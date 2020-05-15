Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/05/2020 07:23:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Covid-19 highlights Vietnam’s omni channel shopping trend

 
 
16/05/2020    07:19 GMT+7

Local retailers in FMCG should rethink their channel strategy as Covid-19 impacted the way Vietnamese consumers shopping.

All channels in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) have been achieving double-digit growth, which has never seen over the past seven years in Vietnam. It implies that the omni-channel shopping trend in Vietnam is further strengthened during the pandemic, according to a latest Kantar Worldpanel survey, released on May 14.

 Local consumers are shopping at supermarket. Photo: VOV.vn

The analysis focused on the Covid-impacted period of the first eight weeks ending March 22 (February and March) before the national social distancing order became effective on April 1 as ‘pre-lockdown period’.

With concerns of exposure battling against potential shortages of essential goods at home, Kantar’s research has seen an impact on the way Vietnamese people shop and thus, leading to changes in channel choices. Different channels serve different consumer needs, reflecting different shopping behaviors.

For stock-up purpose, Vietnamese consumers go shopping at hypermarket, supermarket and emerging channels such as online and mini market more frequently while making larger trips in traditional channels like street shops and wet markets, according to the survey.

Through reaching extra transactions, big modern formats including hypermarket, supermarket and even cash & carry and emerging formats outpace traditional trade during this uncertain time. The big retail formats have key advantages of a wide variety of categories, brands and pack sizes including fresh foods – an important commodity for quarantine times that helped them increase revenue growth in the context of Covid-19.

The survey shows that Vietnamese consumers visit hypermarkets and supermarkets more often than ever before, with a purchase on average made every 10 days over the last four weeks ending March 22.

 Source: Kantar
 

Kantar’s survey found that Covid-19 pushes Vietnamese people to have new experiences. There is a significant number of consumers who haven’t shopped FMCG products online or at mini markets before, now starting to make their first transactions. Both online shopping and minimart format reached a peak in terms of shopper base versus any historical four-week period. 

Though these channels had already shown good progress in Vietnam recent years, it presents a chance for them to further expand if new shoppers enjoyed their experience. “Understanding this and working to remove other existing barriers will be key for the continued development of these emerging channels after the crisis,” the survey wrote.

Kantar witnessed that shopping behaviors are changing with various retailers benefiting from this. Big C, Bach Hoa Xanh and Mega Market are physical retailers managing to achieve an impressive surge during pre-lockdown.

In terms of online shopping, incremental FMCG transactions came from both social commerce and e-commerce. Facebook - the most popular social media platform remains the most chosen platform for online FMCG purchases, followed by Shopee - the pure e-commerce player. Both of them recorded triple-digit growth.

While some of these changes and winners may be short-term, there will be many hoping to extend this opportunity into the long term, pointing to how the FMCG players may behave in the next phases of Covid-19. The implications for FMCG players will be to re-think and develop growth strategies and partnerships with the key retailers in order to win the “new normal”, the survey concluded. Hanoitimes

Nhat Minh

How COVID-19 affects Vietnamese consumers’ FMCG spend and purchase behaviours

How COVID-19 affects Vietnamese consumers’ FMCG spend and purchase behaviours

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses but not all categories and retailers will suffer negative impacts,...

E-commerce and FMCG markets shaken by outbreak

E-commerce and FMCG markets shaken by outbreak

Amid the current coronavirus epidemic, the fast-moving consumer goods and e-commerce sectors have experienced a tumultuous period.

 
 

Other News

.
Multinationals riding high in Vietnam’s pharma landscape
Multinationals riding high in Vietnam’s pharma landscape
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Multinational corporations like Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, and Reckitt Benckiser gaining the advantage in Vietnam’s over-the-counter channel, or non-description drugs, in the first quarter of 2020 has in part fuelled their global performance.

A vaccine for real estate amid challenging times
A vaccine for real estate amid challenging times
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese real estate market has been feeling the pinch, but it can make a swift recovery when the pandemic is brought under control with support policies from the government and promotional campaigns from developers.

