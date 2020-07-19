Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
COVID-19 pandemic advances Vietnam’s digital transformation

19/07/2020    15:38 GMT+7

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated Vietnam’s digital transformation as the government, ministries, localities, and businesses have effectively applied IT in both epidemic prevention and production.

Businesses have used IT to boost production and sales. Digital models have created breakthroughs in productivity and management during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Nguyen Xuan Truong, former Director of ewallet app MoMo and co-founder of the AhaMove delivery app, said “During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people worked from home. Who remained on the streets? The drivers of either Grab or AhaMove. A digital platform allows a company to grow rapidly. For example AhaMove is several times larger than it was 4 years ago. Technology has created new jobs.”

IT has played an important role in the fight against COVID-19. IT experts have developed 20 applications useful in epidemic prevention and control measures like tracing, monitoring, and quarantine activities.  

Online administrative services have increased during the pandemic. The Ministry of Information and Communications and the Ministry of Health now provide online public health services for pandemic prevention. Vietnamese IT experts have developed and produced several new 5G devices, which will enter the market later this year.

Vietnam is implementing the Prime Minister’s directive on “National Digital Transformation until 2025 and vision to 2030.”

 

"The Ministry considers super broadband and cloud computing the most important telecommunication technologies to be developed this year. The Ministry will instruct all localities to develop new telecommunications infrastructure and increased the rate shared infrastructure to 20%. Telecom companies are allowed to provide 5G services at industrial parks, research centers, universities, and big cities", Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam noted. 

The National Digital Transformation Program until 2025 targets completion of a national database and putting 80% of online public services online at level 4, usable on most mobile phones, as well as 90% of documents at the ministerial level, and 80% of documents at the district level. It plans to handle 50% of state monitoring and management online to improve accountability and transparency and minimize corruption.

Nguyen Huy Dung, Director of the Computerization Department of the Ministry of Information and Communications, pointed out that the digital economy is projected to generate 20% of Vietnam’s GDP in the near future, with the digital portion of each economic sector reaching at least 10%.

"Labor productivity will likely increase at least 7% a year. A digital society goal is every household with a fiber optic cable and every citizen with smartphone access to digital services. Non-cash transactions will make up 50% of all payments", Hung stressed. VOV5

There is increased adoption of digital payments by older users, according to a new report released by online shopping platform, Shopee.  

The COVID-19 pandemic was offering a once-in-a-century opportunity for Vietnam to boost digital transformation on a national scale, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said at the ministry’s conference on Monday.  

 
 

CAAV to reduce congestion and flight cancellation

Vietnam viewed as safe investment location after successful control of COVID-19
Vietnam viewed as safe investment location after successful control of COVID-19
The nation’s successful efforts to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is being taken as a guarantee of the country’s full commitment to a safe and competitive investment environment in comparison to regional neighbours.

US companies planning to expand investment in Vietnam
US companies planning to expand investment in Vietnam
An online discussion took place recently in Washington D.C. to look into post-COVID-19 investment opportunities throughout ASEAN, with some companies saying they will soon announce investment and business expansion plans in Vietnam.

Ministry proposes not allowing conversion of condotel into residential projects
Ministry proposes not allowing conversion of condotel into residential projects
The Ministry of Public Security has proposed not granting ownership certificates to allow condotels, tourist villas and officetels to be turned into residential projects.

Vietravel Airlines eligible to obtain business licence: CAAV
Vietravel Airlines eligible to obtain business licence: CAAV
The application made by Vietravel Airlines satisfies all conditions for licensing as an aviation transport business, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).

Jobs lost as orders decrease
Jobs lost as orders decrease
Analysts have warned of the second wave of layoffs which may come six months after the first period, which were caused by the effects of the pandemic.

Many businesses indifferent to EVFTA
Many businesses indifferent to EVFTA
EVFTA is expected to pave the way for Vietnam’s enterprises to exploit the EU market and its 500 million consumers and GDP of $18 trillion.

Vietnam to see enhanced high-quality investment flows after successful VKFTA
Vietnam to see enhanced high-quality investment flows after successful VKFTA
Vietnam and South Korea are witnessing their heyday in multi-faceted and bilateral co-operation.

ASEAN-wide tax race for FDI a road leading into the abyss
ASEAN-wide tax race for FDI a road leading into the abyss
ASEAN countries should stop offering aggressive tax incentives in order to attract foreign funds, as it could create an unfair business climate among enterprises and lead to an acute state budget deficit.

Intra-ASEAN trade flourishing following mutual commitments
Intra-ASEAN trade flourishing following mutual commitments
Nearly five years have elapsed since the ASEAN Economic Community was established, and businesses in the region have gradually taken advantage of the bloc’s import tariff cuts to expand exports to Vietnam.

VN pharmaceutical market: stiff competition fosters M&amp;A wave
VN pharmaceutical market: stiff competition fosters M&A wave
Vietnam ranks 17th among 'pharmerging' markets, or markets expected to become a ‘pillar’ for the world’s pharmaceutical industry, according to IMS Health.

Focusing on technology transfer in attracting new wave of FDI capital
Focusing on technology transfer in attracting new wave of FDI capital
As Vietnam is attracting high-quality foreign inflows, domestic firms now have an even greater opportunity to draw technology transfer to improve added value in its manufacturing industry.

Growth to spur via raised public debt
Growth to spur via raised public debt
The government is planning to raise the country’s public debt in an aim to spur on the economy’s aggregate demand, creating opportunities for international organisations to offer loans.

Night-time economy key to stimulating tourism in Da Nang

Can Vietnam’s enterprises take full advantage of EVFTA?
Can Vietnam’s enterprises take full advantage of EVFTA?
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh, speaking at a recent conference, expressed his concern about the indifference shown by many Vietnam’s enterprises to EVFTA (EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement).

BOT thermal power projects rush to meet target
BOT thermal power projects rush to meet target
In spite of numerous difficulties, the investors of four thermal power plant projects under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model are rushing to start operation and begin generating power for the national grid.

Replaced regulation to hit global drugmakers
Replaced regulation to hit global drugmakers
International pharma giants are expected to be strongly hit soon by a price cut under Vietnam’s new tender rules for branded drugs, enabling local patients to receive an increase in pharmaceutical access at affordable prices. 

VN fishery sector aims for “yellow card” removal with US$10 billion export target in sight
VN fishery sector aims for “yellow card” removal with US$10 billion export target in sight
The seafood industry is making all-out efforts to meet this year’s U$$10 billion export target whilst dealing with recommendations from the European Commission (EC)

What's the best marketing strategy for post-Covid-19?
What's the best marketing strategy for post-Covid-19?
Covid-19, which has caused disruptions in cash flow, has created many changes in businesses’ marketing strategies.

PM urges faster public investment disbursement
PM urges faster public investment disbursement
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged localities nationwide to hasten the disbursement of more than VND633 trillion (nearly US$28 billion) of public investment this year.

