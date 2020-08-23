Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/08/2020
BUSINESS
 
 
Covid-19 disrupts 'rules' of the Vietnamese stock market

24/08/2020

Investors are concerned about the stock market performance, which has become unpredictable because of the pandemic.

Covid-19 has had a big impact on the economy. The GDP grew by 3.6 percent in Q2, the lowest growth rate in 10 years.

Covid-19 disrupts 'rules' of the Vietnamese stock market

The stock market has also suffered from a Covid-19 crisis. In Q1 alone, the VN Index lost 220 points with a slide of more than 90 percent of shares in the market.

In Q1, especially March, the market witnessed trading sessions with the VN Index tumbling. All 100 percent of shares in VN30 group plunged in price. The ROS, for example, dropped by 81 percent in Q1, while the MWG was 48 percent.

However, at the beginning of Q2, the shares with large capitalization value unexpectedly bounced back in the first two weeks of April after bottoming out.

Analysts said Covid-19 has disrupted the normal 'rules' of the bourse. Investors did not ‘sell in May and go away’, but earned big money as the market saw a strong rise that month.

May 2020 was the first time in the last 10 years that the VN Index obtained a sharp increase of 12 percent. The index soared by 94 points from 767 to 861 on May 29.

However, analysts pointed out that foreign investors sold more than they bought, though the market grew hot.

The cash flow from Vietnamese investors served as the major force of the market. The lower bank deposit interest rate and the reasonable prices of shares both prompted investors to pour money into stocks.

 

The ‘heat wave’ was followed by a cool down in June with the VN Index decreasing by 80.5 points from a peak on June 8.

The share prices in July were affected by the Q2 business results announcement season. Businesses were expected to have worse business results in Q2 because of Covid-19.

The stock market continued to wobble in recent trading sessions as new Covid-19 cases in the community were reported. July ended amid investors’ fear as the epidemic continue to affect people’s lives and the economy. The social distancing policy was once again imposed in some localities.

The VN Index lost 24 points in July and heavy fluctuations occurred in the last trading sessions of the month.

However, analysts can see one positive difference between now and the first correction caused by COVID-19 – the net purchase by foreign investors.

On the HOSE, foreign investors’ net purchase was VND14.85 billion on July 30. VNM was the most wanted share with net purchase of VND39.3 billion (361,000 shares), followed by VNM with VND30.2 billion (VND396,000 shares).

Meanwhile, HCM was the share with the biggest net sale, with VND28.7 billion (1.7 million shares).

Ngoc Ha 

How can VN stock market attract 'super' investors?

Some government officials say Vietnam needs to attract ‘eagles’, as it calls big and 'super-big' investors, to help upgrade the stock market.

VN stock market grows rapidly in last 20 years

As of the end of 2019, the capitalization value of the securities market at HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE) had reached 3.28 million of billion of VND, or 54.3 percent of GDP with 2.3 million investors’ accounts.

 
 

.
Bolstered by the growing demand in the EU, Vietnam’s coffee industry has a major opportunity to capture a bigger market share on the European continent.

Many large corporations have introduced their new CEOs, while others plan to name new CEOs in the months ahead.

The number of Vietnamese using ride-haling services has increased rapidly in recent years, signalling the potential for the development of the sharing economy in the country.

The Vietnamese property market is expected to slow down, with prices starting to drop by the end of this year and hitting the bottom by mid-2021, creating opportunities for home buyers sitting on cash, experts have forecast.

Tens of thousands of enterprises shut down due to Covid-19

Despite the 50 percent vehicle registration tax cut and large-scale sale promotion programs, inventories are still high and sales are on the decrease.

Song Hong Garment (MSH) has yet to make provisions for the hundreds of billions of dong worth of export turnover earned from its biggest client in the US who is declaring bankruptcy.

The prices of both raw and cashew nuts are falling dramatically, while requirements on exports have become increasingly strict.

While many enterprises are struggling and forced to suspend dividend payment for shareholders, quite a few are maintaining a high dividend payment policy. What is the motive behind this policy?

Doan Nguyen Duc, chair of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group, and Nguyen Tu Quang, CEO of BKAV Corporation, each have spent VND100 billion a year over the last two decades on their respective passions.

As planned, the generation of renewable power will soar to 32% of total energy produced in 2030 and to 40.3% in 2045, while coal-fueled power will dip to 36% in 2035 and 31% in 2045 from the current 42%,

Rice exporters urged to promote brand through safe production

While the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is expected to bring about huge bonanzas, Vietnamese maritime transport service giants are facing an uphill battle to satisfy strict rules while seeking supporting policies from the government.

With the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s pharmacy firms will have to compete fairly with manufacturers from the EU.With the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s pharmacy firms will have to compete fairly with manufacturers from the EU.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic may linger into the end of 2020, the property market will bounce back soon and develop strongly in 2021 and 2022 thanks to the Government’s resolve and timely action.

Electricity consumers complain that retail electricity prices keep increasing.

Wood exports recovering even in face of COVID-19

While in developed markets corporate bonds act as the major channel that conducts capital for the economy, in Vietnam they are still in a very early stage of development.

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued decisions No. 1349 and 1351 on cutting interest rates applicable to compulsory reserves deposited at the central bank by credit institutions, 

Truong Van Phuoc, a respected economist, is optimistic about Vietnam’s growth, though some analysts warned about a negative growth rate after the new Covid-19 outbreak was discovered in Da Nang.

