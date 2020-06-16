Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/06/2020 11:42:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam's credit institutions must speed up restructuring to meet deadline

 
 
16/06/2020    11:36 GMT+7

Some credit institutions (CIs) that have not yet completed their restructuring roadmap will have to speed up the process to meet the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s deadline this year.

Vietnam's credit institutions must speed up restructuring to meet deadline

The bad debt ratio of the credit institution system was below 2 per cent by June 2020. 

The SBV issued Decision 1058/QĐ-TTg in 2017 to implement a scheme to restructure the CI system in the 2016-20 period, which includes settling bad debts, meeting Basel II international banking standards and dealing with cross ownership.

Some CIs with large amounts of bad debts almost completed the settlement of bad debts by the end of last year, but now they are facing a risk of bad debt returning due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on some of their borrowers.

Experts said the bad debt rise due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is threatening the implementation of the targets set in Decision 1058.

According to banking expert Can Van Luc, chief economist of Commercial Joint Stock Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), the increase of bad debts has been slowing down CIs’ restructuring process.

Tran Dang Phi, deputy chief inspector of the SBV, said that bad debts have been on the rise since March, but in general it is still under control.

“The SBV is focusing on reviewing CIs, which are likely to see bad debt increase due to COVID-19, to direct them to comprehensively assess the results of the implementation of Decision 1058, and at the same time building a new scheme on restructuring CIs,” said Phi.

According to Phi, although bad debts are at risk of increasing, until now, almost all important criteria of Decision 1058 have been implemented by CIs.

 

The SBV’s statistics showed that by June 2020, the bad debt ratio of the CI system was below 2 percent so the ratio of the whole year may reach the target of below 3 percent set in Decision 1058. From 2012 to the end of March 2020, the entire CI system handled more than 1,000 trillion VND (43.48 billion USD) of bad debts.

As for the implementation of Basel II international banking standards, 20 domestic joint stock banks have so far applied Basel II standards, more than the 12-15 bank target set in Decision 1058.

In addition, the cross-ownership among CIs is also handled thoroughly. The direct cross-ownership between pairs of CIs was removed from the end of 2019 while there is only one pair of a CI and a firm directly owning shares of each other compared with 56 pairs in 2012.

However, experts said the bad debt ratio under Decision 1058 may reach the target this year thanks to the SBV’s issuance of Circular 01/202/TT/NHNN which allowed CIs to restructure debts for firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, they warned that without the policy, the bad debt ratio would have exceeded 3 percent. This means that the risks of bad debts accumulated in the coming years is fairly large, they said. VNS

Vietnam to allow EU credit institutions to hold 49% shares at two banks

Vietnam to allow EU credit institutions to hold 49% shares at two banks

Vietnam is committed to allowing credit institutions of the European Union (EU) to hold up to 49% shares at two joint stock commercial banks in Vietnam when the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect.  

VN credit institutions recover nearly $1.2b of bad debts in Q1 2020

VN credit institutions recover nearly $1.2b of bad debts in Q1 2020

Credit institutions in Viet Nam settled more than VND26.94 trillion (US$1.17 billion) of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the first quarter of this year.  

 
 

Other News

.
Mekong Delta leads in provincial competitive index
Mekong Delta leads in provincial competitive index
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta has topped six economic regions nationwide in terms of provincial competitive index (PCI) over the past five years,

Restructuring, bad debts prevent VN banks from paying dividends
Restructuring, bad debts prevent VN banks from paying dividends
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

At Sacombank’s annual general meeting held on June 5 its permanent vice chairman Pham Van Phong said that in 2019 the bank’s pre-tax profit increased by 43.2 per cent to VND3.2 trillion (US$137.5 million), which was 21.4 per cent above the target.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 16
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 16
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam spends over US$1.2 billion on fuel imports

It will take time for economy to recover: expert
It will take time for economy to recover: expert
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

PhD Doctor Nguyen Duc Do, deputy director of the Academy of Finance, talks on the need to promote the development of the domestic market.

Health care product sell well in Vietnam amid pandemic
Health care product sell well in Vietnam amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Seeing food and health care products have become a priority of consumers after the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses are racing to grab market share.

Tax deferral policy must be longer to benefit firms
Tax deferral policy must be longer to benefit firms
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Government’s policy of giving a five-month postponement of tax and land-use fee payments to support businesses to overcome the difficult time caused by COVID-19 pandemic should be extended

Propzy receives $25 million investment
Propzy receives $25 million investment
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Real estate technology platform Propzy has completed a US$25 million Series A funding round from two investors – Gaw Capital and SoftBank Ventures Asia.

Vietnam's IZs expand in anticipation of new FDI wave
Vietnam's IZs expand in anticipation of new FDI wave
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Developing IZs is seen as a profitable business at this time as many foreign investors are leaving China and heading for Vietnam.

Will benefits from EVFTA be affected by Covid-19?
Will benefits from EVFTA be affected by Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam has puts high hopes on EVFTA, but the COVID-19 pandemic may make the path to realize its benefits a bumpy one.

Vietnamese Government to develop policies to promote key economic regions
Vietnamese Government to develop policies to promote key economic regions
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked relevant ministries and localities to create policies for the development of key economic regions to drive post-pandemic economic growth.

Vietnam considers specific investment incentives to attract FDI
Vietnam considers specific investment incentives to attract FDI
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Under the draft law, financial incentives would be given in three fields – corporate income tax, import/export tax; finance and land; and accelerated depreciation.

Vietnamese Govt to keep pushing for cashless payment
Vietnamese Govt to keep pushing for cashless payment
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Non-cash payments have increased sharply in recent time in Viet Nam, but more efforts are needed to increase their rate, experts said.

Vietnamese stocks to struggle with increased caution
Vietnamese stocks to struggle with increased caution
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese stock market is forecast to struggle this week with rising caution among investors as they wait for the market to reach its balance point.

Most Southeast Asian economies to fall into recession, rebound in 2021: report
Most Southeast Asian economies to fall into recession, rebound in 2021: report
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam will emerge from the pandemic the least affected of all countries in Southeast Asia, though it is not immune to the sharp slowdown in trade flows, 

Imex Pan Pacific Group wins bid for VND6.83-trillion project on Phu Quoc
Imex Pan Pacific Group wins bid for VND6.83-trillion project on Phu Quoc
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Billionaire Johnathan Hanh Nguyen’s Imex Pan Pacific Group has won the bid to invest in a VND6.83 trillion (US$293 million) duty-free zone on Phu Quoc Island off the coast of Kien Giang Province, Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper reported.

Vietnam's veggie, fruit exports exceed US$1.5 billion in H1
Vietnam's veggie, fruit exports exceed US$1.5 billion in H1
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Exports of vegetable and fruits fetched more than 1.5 billion USD in the first six months of the year, a year-on-year decline of 14.5 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Programme to foster international market links for Vietnamese businesses unveiled
Programme to foster international market links for Vietnamese businesses unveiled
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnamese enterprises looking for new technologies or to promote their products internationally markets are encouraged to participate in the VCIC CONNECT Programme.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 15
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 15
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Billionaire Johnathan Hanh Nguyen wants to invest in Bac Van Phong

Vietnam to encourage construction of cheap apartments
Vietnam to encourage construction of cheap apartments
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

The State of Vietnam will employ policies to encourage the development of cheap commercial houses to remove difficulties for the real estate market and enterprises due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More investors join Vietnamese stock market, cash flows in
More investors join Vietnamese stock market, cash flows in
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

As many as 102,000 trading accounts opened in the last months, showing the attractiveness of the stock market.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 