Vietnam hopeful about post-COVID-19 investment wave
Vietnam hopeful about post-COVID-19 investment wave
VIDEOicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam is expecting to welcome a new wave of high quality foreign direct investment in the near future according to some economists thanks to the country’s internationally acclaimed efforts to fight COVID-19, a new factor to assess business risks.

Keys to nation’s investment optimism
Keys to nation’s investment optimism
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

Recent analyses by the World Bank indicate that Vietnam will be one the few countries in the entire world to experience positive economic growth in 2020.

Maritime transport firms hit hard by coronavirus pandemic
Maritime transport firms hit hard by coronavirus pandemic
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Maritime transport firms in Vietnam are feeling the brunt of the novel coronavirus pandemic as a large number of their ships are idle due to the falling demand for cargo transport.

Vietnamese consumers among the most optimistic in Asia during COVID-19
Vietnamese consumers among the most optimistic in Asia during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnamese consumers are some of the most optimistic in Asia during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to American management consulting firm McKinsey’s recent consumer survey.

Hotel market to recover next year
Hotel market to recover next year
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The hotel market in Viet Nam this year is expected to face a severe decline in room occupancy due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will not recover until next year, industry experts have said.

VN credit institutions recover nearly $1.2b of bad debts in Q1 2020
VN credit institutions recover nearly $1.2b of bad debts in Q1 2020
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Credit institutions in Viet Nam settled more than VND26.94 trillion (US$1.17 billion) of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the first quarter of this year.

Will investors relocate their production bases to Vietnam after Covid-19?
Will investors relocate their production bases to Vietnam after Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Many international manufacturers are expected to relocate their investments out of China after the epidemic ends. Vietnam is one of the destinations.

Online food sellers in Vietnam develop after COVID-19
Online food sellers in Vietnam develop after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Online food sellers have long been known as a channel to buy local, unnamed products, but now they are growing as an effective source for branded food firms.

VN real estate not hit hard by Covid-19
VN real estate not hit hard by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Construction (MOC) said though the epidemic has affected the real estate market, causing a decline in supply and the number of transactions, real estate prices in some localities are still on the rise.

Finance Ministry to loosen credit quota for securities
Finance Ministry to loosen credit quota for securities
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Ministry of Finance’s proposal to increase the quota for credit poured into the securities sector is largely backed by market experts.

VN should encourage casino investment to attract foreign tourists: association
VN should encourage casino investment to attract foreign tourists: association
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The VN Association of Foreign Investment Enterprises (VAFIE) has proposed the Government to encourage the development of casino businesses and gambling activities in hotels and resorts to attract more foreign tourists.

Decree puts focus in right direction
Decree puts focus in right direction
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Decree No.41/2020/ND-CP on extending the deadline of tax and land rent fee payments for enterprises, individuals, and business households affected by COVID-19 was issued by the government on April 8. 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 15
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 15
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

HCM City steps up rooftop solar power development

Positive market signs emerge for Vietnam’s grand reopening
Positive market signs emerge for Vietnam’s grand reopening
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Instead of adopting the age-old “sell in May and go away” strategy, and focusing on months with traditionally stronger market growth, investors now could be more bullish about a stock rally, buoyed by optimism about a gradual reopening of businesses.

Some local banks to recover fast after the epidemic
Some local banks to recover fast after the epidemic
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

If the the epidemic is contained by the second quarter of 2020, the profits of some commercial banks may recover from 2021.

In good stead to capitalise on digital tech
In good stead to capitalise on digital tech
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam’s digital transformation is entering a new development period which is expected to lure increasing involvement among local and multinational corporations. 

COVID-19 outbreak enhances trend of "make where you sell"
COVID-19 outbreak enhances trend of "make where you sell"
BUSINESSicon  14/05/2020 

The COVID-19 outbreak is accelerating the shifting of corporate mindsets on diversifying from China and onboarding the trend of “make where you sell”.

Revenues plummet amid global health emergency
Revenues plummet amid global health emergency
BUSINESSicon  14/05/2020 

Unprecedented public health challenges have crimped a hefty sum of profits of both foreign-invested enterprises and domestic counterparts. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 