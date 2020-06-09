Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/06/2020 13:51:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

COVID-19 to create an M&A wave in Viet Nam

 
 
11/06/2020    12:43 GMT+7

Weak financial stability and a lack of capital are forcing many businesses to seek M&A deals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

DOJI has bought Diamond World Company and owns more than 100 centres and shops and nearly 1,000 staff of the firm. — Photo courtesy of Diamond World

DOJI Gemstone Jewelry Group has completed the acquisition of Diamond World Company.

After the deal, more than 100 stores and nearly 1,000 employees of Diamond World Company now belong to DOJI.

Though the value of the deal has not been disclosed, most insiders thought the acquisition of a competitor in the top three local jewellery businesses in Viet Nam would have cost a significant sum.

In realty, Thu Duc Housing Development JSC also announced it had completed a deal to transfer its entire 49 per cent stake, or 1.813 million shares, at Thu Duc Agriculture Wholesale Market JSC in June.

At a price of VND48,400 (US$2.1) each, the realty firm will get VND87.75 billion. Leaders of the firm said it sold the shares to focus on the core business of real estate development.

Also in the field of real estate, the investor of a 100ha resort project in Bau Trang in Phan Thiet City, Binh Thuan Province, had to sell the project for VND480 billion as he did not have enough financial capacity to continue.

The investor told nld.vn that: "We cannot afford to continue as the planned capital was lost due to COVID-19. Now we sell it to focus on the core businesses of manufacturing.”

Other M&A deals include Tuong An Vegetable Oil JSC looking to be merged with the parent company of Kido Group; while FLC Faros JSC merged with FLC Mining Investment - Asset Management JSC, and there are also reports about a possible merger between two local e-commerce platforms Tiki and Sendo.

Taking advantage of lower prices

Foreign investors spent an estimated US$2.99 billion on contributing capital and buying shares in the first five months of the year. Though the volume of such activities was only 39.1 per cent compared to the same period last year, the value of the deals increased by 11.6 per cent from the first five months of 2019.

Vu Tien Loc, chairman of Viet Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), said the US-China trade war and the pandemic had a great impact on the production chain shift and global investment flows, adding: “Many Vietnamese enterprises cannot avoid difficulties and are unable to continue operating. So, they will find ways to sell their businesses even at lower prices.”

 

The chairman of VCCI said: "The capital inflow into M&A may be large, creating a strong wave but the value of the deals may not be as large as expected."

Su Ngoc Khuong, senior director of Savills Vietnam, said foreign and domestic investors were interested in acquiring real estate projects in Viet Nam, adding: “Many organisations are willing to raise capital to invest in projects with good prices.”

Among deals that the firm helped consult on, with a total value of about $500 million, since the end of 2019, many have closed more quickly than expected as the businesses desperately need money at the moment.

Raymond Clement, CEO of Savills Hotels Asia-Pacific, said the pandemic affected the flexibility of the resort real estate market, causing a number of large sales and transfers.

"It is likely that pandemic promotes realty M&A deals faster as buyers are willing to negotiate more suitable prices than before," said Clement.

At the same time, Pham Duy Khuong, managing director of ASL Law Firm identified COVID-19 as an additional factor to boost the trend of M&A, saying: “Domestic enterprises which don’t have the financial strength and need a quick turnaround will find a partner to buy back their project or company as a way to solve their problem.”

The lawyer also pointed out: “The procedure of establishing an enterprise in Viet Nam is quite troublesome, so instead of having to set up a new company, some investors will choose to buy back another to reduce costs."

Khuong said: “The pandemic is the right time to make companies lower prices to sell faster, which is easier in creating successful M&A deals."

At the same time, chairman of the Association of Foreign Investment Enterprises, Nguyen Mai said: “M&A is a new development trend in this period.”

Mai thought Viet Nam should welcome all kinds of investment injection in such a difficult context, however, he said: “It is also necessary to have a strict control mechanism to avoid the risk of receiving bad capital flows or having important industries acquired.” — VNS

Merger could tip scales in ride-hailing

Merger could tip scales in ride-hailing

The two local ride-hailing platforms be and FastGo could negotiate a merger to break the dominance of Grab in Vietnam.

Merger may bring retail renaissance

Merger may bring retail renaissance

Vietnam’s largest conglomerate Vingroup has announced the sale of its retail and agricultural arms to Masan Group. 

