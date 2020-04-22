Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/04/2020 16:14:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Credit declines in first half of April due to COVID-19 pandemic

 
 
23/04/2020    08:18 GMT+7

Low demand for capital due to COVID-19 has caused bank credit in the first half of April to drop 0.5 percent compared with the end of March, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Credit declines in first half of April due to COVID-19 pandemic hinh anh 1

Many domestic firms have no need for new loans (Photo: ndh.vn)

However, with a rise of 1.3 percent in the first quarter of this year, credit had still increased by 0.8 percent by April 15.

The SBV said credit demand from firms involved in industry, construction and agriculture had increased by 1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, while the figures had declined for trade, services, tourism and consumption. Credit demand from small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) also decreased by more than 1 percent.

According to Nguyen Quoc Hung, Director of the SBV’s Credit Department, demand had dropped off sharply and not only in Vietnam because many other countries were applying social distancing measures to stem the outbreak, which had caused a sharp decline in both local consumption and export demand.

Given the current difficulties, many domestic firms were focusing on capital recovery and debt repayments and had no need for new loans, Hung said, adding four State-owned commercial banks wanted to boost their credit portfolios but could not.

According to the SBV, commercial banks were mainly focusing on debt structuring and providing 300 trillion VND (12.9 billion USD) worth of credit at low interest rates to firms affected by the pandemic. More than ten banks had committed to lending at interest rates reduced by 0.5-2.5 percentage points. As of April 10, almost 126 trillion VND (5.4 billion USD), or 42 percent of the amount, had been lent to 6,500 borrowers.

 

The Military Bank (MB) has launched two credit packages worth 45 trillion VND for large firms. The first package worth 17 trillion VND with interest rates cut by 0.5-1 percentage points applied until September 30 this year is for customers with outstanding loans hit by COVID-19. The second package valued at 28 trillion VND with interest rates of 4.8-6 percent per year is set aside for new loans to stimulate firms.

The MB has already introduced a 30 trillion VND package and another 20 trillion VND package with preferential interest rates for individual customers and SMEs.

The Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (NamABank) has also launched a credit package worth VNĐ15 trillion with an interest rate reduction of 2 percent for individual and corporate customers in agriculture, accommodation, restaurants and import-export.

The Lien Viet Post Commercial Joint Stock Bank (LienVietPostBank) has also announced a 10 trillion VND credit package with an interest rate cut of 2 percentage points for all borrowers until September 30 this year./.

 
 

Other News

.
Pandemic-hit garment producers find way to weather crisis
Pandemic-hit garment producers find way to weather crisis
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has left Vietnam’s textile and garment sector in deep trouble because of rising order cancellations and delays, but some producers have found a way around and been able to weather the storm.

Banks looked gloomy amidst COVID-19
Banks looked gloomy amidst COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Financial reports released by some banks in the first quarter have reflected the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on their business activities, with declining profits and rocketing bad debts.

Seaports struggle as imports drop from Europe, South Korea, ASEAN
Seaports struggle as imports drop from Europe, South Korea, ASEAN
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Seaports are bearing negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic as the major partners of Vietnam are reducing orders. However, experts still see positive prospects.

Firms concerned about legality of online meeting amid pandemic
Firms concerned about legality of online meeting amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Companies in Vietnam are treading on new ground as for the first time ever they must hold annual shareholder meeting online.

Tax cuts proposed for SMEs to accelerate growth after COVID-19
Tax cuts proposed for SMEs to accelerate growth after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has asked for corporate income tax (CIT) to be cut for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by half this year in an effort to boost growth when the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

VN real estate investors struggle to find suitable investment channels
VN real estate investors struggle to find suitable investment channels
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Investors are struggling to find real estate products as the supply is decreasing and other investment channels are no longer attractive.

Netflix gets 16 million new sign-ups thanks to lockdown
Netflix gets 16 million new sign-ups thanks to lockdown
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The streaming service behind Tiger King added 16 million subscribers in the first months of the year.

Businesses in dire need of skilled workers
Businesses in dire need of skilled workers
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Vietnam’s labour market is in desperate need of high-qualified and skilled workers, experts have said.

Agricultural firms and cooperatives start selling online amid pandemic
Agricultural firms and cooperatives start selling online amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Influenced by the pandemic, many agricultural production firms and cooperatives are developing their online trading channels to boost sales.

Vietnamese woodwork industry: the path to $20 billion goal
Vietnamese woodwork industry: the path to $20 billion goal
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

More and more foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) in Vietnam have begun exporting woodwork products as Vietnamese enterprises increasingly lose market share.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 22
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 22
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Housing prices unlikely to drop despite pandemic: experts

Oil price plummet impact on budget revenue not too big: official
Oil price plummet impact on budget revenue not too big: official
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

The plummeting world crude oil prices will not have too great impact on Vietnam’s State budget revenue, said Vo Thanh Hung, head of the State Budget Department under the Ministry of Finance.

Scenarios charted to recover frozen HCM City real estate market
Scenarios charted to recover frozen HCM City real estate market
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Experts and businesses in Ho Chi Minh City’s real estate sector have mapped out recovery scenarios after the COVID-19 pandemic passes, with the local property market having experienced a marked slowdown.

Woodwork exports may see zero percent growth rate in 2020 because of Covid-19
Woodwork exports may see zero percent growth rate in 2020 because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Vietnam exported $485.40 million worth of woodwork from March 1-15 and $2.07 billion from January 1 to March 15, an increase of 13.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

Survey: 71 pct. of hospitality firms see Q1 revenue down over 30 pct.
Survey: 71 pct. of hospitality firms see Q1 revenue down over 30 pct.
BUSINESSicon  21/04/2020 

Seventy-one percent of enterprises in the hospitality industry responding to a recent survey said their revenue in the first quarter of 2020 fell more than 30 percent against the same period last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Oil price at 18-year low as turmoil persists
Coronavirus: Oil price at 18-year low as turmoil persists
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Coronavirus downturn has put major pressure on oil prices with demand slumping and storage running out.

VN government cautious about exporting rice despite plentiful supply
VN government cautious about exporting rice despite plentiful supply
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

The Vietnamese government has decided to resume rice exports, but the debate continues about whether the country should continue to do so.

Thai energy firm invests $456.7m in four solar power plants in VN
Thai energy firm invests $456.7m in four solar power plants in VN
BUSINESSicon  21/04/2020 

The plants are Loc Ninh 1, Loc Ninh 2, Loc Ninh 3 and Loc Ninh 4 with a total installed capacity of 750 megawatts.

COVID-19: many real estate trading floors close
COVID-19: many real estate trading floors close
BUSINESSicon  21/04/2020 

The transaction volume on the domestic real estate market dropped to a four-year low for Q1 due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many real estate trading floors have temporarily closed.

Vietnam to benefit from Japanese firms shifting away from China: JETRO official
Vietnam to benefit from Japanese firms shifting away from China: JETRO official
BUSINESSicon  21/04/2020 

Vietnam is a strong candidate among the alternative investment destinations as Japanese enterprises are moving away from China due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hirai Shinji, the Chief Representative of of JETRO in Ho Chi Minh City

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 