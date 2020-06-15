Covid-19 starting to hit Vietnamese enterprises as workers are laid off

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Now is the time when enterprises are feeling the ‘brutality’ of the Covid-19 epidemic. They have had to lay off many workers as they cannot maintain production and have received no orders.

In a small alley on Pham Chieu street in Go Vap District in HCM City, behind a deserted cemetery, there are tens of rented rooms where workers of Hue Phong Footwear Company live.

Nguyen Thi Hong Tham



Nguyen Thi Hong Tham, 22, from Tien Giang province, was busy preparing dinner when reporters came.

“I was at my usual working shift when I received a notice about dismissal, commencing May 15,” Tham told reporters.

“When I found my name on the list of workers to be laid off, I felt so worried. I don’t know how to overcome this,” Tham said.

The young woman has been working for Hue Phong for three years and earns VND6-7 million a month. When the epidemic broke out, Tham’s income dropped to VND5 million. However, the amount of money still helped her live in HCM City. Now that she has been laid off, a more difficult time is ahead.

Ngo Thi Thu, 26, from Dak Lak province, is luckier than Tham as she has not been ‘blacklisted’, but has been living in constant anxiety.

Thu graduated from a pedagogical school, but she could not find a job in HCM City and decided to work as a factory worker.


Having lived for four years in HCM City, she has never felt so worried about life.

“Many friends of mine have also become jobless," she said.

The labor contract of Tran Thi Anh Chi, 26, will expire in October, but New Vision, the company where she works, told her to stop working in mid-May.

Chi said the company unilaterally terminated the labor contract, but Chi had to write a letter of resignation and did not get an allowance for the dismissal, though she is raising a child less than 36 months old.

Nguyen Thi Bach Yen, chair of the Go Vap district Labor Union, said Hue Phong Footwear is the biggest enterprise in the locality with 4,700 workers. Because of the sharp fall in orders during the pandemic, the company has had to scale down production and cut 2,200 workers.

“We have contacted other enterprises and asked them to receive the redundant workers. Ten enterprises have agreed to employ them,” Yen said.

Pham Xuan Hong, chair of the HCM City Association of Garments, Textiles, Embroidery and Knitting, confirmed that garment and footwear companies are facing serious difficulties because export markets have not returned to normal.

Thanh Lich 

Large companies are not recruiting workers, while small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are laying off workers as they cannot maintain a big staff during the Covid-19 crisis.

Businesses are expecting interest rates to continue to fall, while banks’ credit growth continues to stand still or declines because of low credit demand.

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

A policy that may grant up to 30 percent tax exemption for small-to-medium-sized business (SMEs) to mitigate the adverse effects of COVID-19 was discussed on Tuesday by National Assembly deputies during a meeting in Hanoi.

BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Private banks that can satisfy the requirements on capital adequacy ratio (CAR) now have great opportunities to obtain bigger market share.

BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The interest expense deduction limit may be raised from the current 20% to 30% to support businesses, according to a draft decree on tax management for enterprises with related party transactions

BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Restaurants and eateries have been crowded recently, following the social distancing period. Analysts believe this indicates a rapid recovery of the economy after the epidemic.

BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam's aquatic exports drop 6 percent in five months

BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have seen the benefits of trading online.  Dang Hoang Hai, director of the Việt Nam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, talks about the issue.

BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Unlisted public companies are planning to move to the Ho Chi Minh and Ha Noi stock exchanges to increase share liquidity and capital.

BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Businesspeople have called on the government to take measures to control foreign capital and prevent foreign investors from acquiring local strong brands and Vietnamese enterprises in important business fields.

BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnam may take a global lead in rice exports in 2020, a trade report to the National Assembly on Monday showed. 

BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam announced that 12 trade remedy cases were initiated by foreign countries and territories for Vietnamese goods in the first six months of this year.

BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Chinese apps in Vietnam are luring borrowers who have to pay back debt at high interest rates within a short period of time.

BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

The price of pork in the domestic market has been experiencing a downward trajectory in recent days after the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) granted permission to local firms to import live pigs from Thailand.

BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Experts have forecast a tough time ahead for the domestic retail, with many store owners struggling to pay rent after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

It won’t be a V-shaped recovery, but a swoosh-shaped recovery like Nike’s logo: the economy will go down and then bounce back beginning in 2021, according to BIDV’s chief economist Can Van Luc.

BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Quality standards, rules of origin, and legal aspects are said to be among the barriers Vietnamese businesses will have to overcome to gain a foothold in the European market under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnam Airlines and the Qantas Group from Australia have recently agreed on changes to their joint venture, Jetstar Pacific, to improve the operations and profits of the budget airline.

BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

There is a new FDI capital flow heading for Southeast Asian countries, but analysts say it is not easy for Vietnam to grab the opportunities.

BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Some credit institutions (CIs) that have not yet completed their restructuring roadmap will have to speed up the process to meet the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s deadline this year.

BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

The Mekong Delta has topped six economic regions nationwide in terms of provincial competitive index (PCI) over the past five years,

BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

At Sacombank’s annual general meeting held on June 5 its permanent vice chairman Pham Van Phong said that in 2019 the bank’s pre-tax profit increased by 43.2 per cent to VND3.2 trillion (US$137.5 million), which was 21.4 per cent above the target.