 
 

Other News

.
Foreign fix to banks’ capitalisation ails
Foreign fix to banks’ capitalisation ails
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

A string of Vietnamese banks, particularly state-owned lenders, are facing capital shortfalls but upcoming tie-up deals with foreign investors could give the financial sector some much-needed momentum.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 11
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 11
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Better working conditions improve employee retention

Money-hungry F&amp;B startups flounder
Money-hungry F&B startups flounder
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The collapse of Mon Hue and Soya Garden shows not only the risk of investors when they pour money into startups in food and beverage chains, but also the inadequacies of utilising investment capital inefficiently.

Ministries consider plans to resume international air routes
Ministries consider plans to resume international air routes
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Airlines have been ready to fly internationally for two months and will provide the first post-Covid-19 flights as soon as they get the nod from the government.

Vietnam stimulates domestic tourism to restore economy
Vietnam stimulates domestic tourism to restore economy
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The tourism sector has devised tourism stimulus measures to revive the domestic tourism market, remove obstacles for tourism companies, and prepare to receive foreign visitors after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Discount paradise for auto buyers
Discount paradise for auto buyers
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

As part of a new package to help the automobile market stay afloat after this year’s global woes, locally-manufactured vehicles will benefit from a massive cut in registration fees, 

North-South Highway project to use public investment
North-South Highway project to use public investment
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The National Assembly discussed changing to the public investment model for the North-South Highway during a meeting on Tuesday in Ha Noi.

Businesses can't access loans, banks see slow credit growth
Businesses can't access loans, banks see slow credit growth
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Businesses are expecting interest rates to continue to fall, while banks’ credit growth continues to stand still or declines because of low credit demand.

Vietnam's e-commerce platforms Tiki, Sendo apply for merger
Vietnam's e-commerce platforms Tiki, Sendo apply for merger
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The merger will make the race in the e-commerce market more exciting.

Vietnam firms suggested to focus on supply chain strategy for long-term resilience
Vietnam firms suggested to focus on supply chain strategy for long-term resilience
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Being among the first countries in the region to reopen its economy, Vietnam should take the advantage to build upon the foundations for proactive resilience, stated PwC Vietnam.

Vietnam Airlines wants $0.52 billion in preferential loans to overcome effects from pandemic
Vietnam Airlines wants $0.52 billion in preferential loans to overcome effects from pandemic
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The State Capital Management Committee at Enterprises (SCMC) has asked the state to lend VND12 trillion to Vietnam Airlines for at least three years to help it survive the pandemic.

Transfer pricing among FDI firms in Vietnam at alarming rate: State Audit
Transfer pricing among FDI firms in Vietnam at alarming rate: State Audit
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

While FDI firms continue to report losses, they keep expanding operations in the country.

EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

Starting from this year, investors from EU member states will for the first time be allowed to tender for many types of public projects in Vietnam under EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement commitments.

Trade ministry refutes news about 100% people approving power price hike
Trade ministry refutes news about 100% people approving power price hike
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade issued a press release last night rejecting news on social media that 100% of local residents were happy with its move to increase electricity prices.

Pepper prices become unstable due to faulty information
Pepper prices become unstable due to faulty information
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Pepper prices unexpectedly fluctuated on confusing information, placing difficulties for export.

KIDO Group ties up with Vinamilk to explore beverage market
KIDO Group ties up with Vinamilk to explore beverage market
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

Food producer KIDO Group (KDC) has announced that it is entering the beverage industry by setting up a joint venture with dairy giant Vinamilk.

New traders flock to local stock market
New traders flock to local stock market
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

The steep decline of the local stock market as the coronavirus ravaged economies lured many new punters to the market.

VN aviation industry's slowdown to affect public debt
VN aviation industry's slowdown to affect public debt
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The debts incurred by enterprises in the aviation industry, due in 2020, if not payable, will have a big impact on public debt.

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman quits after joke about George Floyd
CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman quits after joke about George Floyd
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

Greg Glassman acknowledged having caused a "rift" after joking about the dead Minneapolis man.

Property firms return to market after COVID-19
Property firms return to market after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

After a brief hiatus, property companies have been resuming sales of developments and revealing their post-COVID-19 business plans since the beginning of May.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 