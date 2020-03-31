Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/04/2020 19:13:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Crunch time for expressway PPPs in Vietnam

 
 
13/04/2020    19:07 GMT+7

The key Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway venture has run aground, prompting the Ministry of Transport to reconsider investment scenarios to improve the bankability of each component project

with new alternatives opening and closing the doors for private investment.

1486p9 crunch time for expressway ppps

The North-South Expressway will stretch over an impressive 2,100km

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has raised concerns over the limited state funding for the development of the vital national transport project after the proposal of the Ministry of Transport (MoT) to transform three of the eight public-private partnership (PPP) sections into public investment projects.

“If approved, the number of totally state-funded sections will jump from three to six, thus increasing total investment and site clearance costs to VND54.36 trillion ($2.36 billion),” the MoF said in a recent report to the government.

Meanwhile, the country’s mid-term public investment fund approved by the National Assembly (NA) is VND55 trillion ($2.39 billion). This means that there will be no funding left for the five remaining PPP sections in the 2016-2020 period. Moreover, up to now, VND16.59 trillion ($721.3 million) has been allocated for the project, with only VND6.8 trillion ($295.65 million) disbursed, which makes it unlikely that the remaining VND37.77 trillion ($1.64 billion) will be allocated and all the funds can be disbursed during this period.

The MoF’s concern is reasonable amid the current state budget constraints, although the MoT made the proposal to speed up the three PPP sections. At a recent meeting, the government agreed to the proposal in principle, but it needs to secure the NA’s approval before the projects can be kicked off in August.

This means that the MoT’s proposal – the first of three scenarios – proves less effective in raising the bankability of the projects. Although the MoT has built second and third scenarios, they are also less feasible.

As per the second scenario, the MoT proposes to transform the eight PPP sections into public investment projects, and then transfer the operation rights under operation and maintenance contracts to investors to make returns on the investment. This plan is not bankable because, according to analysis by the MoF, it is already difficult for the state coffers to arrange funding for the proposed three PPPs.

“If the first scenario is approved, the room for private investors will be narrowed, as fewer projects will be available to the same number of players. If the second scenario is selected, there will be no opportunities left at all,” Le Net, lawyer at LNT & Partners, told VIR. Recently, the Ministry of Defence has proposed the prime minister to add its Truong Son Construction Corporation to the priority list of direct contracting to develop the three PPP sections, while the names of many other powerful construction firms under this ministry were also put forward.

 

This makes competition fiercer for construction giants such as Vinaconex, Deo Ca Group, and Tasco JSC.

If the third scenario gets the green light, both domestic private and foreign investors will have more opportunities and maybe international giants such as Daewoo, Lotte, and Hyundai can rejoin the race. However, this scenario comes with several risks as project development would depend heavily on the results of bidding to select capable investors. If investors cannot mobilise funding, the whole project could be thrown in jeopardy.

The North-South Expressway, which is set to cover 2,100 kilometres, costs VND118.71 trillion ($5.16 billion) and has 11 sub-projects (three of which will be state-funded), is tied down by limited funds allocated from the state budget and difficulties in mobilising private investment due to the lack of supporting legal framework. Both investors and lenders want a guarantee mechanism, minimum revenue commitments, and foreign exchange conversion guarantees – all of which are missing from current rules.

While the MoT had pinned high hopes on attracting private financiers to join the project by opening international bidding, it had to cancel this because of poor results in the international prequalification round and has been forced to cater to more capable domestic groups. Mobilisation of private investment has proved difficult, as lenders still hesitate to offer loans, making bankability an issue.

Build-operate-transfer (BOT) initiatives have been a controversial topic for years in Vietnam because of the high risk of losses and the lack of a completed legal framework and risking-sharing mechanisms. A series of BOT transport schemes with better financial plans than the eight PPP sections were stuck with credit, such as Huu Nghi-Chi Lang, Van Don-Mong Cai, and Trung Luong-My Thuan. Many of them even halted construction for up to two years due to difficulties in accessing loans.

To rouse investor and lender interest, all of these problems are required to be solved. Now most stakeholders are pinning high hopes on the draft law on PPP, which will likely be submitted to the NA for approval in May. VIR

Bich Thuy

Bill clarifies legal authority for in-principle approval of PPP projects

Bill clarifies legal authority for in-principle approval of PPP projects

Legal authority for approving in principle a Public-private Partnership (PPP) project would be given to the National Assembly or the Prime Minister, according to the bill on PPP investment being crafted by the Ministry of Investment and Planning.

Expressway component projects to be shifted to public investment

Expressway component projects to be shifted to public investment

Three component projects of the North-South Expressway master plan are expected to be shifted from the private-public partnership model to the public investment model.

