Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/05/2020 21:43:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

COVID-19 outbreak enhances trend of "make where you sell"

 
 
14/05/2020    21:36 GMT+7

The COVID-19 outbreak is accelerating the shifting of corporate mindsets on diversifying from China and onboarding the trend of “make where you sell”.

covid 19 outbreak enhances trend of make where you sell
Apple has accelerated the shift to Vietnam due to COVID-19

The local market has recently been in a panic due to the news that 30 per cent of the US-based Apple's AirPods products will be made in Vietnam. 

"The mass production of AirPods in Vietnam started as early as in March," the Nikkei Asian Review quoted a person familiar with the matter as saying. "The Vietnamese officials even granted special permits for a key Apple AirPod assembler to help the company bring engineers into the country for smooth production during the lockdown."

Similarly, its biggest competitor - South Korea-based Samsung has boosted its manufacturing lines in the country. Specifically, Samsung smartphones are manufactured in Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen during the health crisis, while its manufacturing lines in India were interrupted. Even Apple researched the local market to open facilities that are similar to China. 

It could be seen that Southeast Asia has been risen up as a new hub for global production on behalf of China. According to the Financial Times, the US-China tensions and COVID-19 have emphasised the hazards of dependence on a single nation for production, leading to a fresh focus on the 700-million population region.

With such rapid urbanisation and industrialisation, young population, and high capability to adopt the digital transformation, Southeast Asia is ready to get a new place in the world.

The area can take advantage of the prolonged experiences of the development of nearby countries thanks to the huge potential of its internal market. Accordingly, about 60 per cent of the trade volume in Asia stem from internal economies led by Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

 

The ASEAN, India, Japan, Australia, and China are occupying about 40 per cent of the globe's GDP. The number of Chinese proposals for technology investment in Southeast Asia has increased as much as four times against 10 years ago. In the first half of 2019, Chinese venture capital investors poured $650 million into Southeast Asian technology firms, according to Refinitiv.

Moreover, Vietnam's export volume to the US grew by 40 per cent in 2019 while the Chinese export volume to the market dropped by more than 20 per cent. Also, Southeast Asia lured in $150 billion of foreign capital last year, less than the $200 billion investment in China, but higher than the $50 billion investment fuelled to India.

Accordingly, money flows into the area will keep increasing as the EU has essentially reached a free trade agreement with the ASEAN. Accordingly, many multinational companies are attempting to diversify their business lines to Southeast Asia. VIR

Van Anh

Future Apple Store may fail to bite into retailers

Future Apple Store may fail to bite into retailers

Rumours of Apple setting up a manufacturing base and opening its first Apple Store in Vietnam have sent consumers into frenzy, but local tech retailers and parallel importers do not seem particularly worried

Technology giant Apple will produce millions of AirPods in Vietnam

Technology giant Apple will produce millions of AirPods in Vietnam

US-based technology giant Apple will allegedly produce millions of wireless earphones called AirPods in Vietnam from this quarter – a clear move to diversify its manufacturing operations.

 
 

Other News

.
Revenues plummet amid global health emergency
Revenues plummet amid global health emergency
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Unprecedented public health challenges have crimped a hefty sum of profits of both foreign-invested enterprises and domestic counterparts. 

Asian hotel investors pivot to debt financing as owners look to shore up balance sheets
Asian hotel investors pivot to debt financing as owners look to shore up balance sheets
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Hotel owners across Asia are seeking greater access to debt financing to bolster cash flows as they face historically low occupancy rates.

VN real estate market to recover shortly: Experts
VN real estate market to recover shortly: Experts
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The slowdown in 2019 and the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in the opening months of 2020 saw Vietnam’s property market hit “double trouble”, but experts have said the possibility of a quick recovery remains.

China has bountiful litchi crop, Vietnam worries about its litchi sales
China has bountiful litchi crop, Vietnam worries about its litchi sales
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s farmers have been warned of difficulties exporting litchis to China, which expects a bountiful crop this year.

Apartment lease in HCM City has few takers
Apartment lease in HCM City has few takers
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The HCM City apartment lease market has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak despite landlords reducing rentals, experts said.

Gov’t to cut, simplify at least 20 per cent regulations on business
Gov’t to cut, simplify at least 20 per cent regulations on business
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Government will cut or simplify at  least 20 per cent of the current regulations on business through 2025, according to Resolution No. 68/NQ-CP released on Wednesday.

No new airlines until aviation market recovers: VN Transport Ministry
No new airlines until aviation market recovers: VN Transport Ministry
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam will temporarily halt the consideration of new airlines until the aviation market has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trade defence instruments important to Vietnam’s open economy
Trade defence instruments important to Vietnam’s open economy
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Strengthening the application of trade defence instruments would be necessary for Vietnam, which was among countries with the highest economic openness level, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Vietnam imports pigs from Thailand
Vietnam imports pigs from Thailand
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam has imported 250 pigs from Thailand to breed and is encouraging businesses to import more to help restock herds across the country after the impacts of the African swine fever outbreak.

Singapore becomes biggest investor in Vietnam during Jan-April
Singapore becomes biggest investor in Vietnam during Jan-April
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Singapore rose to become the biggest foreign investor in Vietnam in the first four months of 2020 with 5.07 billion USD, accounting for 41 percent of the total.

Ministry of Transport proposes increasing BOT toll fees
Ministry of Transport proposes increasing BOT toll fees
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has recently proposed the Government to consider and approve the option of increasing BOT toll fees in order to remove difficulties for the investors who suffered revenue losses.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 14
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 14
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Target of one million firms a tall order amid COVID-19

Temporary cessation in approval of new airlines in Vietnam
Temporary cessation in approval of new airlines in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The MoT proposed to halt the establishment of new airlines, with new applications considered only once the aviation market rebounds to a normal state.

Transport giants clamour for government support
Transport giants clamour for government support
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Despite the supporting policies soon ahead, state-owned transport giants will take some time to recover from the global health crisis as a fault in global supply chains remains apparent.

VN Trade Ministry considers selling farm produce online to China
VN Trade Ministry considers selling farm produce online to China
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), in an effort to rescue Vietnam’s farm produce, has decided to organize online trade between Vietnamese sellers and Chinese businesses.

Finance Ministry measures expected to lure capital flow to stock market
Finance Ministry measures expected to lure capital flow to stock market
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has proposed raising the limit of credit for securities investments as a solution to help businesses seek capital.

Urban ecological townhouses: the attractive segment of VN real estate market
Urban ecological townhouses: the attractive segment of VN real estate market
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

During the time of coronavirus epidemic, the criteria for choosing real estate products focus more on the green, clean and health aspects, instead of short-term benefits.

Door opens for Vietnam's export of face masks
Door opens for Vietnam's export of face masks
BUSINESSicon  13/05/2020 

Hundreds of millions of made-in-Vietnam face masks have been exported abroad, showing an upsurge in the operation and production capacity of Vietnamese garment and textile sector

Automakers may shift from manufacturing to importing due to COVID-19 pandemic
Automakers may shift from manufacturing to importing due to COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  13/05/2020 

The automobile market will continue to face difficulties in restoring production if the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

Chinese usury apps set up in Vietnam
Chinese usury apps set up in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

About 60-70 Chinese businesses have come to Vietnam to set up legal entities and provide loans at exorbitant interest rates under the names of Vietnamese businesses, according to Nextech president Nguyen Hoa Binh.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 