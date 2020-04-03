Da Nang debuts Hi-Tech Park administrative centre

The Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones management board has put into operation the central building offering one-door administrative procedures and support to investors at the park from April 1.

Head of the board, Pham Truong Son, said construction on the four-storey building began last year with an investment of VND132 billion (US$5.7 million).

He said the building will provide service and investment certificates as well as dealing with problems for investors immediately.

On the city’s Liberation Day last Sunday (March 29), two investors – the Universal Alloy Corporation (UAC) from the US, and a domestic investor Long Hau Corporation – debuted their investment projects worth $216 million at the park.

Two Japanese investors – Hatsuta Seisakusho and Inaba Rubber – agreed to lease ready-built factories at the park, beginning production at the park from this year.

Hatsuta Seisakusho will be the first hi-tech fire extinguisher equipment factory with an investment of $5.13 million at the park.

Despite the negative impact of COVID-19, four new investment certificates worth $253 million were granted, while two others received expansion certificates worth a total $80 million. A feasibility study project was allowed at the park with a proposed investment of $50 million in early 2020, according to the board.

Da Nang has called for investment from Silicon Valley and US investors in healthcare, hi-tech industries, Artificial Intelligence (AI), education, real estate and automation at the park.

To date, the Hi-Tech Park has attracted 19 projects, including 10 foreign direct investments, worth $638 million.

Meanwhile, six Industrial Zones drew 485 projects, of which 117 were FDI, with nearly $2 billion. — VNS

