government bond yields of Viet Nam declined 50 and 20 basis points between 31 December and 29 February, respectively.

According to ADB, the pandemic and deepening global economic uncertainty are also weighing heavily on local currency bond markets of other East Asian economies, including China, Hong Kong (China), Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

“Financial markets in the region are already feeling the brunt of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with foreign investment and sector activities on the downside, coupled with ongoing trade issues,” said ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada.

“Efforts to cushion the negative impacts of the pandemic through stimulus packages and monetary measures to support affected households, businesses, and financial markets should continue.”

In emerging East Asia, all ten-year government bond yields and nearly all two-year government bond yields declined between 31 December and 29 February following a few policy rate cuts by central banks. Hong Kong (China) saw the largest declines in ten-year and two-year government bond yields at 77 and 51 basis points, respectively

 

According to the report, apart from emerging East Asia, government bond yields also declined in major advanced economies and select European markets between 31 December 2019 and 29 February 2020 as investors took a risk-averse approach and local industries lessened activities due to the global health situation. This resulted in equity market losses in the region, weakened currencies against the US dollar, and widening credit default swap spreads. Market selloffs, which were observed in some regional bond markets in January and February, will likely continue.

Several central banks in emerging East Asia have cut their policy rates to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including mainland China, Thailand, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Viet Nam.

In March, the US Federal Reserve cut rates twice, leaving its interest rates near zero, along with other measures to support financial markets.

According to ADB, the size of Viet Nam’s local currency bond market slipped to VND1,241.1 trillion (US$53.6 billion) at the end of December, down 3.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but up 4.1 per cent year-on-year. The q-o-q decline was driven largely by the maturation of all outstanding central bank bills during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019.

New local currency corporate debt issuance totalled VND1.7 trillion in Q4 2019 on declines of 44.8 per cent q-o-q and 86.3 per cent year-on-year. The largest new corporate bond issue during the quarter came from Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank via a VND1.5 trillion 5-year bond.

Viet Nam’s 31 largest local currency corporate bond issuers had aggregate bonds outstanding of VND97.7 trillion at the end of December, accounting for a 97.7 per cent share of the corporate bond stock. Vinhomes, a real estate services firm, continued to hold the top post at the end of Q4 2019 with outstanding bonds of VND12.5 trillion. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
PM orders suspension of signing rice-exporting contracts
PM orders suspension of signing rice-exporting contracts
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered a halt of signing new rice-exporting contracts, the Government Office said in a latest document concerning this matter.

COVID-19 pandemic challenges garment and textile businesses
COVID-19 pandemic challenges garment and textile businesses
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Half of all textile exports from HCM City go to the US, while the EU accounts for 15-18 per cent of annual exports.

Deregulation the way forward for business: expert
Deregulation the way forward for business: expert
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Nguyen Dinh Cung, former director of the Central Institute for Economic Management and member of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc's economic advisory group, speaks about measures to improve the business environment.

Banks face bad debt risks amid pandemic
Banks face bad debt risks amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

After two years of strong recovery and high growth, the banking sector is facing major challenges because of Covid-19.

Foreign investors pour $8.55b in VN in Q1
Foreign investors pour $8.55b in VN in Q1
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

Foreign investors poured a total of US$8.55 billion in Viet Nam from January 1 to March 30, equivalent to 79.1 per cent of the same period last...

COVID-19 to pull Vietnam’s growth down to 6.3%: Fitch Solutions
COVID-19 to pull Vietnam’s growth down to 6.3%: Fitch Solutions
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

Fitch Solutions on Tuesday revised down Viet Nam’s economic growth in 2020 to 6.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent previously due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

VN seafood exporters floundering due to COVID-19
VN seafood exporters floundering due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

A survey by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) found that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was hitting seafood companies hard, especially since the beginning of March.

Is Vietnam’s ready-made food prepared for the Chinese market?
Is Vietnam’s ready-made food prepared for the Chinese market?
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

The Covid-19 crisis, which has paralyzed many factories in China, offers an opportunity for Vietnam’s processed food to penetrate the 1.4 billion consumer market.

Vietnam increases application of trade defence instruments
Vietnam increases application of trade defence instruments
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

Vietnam is increasing the application of trade defence instruments to protect the legitimate rights of domestic producers as the country integrates rapidly into the global economy.

Ministry addresses land issues to boost SOEs’ equitisation
Ministry addresses land issues to boost SOEs’ equitisation
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

As issues related to land use rights still hinder State-owned enterprises (SOEs) from executing equitisation on time, the finance ministry has built a draft to amend the current decree regulating land issues.

Enterprises face hardships, workers worried about future
Enterprises face hardships, workers worried about future
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

As many enterprises are considering laying off workers, the unemployment rate is expected to rise in the time to come.

Price gap of gold narrows in Viet Nam and globally
Price gap of gold narrows in Viet Nam and globally
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

Gold prices went up in both global and local markets on March 24 when the gap of the prices between the two markets narrowed.

Nike turns to digital sales during China shutdown
Nike turns to digital sales during China shutdown
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

Sportswear giant Nike says online sales have helped cushion blow of widespread store closures during virus.

Companies race to buy back shares as stocks tumble
Companies race to buy back shares as stocks tumble
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

Dozens of companies are racing to buy back shares to stabilise prices amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coronavirus: Asia markets rise after US stimulus package agreed
Coronavirus: Asia markets rise after US stimulus package agreed
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

Stocks rally around the world as America agrees a near-$2tn financial package to support its economy.

Vietnam’s e-commerce sees few benefits during Covid-19 crisis
Vietnam’s e-commerce sees few benefits during Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

While Amazon has had to recruit 100,000 more workers to satisfy orders, at Vietnam’s marketplaces, purchases remain weak except for face masks and hand sanitizers.

Vietnam suspends rice export to ensure food security in face of COVID-19
Vietnam suspends rice export to ensure food security in face of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

A leading official of the General Department of Vietnam Customs just signed an urgent document sent to the provincial and municipal Departments of Customs, asking them to suspend the export of rice from the country starting from 0:00am of March 24.

Construction sector struggling because of COVID-19 epidemic
Construction sector struggling because of COVID-19 epidemic
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

The COVID-19 epidemic has affected the Vietnamese economy, including the construction sector.

Trade Ministry proposes reopening of auxiliary border gates with China
Trade Ministry proposes reopening of auxiliary border gates with China
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc permit customs clearance of goods through auxiliary border gates on the Vietnam-China border.

VN agro-forestry-fishery exports to US, EU hit by COVID-19
VN agro-forestry-fishery exports to US, EU hit by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

With Vietnam’s main agro-forestry-fishery export markets after China such as the US and Europe being hit by the new coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID-19), Vietnamese exporters are suffering.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 