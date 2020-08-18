Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/08/2020 11:07:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Da Nang allows villa construction on land reserved for golf courses without PM’s permission

19/08/2020    10:00 GMT+7

The Da Nang City People’s Committee has been found eliminating a golf course project and allocating the land to investors to develop houses and villas, without having the jurisdiction to do so.

The Government’s inspectors have issued their conclusion on the observance of the law on land management and use in the Da Phuoc international urban area project in Da Nang.

Da Nang allows villa construction on land reserved for golf courses without PM’s permission

Inspectors discovered many violations during the implementation of the Da Phuoc urban area project.

At the inspection, there were two projects under implementation at the Da Phuoc Urban Area – Golf Course Complex, namely a 181 hectare urban area and 29 hectare Thanh Binh townhouse and coastal villa project

Inspectors discovered many violations during the implementation of the Da Phuoc urban area project.

The agreement that the Da Nang City People’s Committee signed with Daewon Cantavil Co Ltd comprised provisions which did not fit current regulations:

The investor was only required to pay land rent of $10 million for 50 years, and the rent would not be changed during the whole life of the project. If party B sold villas, semi-attached houses and apartments, it would not have to pay additional expenses related to land use to party A. The enterprise was also exempted from import tax, which is contrary to the Investment and Land Laws.

The Da Nang City People’s Committee has been found eliminating a golf course project and allocating the land to investors to develop houses and villas, without having the jurisdiction to do so.
 

The Government’s inspectors also pointed out that the Da Nang City People’s Committee’s decision to remove the golf course project was not in line with the Prime Minister’s decisions on the golf course development program.

The inspectors found that at the 29 hectare project, the land plot was levelled by Daewon Cantavil Co Ltd, but was later taken back by the Da Nang City People’s Committee and allocated to Construction No 79 JSC to contribute capital to a joint venture with Daewon Cantavil at the price of VND300,000 per square meter, without the land allocation duration being specified. This violated the 2003 Land Law.

The land was allocated without an auction, which was a violation of the 2003 Land Law and Decree 181 dated in 2004.

Referring to the 2011 land price frame, the inspectors discovered that the land in the project’s area had the price of VND4 million per square meter. If so, the Construction No 79 JSC received the benefit of VND570 billion at least.

If referring to the 2011 land price of VND5 million per square meter set by the Da Nang People’s Committee for the 29 hectare project, the total amount of money the investor would have to pay for the whole project would be VND1.5 trillion. But the company only paid VND87 billion, or VND1.4 trillion less. 

Thuan Phong

Banks step up disbursement of capital for green projects

Banks step up disbursement of capital for green projects

The proportion of green credit in total outstanding loans has increased from 1.5 percent to 4.1 percent, according to GIZ.

North-South expy project: Ministry says no to ineligible investors

North-South expy project: Ministry says no to ineligible investors

Investors eligible to execute the North-South Expressway’s component projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) format must be financially capable, have experience and propose the lowest amount of State funding.  

 
 

Other News

.
'Boss Thuy' may be among top 50 Vietnamese billionaires after trillion-dong deal
'Boss Thuy' may be among top 50 Vietnamese billionaires after trillion-dong deal
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Nguyen Duc Thuy, informally known as Boss Thuy, may be added to the list of the 50 richest billionaires in Vietnam after a transfer deal worth trillions of dong made late last week.

Animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market
Animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Mooncakes created in unique and cute animal shapes are set to become the latest trend to hit the mooncake market for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

Domestic airlines ask for Government loan of $1.16 billion
Domestic airlines ask for Government loan of $1.16 billion
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Aviation Business Association (VABA) has proposed the Government lend domestic airlines a credit package of VND25 trillion-VND27 trillion (US$1.07 billion-$1.16 billion) at a preferential interest rate for a three-four year term.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 18
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 18
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Vietnamese goods make up high proportion of domestic supermarket system

Vietnam’s economy in first seven months on a tightrope
Vietnam’s economy in first seven months on a tightrope
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Giving forecasts about economic performance has never been so difficult as there are now too many influencing factors.

Which banks lead the digitization race?
Which banks lead the digitization race?
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

In the context of the digital economy, the financial institutions which pioneer the digitization process and run fast in the race will have long-term advantages over others.

How can VN stock market attract 'super' investors?
How can VN stock market attract 'super' investors?
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Some government officials say Vietnam needs to attract ‘eagles’, as it calls big and 'super-big' investors, to help upgrade the stock market.

Taxes lost from e-commerce sector during COVID-19
Taxes lost from e-commerce sector during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a golden opportunity for e-commerce trading floors, as well as social networks such as Facebook. However, the country has lost billions of dong in tax revenue due to e-commerce

VN textile, footwear companies confident to cope with new COVID-19 wave
VN textile, footwear companies confident to cope with new COVID-19 wave
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Armed with experience from coping with the first wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, many textile and footwear enterprises are quietly confident they can alter their plans as required and find new markets to cope with the second.

Co-working space believed to prosper after epidemic
Co-working space believed to prosper after epidemic
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Covid-19 is one reason more businesses are choosing co-working spaces. Analysts predict big changes in working office models after the epidemic ends.

Local automobile manufacturers look forward to big preferences
Local automobile manufacturers look forward to big preferences
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

What should automobile manufacturers do – import cars for domestic sale or assemble cars domestically? They prefer the second solution, though the first brings higher profit.

Vietnam's e-commerce revenue grows 25 percent in 2019
Vietnam's e-commerce revenue grows 25 percent in 2019
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s B2C e-commerce revenue rose by 25 percent to 10.08 billion USD in 2019, according to the e-Commerce White Book 2020 released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA).

How would electricity bills set at single-price level affect residents?
How would electricity bills set at single-price level affect residents?
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

If the single price of VND1,864 per kwh, which is equal to the average retail price, is set, millions of clients will have to pay more for electricity bills.

Cumbersome procedures delay public investment
Cumbersome procedures delay public investment
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Dr. Nguyen Duc Kien, Head of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Economic Advisory Council, speaks about the key reasons that led to the slow disbursement of public funds because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam startups share ‘IPO dream’
Vietnam startups share ‘IPO dream’
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Having an IPO (initial public offering) is an unfulfilled dream for startups because they are all incurring losses, experts said.

Experts make different predictions on market trend
Experts make different predictions on market trend
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Experts have made differing predictions about the trend of the local stock market next week, saying it remained hard to forecast as price movements have been sensitive.

FDI inflows from Europe yet to shift into Vietnam
FDI inflows from Europe yet to shift into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows from Europe will initially be slow to move into Vietnam following the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) which entered into force on August 1.

Vietnam opposes Indonesia’s conclusions on anti-dumping investigation on steel sheets
Vietnam opposes Indonesia’s conclusions on anti-dumping investigation on steel sheets
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) recently sent a letter opposing several contents in the Indonesia's draft conclusions of an anti-dumping investigation

Inflation not a concern, USD depreciates, capital remains cheap
Inflation not a concern, USD depreciates, capital remains cheap
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Capital has become very cheap with the Vietnam dong interest rates in the interbank market having fallen to a four-year record low, according to the Vietnam Interbank Market Research Association.

Gold price escalates but gold miner incurs losses
Gold price escalates but gold miner incurs losses
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Though the gold price has soared recently, gold miners have mysteriously incurred losses.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 