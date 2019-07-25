Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/04/2020 19:38:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Crunch time for labour-intensive areas

 
 
27/04/2020    19:28 GMT+7

As the country faces an unexpected economic crisis, industrial zones are reeling to protect enterprises vulnerable to diseases, especially those labour-intensive businesses that play an important role in the nation’s exports.

1488 p6 crunch time for labour intensive areas
Industrial workers are under pressure to make ends meet while nationwide shutdowns remain in place, Photo: Huu Khoa

Despite Samsung Vietnam designing partitions to prevent droplets between workers to improve safety levels during the coronavirus outbreak, it was recently forced to close a workshop in its factory in the northern province of Bac Ninh altogether after a single worker tested positive for COVID-19.

In another case, Pouyuen Vietnam, a major branded athletic and casual footwear producer and manufacturer for brands such as Nike and Adidas, suspended production on April 14-15 after local authorities cited that the company, which has dozens of thousands of employees and operates three shifts a day, failed to ensure that its workers obeyed current distancing regulations.

The unexpected issues for these giant enterprises continue to put more pressure on those trying to protect business as well as enforcing close monitoring measures at industrial zones (IZ). Foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs), especially labour-intensive ones, are faced with the highest level of risks in IZs, where thousands of people work every day.

FIEs hit hard

Samsung Vietnam, one of the key drivers of export growth, is to cut its export target for 2020 by 12.7 per cent against 2019 and expects a loss of $5.8 billion in trade. The US and EU markets, which make up over 50 per cent of Samsung Vietnam’s export value, saw sharp reductions in demand after the coronavirus crisis fully hit, according to a Ministry of Industry and Trade report sent to the prime minister earlier this month.

The total investment from the South Korean group in Vietnam is more than $17 billion, of which Samsung Electronics accounts for $9.5 billion with its first mobile phone factory in Bac Ninh opened in 2008, followed by a second factory in the neighbouring province of Thai Nguyen, and a production complex for televisions and home appliances in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as a research and development centre in Hanoi currently under construction.

Last year, telephones and components were the leading category in Vietnam’s export turnover with an estimated $51.8 billion, mostly contributed by Samsung.

Up to now, the coronavirus crisis has caused temporary factory closures and imminent layoffs for a series of FIEs including Panasonic Appliances, Japanese bathroom product manufacturer ToTo, and carmakers Honda, Toyota, and Ford. Meanwhile, the textile and garment sector complained that it is experiencing the hardest troubles since the Asian economic crisis of 1997 and the global financial crisis 12 years ago.

Nicolas Audier, chair of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam recently told VIR that the business community around the world is facing unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic, and that those in Vietnam are no different. He cited 90 per cent of European businesses in Vietnam as saying they are hit by the virus, according to the latest Business Climate Index for the first quarter of 2020 released on April 8.

Goods imported to EU member states and to the United States are being significantly affected by delays, cancellations or cuts, Audier added. In addition, intra-regional transportation is also more or less affected by a number of countries tightening border control in the context of the global health emergency.

FIEs contribute the lion’s share of Vietnam’s export growth, but they witnessed an on-year downturn of 15.4 per cent in March, while domestic ones decreased by 3.7 per cent. In 2019, FIEs earned $181.35 billion including crude oil exports, accounting for 68.8 per cent of the export turnover.

It is believed that previously-made targets across the board for economic growth and a target of $300 billion in export turnover for 2020 will be difficult to achieve in the face of various external factors.

 

“Up to now, the Vietnamese government is controlling things very well. The worries are not from infection but mainly through the slowdown in exports, which may impact employment rates if the situation continues for a longer time,” Sami Kteily, CEO of PEB Steel told VIR.

All key sectors contributing to Vietnam’s major exports, led by electronics, textiles, footwear, and furniture, have been heavily affected by the pandemic, resulting in a sharp decline in orders, with workers being laid off due to a serious shortage of jobs. The number of orders in April and May for textiles and footwear will likely be reduced by about 70 per cent, while new orders from June onwards have yet to be negotiated and recovering orders until the end of 2020 seems unlikely.

Reeling to protect

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc called now a crucial time to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Vietnam, while enforcing stricter measures as well as prioritising safety. Nevertheless, the PM did not forget to mention the protection of production.

IZs are trying their best to protect such enterprises, especially in labour-intensive areas. According to statistics, Hanoi currently has 150,000 such workers alone.

At a meeting of the Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of COVID-19 in Hanoi last week, Vice Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy suggested that, based on the guidance of the city and the government, districts should strengthen the inspection of districts housing a large number of labour-intensive groups to ensure the dual goal of implementing epidemic prevention and developing production. “Enterprises in IZs must take measures to assign and arrange reasonable working hours for labourers and other workers so as to avoid large crowds during the pandemic,” said Quy.

Home to many IZs, Quang Ninh Economic Zones Management Authority said that it has closely co-ordinated with related industries and localities to actively prevent and control pandemic in IZs. Quang Ninh Party Committee has also set up working groups to visit areas to direct prevention and control measures, as well as implement a periodic reporting regime.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee issued Official Letter No.1249/UBND-VX for a scoring system for the assessment of COVID-19 infection risk at local businesses including FIEs in the city. It requires all operating enterprises and production establishments in export processing zones, IZs, high-tech parks, and in the city itself to conduct self-assessments according to the coronavirus risk assessment index. Besides this, the calculation of the infection risk index will be the basis for the final decision on whether an enterprise can be allowed to maintain business operations or to suspend them.