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 13
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 13
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Greater efforts needed to boost exports during second quarter

National conference to tackle obstacles facing enterprises during pandemic
National conference to tackle obstacles facing enterprises during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

A national conference between the Prime Minister and enterprises is to be organised soon to identify ways to address the difficulties facing businesses and facilitating their operations amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vietnam accelerating ventilator production
Vietnam accelerating ventilator production
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The crucial ventilating equipment used to save the lives of coronavirus patients are becoming a commodity much sought after by many countries, including Vietnam.

Tighter rules sought on e-commerce trade piracy
Tighter rules sought on e-commerce trade piracy
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Lack of regulations on requiring goods invoices is causing the likes of Facebook and Shopee to become indirect culprits of suffusion of goods with unidentified origin, raising concerns on the piracy of genuine products.

Vietnam soon implementing mobile money
Vietnam soon implementing mobile money
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam is is urgently working with relevant ministries to finalise the pilot programme of utilising telephone subscription accounts to make small payments, or mobile money.

Sending a positive message to employees at risk during crisis
Sending a positive message to employees at risk during crisis
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The coronavirus has an irrefutable impact on businesses and the workforce across the country, challenging employers in the legal sphere. 

Sustained growth can be achieved through reforms
Sustained growth can be achieved through reforms
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

With decade-low first-quarter growth, the fast and furious spread of the coronavirus pandemic has prompted high-profile international organisations to revise down their forecasts on Vietnam’s 2020 economic growth.

VN Civil Aviation Administration proposes urgent support for aviation firms
VN Civil Aviation Administration proposes urgent support for aviation firms
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed that the Government provide urgent support for aviation firms, which have been badly affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

FMCG names attempt to circumvent virus hurdles
FMCG names attempt to circumvent virus hurdles
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The coronavirus public health emergency is presenting both opportunities and challenges for manufacturers to handle a pick-up in the demand for fast-moving consumer goods.

Vietnam has high petroleum stockpile
Vietnam has high petroleum stockpile
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s oil and gas inventories are over 90 percent higher than the required level, meeting the domestic petroleum consumption demand in the next few months, according to the Vietnam Energy Association (VEA).

VN textile and garment shares lose appeal
VN textile and garment shares lose appeal
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Textile and garment companies are facing double problem: they find it difficult to import input materials and cannot export their goods.

A chance to emerge stronger from global vicissitudes
A chance to emerge stronger from global vicissitudes
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The new regulations on social distancing will for sure have an added impact on some businesses, however, it is necessary to view the full picture in assessing the impact.

VN petrol and oil giants lost billions of US dollars on plunging oil
VN petrol and oil giants lost billions of US dollars on plunging oil
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The revenues of PetroVietnam and Petrolimex slumped by $6.13 billion and $521.74 million this year due to the dropping oil price and the COVID-19 health crisis.

Pharma firms expect hike in revenue thanks to COVID-19
Pharma firms expect hike in revenue thanks to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Taking advantages of the COVID-19 lockdown, major pharma firms hope to get growth in revenue this year.

Credit card defaults a risk during COVID-19
Credit card defaults a risk during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Experts have warned that consumers may soon start defaulting on their credit card payments due to rising unemployment and salary cuts in many industries and sectors in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Farm exports to EU and US stuck, Vietnam looks to China, ASEAN
Farm exports to EU and US stuck, Vietnam looks to China, ASEAN
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

In order to export $42 billion worth of products as planned, exports to China need to grow by 10 percent and to ASEAN by 9 percent to offset the decline in exports to the US and EU.

Preparing for a new generation of modern factories
Preparing for a new generation of modern factories
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Digitalisation, automation, and transformation are impacting every industry, disrupting skills and creating new jobs, while manufacturing is the vanguard, with new roles appearing as fast as others become obsolete.

EVFTA remains guiding light in mitigating trade depletion
EVFTA remains guiding light in mitigating trade depletion
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

The European Union entry ban on its wide borders comes in a crucial year for Vietnamese exporters to the EU, leading to the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement to become ever more important for both sides in the year to come.    

VN motorbike market shows signs of saturation
VN motorbike market shows signs of saturation
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

As the motorbike registration fee has increased, consumers have become hesitant to buy new motorbikes.

Thai Stark Corporation PCL purchases Vietnamese cable manufacturers for $240 million
Thai Stark Corporation PCL purchases Vietnamese cable manufacturers for $240 million
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Stark Corporation of Thailand has completed the purchase of 100 per cent equity in Thipha and Dong Viet Non-Ferrous & Plastic JSC for $240 million.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 