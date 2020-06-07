Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/06/2020 18:19:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Credit grows modestly at 1.96% in Jan-May

 
 
07/06/2020    17:16 GMT+7

As of May 29, Vietnam’s credit growth was only 1.96% compared with late 2019 under impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Credit Department announced at a press conference held by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Friday.

Credit grows modestly at 1.96% in Jan-May

SBV vice governor Nguyen Thi Hong speaks at the press conference - PHOTO: MT

According to vice governor of the central bank Nguyen Thi Hong, capital demand from January to May was low and therefore there were not many borrowers during this hard time.

SBV will adjust the credit criteria for commercial banks based on the real situation. Hong said monetary policy criteria, including credit criteria, aim to control inflation, stabilize the macro-economy and ensure safety for the banking system.

“Credit criteria adjustment is necessary but it has to ensure credit growth and risk control happen in parallel,” she said.

SBV said from January to May, it appropriately controlled the credit scale to ensure credit quality and create favorable conditions for businesses and individuals to access credit packages.

Ha Thu Giang, vice head of the Credit Department, said as of May 25, credit institutions had reduced interest rates for over 326,000 clients, offered loans with preferable interest rates to nearly 196,400 clients and restructured debt payment terms for some 224,000 clients.

The Policy and Society Bank rescheduled debt payments for more than 150,700 clients and restructured debt payment terms for some 75,200 clients.

 

In March and May, SBV adjusted down policy rates by 1-1.5% per year to support commercial banks and reduced interest rate ceilings by 0.6-1% per year for key sectors.

Following the Government’s directive, credit institutions have introduced credit packages to support businesses and individuals affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which reduced interest rates by up to 4% per year. However, they did not lower credit standards to ensure safety for the banking and financial system. SGT


Trang Nguyen

S&P maintains stable outlook for Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating

S&P maintains stable outlook for Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating

S&P Global Ratings has announced it has retained Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating at BB, with a stable outlook, according to the Ministry of Finance.

VN credit institutions recover nearly $1.2b of bad debts in Q1 2020

VN credit institutions recover nearly $1.2b of bad debts in Q1 2020

Credit institutions in Viet Nam settled more than VND26.94 trillion (US$1.17 billion) of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the first quarter of this year.  

 
 

Other News

.
Developers can ride funding waves
Developers can ride funding waves
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Competitive prices, along with advantages in climate and natural resources, are helping Vietnamese second home and holiday properties become one of the hottest investment channels in the country.

Pandemic shock therapy turns retailers towards omnichannel
Pandemic shock therapy turns retailers towards omnichannel
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The coronavirus pandemic has changed consumer shopping behaviour, prompting retailers to embrace online commerce to keep up with new trends.

The VND appreciates despite unfavorable conditions
The VND appreciates despite unfavorable conditions
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The dollar price has decreased significantly from VND23,500 per dollar to VND23,300, though current factors are not supporting the exchange rate. This could be a great opportunity for Vietnam’s enterprises.

Central bank plans to pilot fintech regulatory sandbox
Central bank plans to pilot fintech regulatory sandbox
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Viet Nam is planning to pilot a regulatory sandbox which would allow fintech companies to participate in providing some banking services starting from 2021.

Loan dues extended to fight economic downturn
Loan dues extended to fight economic downturn
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Financial firms extended loan dues for more than 223,000 borrowers whose outstanding loans stood at VND151 trillion (US$6.49 billion) by May 25, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

Quad+ dialogue offers great opportunities for Vietnam’s enterprises
Quad+ dialogue offers great opportunities for Vietnam’s enterprises
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Quad countries’ economic prosperity network plan is expected to bring great opportunity to Vietnam’s enterprises.

Foreigners allowed to own homes in 22 Hanoi commercial housing projects
Foreigners allowed to own homes in 22 Hanoi commercial housing projects
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Department of Construction has listed 22 commercial housing projects, some complete and some under construction, where foreigners can own homes.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 7
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 7
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Construction plan of Long Thanh airport to be submitted to prime minister this month

Economist suggests solution for Vietnam to become powerful after pandemic
Economist suggests solution for Vietnam to become powerful after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Dr Vu Minh Khuong from Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore thinks that large economic groups such as Vingroup should develop industrial zones (IZs), not only for Vietnam, but also for Southeast Asia.

Positive scope ahead in amended Law on Investment
Positive scope ahead in amended Law on Investment
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Amongst the numerous revisions included in the draft amendments of the Law on Investment, the expansion of investment capital and the “negative list” approach towards market access are two features less-frequently mentioned

Coronavirus 'a devastating blow for world economy'
Coronavirus 'a devastating blow for world economy'
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

World Bank President David Malpass says billions of people will have their livelihoods affected.

Car prices predicted to fall until Tet Holiday
Car prices predicted to fall until Tet Holiday
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Car prices in Vietnam are predicted to continue falling with many discount programmes due to large inventory and slow sales.

Pig market experiences slow sales as prices increase
Pig market experiences slow sales as prices increase
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Even though pork prices have increased, farmers are having a hard time finding customers to buy pigs.

Vietnamese firms show interest in developing renewable energy
Vietnamese firms show interest in developing renewable energy
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

While the renewable energy industry found favor among many foreign firms and foreign investment funds in the past, now, local players have become increasingly active, 

Why does only one airline fly to Con Dao Island?
Why does only one airline fly to Con Dao Island?
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Deputy head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Vo Huy Cuong affirmed that the watchdog agency is unbiased when licensing air routes to Con Dao Island.

Facilitating further PPP engagement
Facilitating further PPP engagement
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

The new draft Law on Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) is being discussed at the National Assembly, and set to be voted on June 18 which also specifies PPP-based investment in the country’s power grids and power plants.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 6
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 6
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Hanoi to hold investment-development cooperation conference

How the EVFTA and EVIPA will help Vietnam lure investment
How the EVFTA and EVIPA will help Vietnam lure investment
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

The approval by the Vietnamese National Assembly of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) is a historic achievement. 

FDI is important for VN's real estate market recovery
FDI is important for VN's real estate market recovery
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Foreign direct investment (FDI), which will help the economy recover after Covid-19, is also a driving force for the recovery of the real estate market.

More VN firms may be acquired by foreigners
More VN firms may be acquired by foreigners
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Minister of Planning and Investment (MPI) Nguyen Chi Dung warned that many Vietnam businesses may fall into foreign hands because of the pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 