Dong Nai Industrial Zone Management Authority, which has surveyed around 450 manufacturers on the business impacts of the pandemic, pointed out that around 62 per cent of them have yet to create specific plans to ease the impacts of the crisis, and are only taking temporary measures. If the pandemic continues, it will lead to a prolonged shortage of materials, stagnant manufacturing and export activities, and potential layoffs, the authority said. VIR

Van Thu

Labor market freezes due to Covid-19

Labor market freezes due to Covid-19

Large companies are not recruiting workers, while small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are laying off workers as they cannot maintain a big staff during the Covid-19 crisis.

VN's industrial realty still grows during pandemic

VN's industrial realty still grows during pandemic

While many realty segments have suffered losses from the pandemic, industrial realty business have kept growing in Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
New decree’s vitamin boost to small- and mid-sized business
New decree’s vitamin boost to small- and mid-sized business
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

With the recent promulgation of Decree No.37/2020/ND-CP, the Vietnamese government offers a lifeline for small- and medium-sized enterprises as a necessary preparation to cope up with negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. 

Adapting to enter the EU playground
Adapting to enter the EU playground
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is slated for adoption by Vietnam’s National Assembly this summer.

Experts: industrial real estate faring well in 2020
Experts: industrial real estate faring well in 2020
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Foreign investors are planning to expand their operations in Vietnam this year, creating an opportunity for industrial property development despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to experts.

Aviation industry spirals deeper than wort-case scenario forecasts
Aviation industry spirals deeper than wort-case scenario forecasts
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The aviation industry has suffered the worst impact by the coronavirus pandemic, with performance dropping below the most pessimist forecasts from February.

COVID-19 a wake-up call for business leaders: expert
COVID-19 a wake-up call for business leaders: expert
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

While the COVID-19 pandemic is disruptive for most organizations and businesses across Vietnam, with a vast majority of business owners reporting drastic declines in sales over the past several weeks, 

Vietnamese enterprises proactive in coping with pandemic
Vietnamese enterprises proactive in coping with pandemic
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Businesses have taken measures to minimise the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a research committee on private firms under PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform.

Ministry prepares plans on recovery of tourism market
Ministry prepares plans on recovery of tourism market
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced plans to quickly restart the tourism market as soon as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ends.

Equitisation of State-run enterprises remains slow: finance ministry
Equitisation of State-run enterprises remains slow: finance ministry
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The equitisation of State-owned businesses from 2016-2019 fell behind schedule, putting heavier pressure on this year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Shares to move sideway as investors brace for Q1 earning reports
Shares to move sideway as investors brace for Q1 earning reports
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Shares are forecast to move sideways this week as investors brace for dreary quarterly earnings reports that could offer more clarity on how badly corporate profits have been damaged by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Vietnam attracts $12.33 billion in FDI in four months
Vietnam attracts $12.33 billion in FDI in four months
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam attracted $12.33 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 percent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

US cuts anti-dumping taxes on Vietnamese catfish products
US cuts anti-dumping taxes on Vietnamese catfish products
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has lowered anti-dumping duties on tra fish (pangasius) products from Vietnam following its official conclusion of its 15th period of review (POR15) from August 1, 2017 to July 31, 2018, 

Garment factories shift production to masks amid COVID-19
Garment factories shift production to masks amid COVID-19
VIDEOicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam's garment industry is suffering from an unprecedented crisis due to COVID-19, but the pandemic has also offered significant opportunities for the country to become the world’s face mask hub.

EVFTA to grow Vietnam’s fertilizer industry
EVFTA to grow Vietnam’s fertilizer industry
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Free trade agreements, including the latest one signed between Vietnam and the EU, will benefit the domestic fertilizer sector, with more diverse import and export markets, experts said.

International insurers fortify local presence
International insurers fortify local presence
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

With the current global situation bringing various sectors to their knees, foreign insurers are turning the tide against the gloomy economy by ramping up their presence in Vietnam’s insurance market.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 27
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 27
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

How to eliminate trade conflicts after implementation of EVFTA

Vietnamese drugmakers tackling disrupted supply chain
Vietnamese drugmakers tackling disrupted supply chain
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

While gaining advantage in the first quarter of 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnamese drug giants are predicted to face challenges in the upcoming months due to faults in the global ingredient supply chain.

Vietnam ride-hailing services resume after three-week social distancing orders
Vietnam ride-hailing services resume after three-week social distancing orders
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

From April 23, ride-hailing apps in Vietnam have resumed operations in some localities after the three-week suspension in response to social distancing orders.

VN food companies make innovative products from excess farm produce
VN food companies make innovative products from excess farm produce
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnamese food inspired on COVID-19 has been praised by international media.

Pork imports soar by over 300 percent: statistics
Pork imports soar by over 300 percent: statistics
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam imported more than 46,402 tonnes of pork and related products as of April 13, rocketing over 300 percent from the same period last year, according to the Department of Animal Health.

More foreign fashion brands come to Vietnam
More foreign fashion brands come to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Following Zara and H&M, Uniqlo has arrived in Hanoi following its earlier opening in HCM City.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 