Da Nang sees minus economic growth for first time in over 20 years

 
 
01/07/2020    10:24 GMT+7

The central city of Da Nang saw its GRDP for the first half of the year contract by 3.61 percent from the same period in 2019, the first time since the city became a centrally-run locality in 1997.

Da Nang sees minus economic growth for first time in over 20 years hinh anh 1

Rong (Dragon) Bridge that spans the Han River in Da Nang city 

Data of the city’s statistics office showed Da Nang’s GRDP in the reviewed period totaled over 51 trillion VND (2.19 billion USD at current exchange rate), down 917.6 billion VND year on year, as a consequence of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As such, the city was ranked 16th out of the country’s 63 localities in terms of the economy’s size, down one place from the 15th position during 2016-2019.

Da Nang is among 12 provinces and cities with minus growth in the first half of the year, and one of the five localities with the lowest growth rate in the country.

Tran Van Vu, head of the city’s statistics office, noted some positive signs such as good disbursement of public investment and foreign investment. The city has also successfully stopped the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and implemented social security policies.

 

According to him, at the direction of the municipal People’s Committee, the statistics office, in coordination with relevant departments, sectors and research institutes, has developed three economic development scenarios for the second half of the year.

In the worst scenario, the city will see a minus growth for the entire 2020, while the best scenario predicts a growth of 2-3 percent, provided all sectors make concerted efforts.

The statistics official added that the restoration of business and production depends on the epidemic situation in countries which are big trade partners of Vietnam./.VNA

Da Nang kickstarts economy after COVID-19 pandemic

Da Nang kickstarts economy after COVID-19 pandemic

The central city of Da Nang is planning a tourism stimulation programme named “Đà Nẵng Thank You” to revive its key economic industry as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in Vietnam.

Businesses and workers in Da Nang hit by effects of nCoV epidemic

Businesses and workers in Da Nang hit by effects of nCoV epidemic

Production activities of several businesses in the central coastal city of Da Nang have suffered disruption due to the nCoV epidemic, with enterprises that have transactions with the Chinese market being the worst affected.

 
 

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 1
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 1
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Local farming production needs reforms for higher export value

Construction materials industry faces challenges
Construction materials industry faces challenges
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Thai Duy Sam, vice chairman of Vietnam Building Material Association, speaks  about challenges and shortcomings in production technology and environmental protection for the construction materials industry.

Vietnam Railways estimates a $60 million loss due to pandemic
Vietnam Railways estimates a $60 million loss due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) estimates a loss of nearly VND1.4 trillion (US$60 million) after tax in 2020, a massive blow to the company due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN records positive growth amid gloomy global forecasts
VN records positive growth amid gloomy global forecasts
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 1.81 per cent year-on-year during the first half of this year, the lowest six-month growth pace since 2011, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Patents in Vietnam increase 56 percent
Patents in Vietnam increase 56 percent
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The number of patents has increased by 56.7 per cent in the first five months of this year compared to the same period last year.

Big relief for businesses’ concerns
Big relief for businesses’ concerns
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

On May 8, the National Assembly approved the Eurpopean Union-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), with 460 out of 461 deputies (95.65%) voting yes for the pact. 

EVFTA a big opportunity for firms after COVID-19 shock: ministry
EVFTA a big opportunity for firms after COVID-19 shock: ministry
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The European Union Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will create significant opportunities for Vietnamese firms to recover and develop after the COVID-19 pandemic, 

Kweichow Moutai: 'Elite' alcohol brand is China's most valuable firm
Kweichow Moutai: 'Elite' alcohol brand is China's most valuable firm
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Kweichow Moutai's share price rockets thanks to its popular and sought-after baijiu drink.

Exporters advised to shift focus to ASEAN markets in face of COVID-19
Exporters advised to shift focus to ASEAN markets in face of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

Experts have urged Vietnamese exporters to shift their attention to neighbouring ASEAN markets given that COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on major markets such as the EU and the US, a recent conference heard.

Aviation sector restores nearly all domestic flights
Aviation sector restores nearly all domestic flights
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Airlines restored most of the domestic flight network after the social distancing campaign ended, and is considering resuming international flights with countries that have controlled COVID-19 well.

Cambodia yet to issue documents banning import of Vietnamese fruits, vegetables: ministry
Cambodia yet to issue documents banning import of Vietnamese fruits, vegetables: ministry
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

The Cambodian government and management agencies have yet to issue any official documents banning the import of Vietnamese vegetables and fruits, according to the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Vietnam Airlines postpones shareholders’ meeting until July 16
Vietnam Airlines postpones shareholders’ meeting until July 16
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

Vietnam Airlines Group will postpone its shareholders’ meeting until July 16, according to a decision signed by Chairman of Vietnam Airlines Executive Board Pham Ngoc Minh.

Cheap cars from Thailand, Indonesia expected to flow into Vietnam
Cheap cars from Thailand, Indonesia expected to flow into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

More and more cheap cars will flood the Vietnamese market in upcoming months as automobile manufacturers in Thailand and Indonesia have urged their governments to apply measures to boost car exports.

Phu Quoc tightens land laws again
Phu Quoc tightens land laws again
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

The People’s Committee of Kien Giang Province has issued a document to temporarily halt the splitting of land plots and transferal of land use purposes in the island district of Phu Quoc.

Open mindset needed for prize-winning game business in Vietnam to take off
Open mindset needed for prize-winning game business in Vietnam to take off
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

Strong development of the night economy, including prize-winning games businesses, could help Vietnam’s tourism compete with regional peers.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 30
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 30
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

HCMC hotels suffer despite big discounts

Vietnam's seafood exporters setting up basis for EVFTA boons
Vietnam's seafood exporters setting up basis for EVFTA boons
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

Vietnamese seafood producers are developing their material in a sustainable way to make use of incentives for rising exports to the EU market.

Chinese cars become more popular in Vietnam
Chinese cars become more popular in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

Chinese cars can attract Vietnamese customers because they cleverly imitate European, Japanese and American luxury models in appearance, while the selling prices are very reasonable.

Vietnam's garment industry yet to enjoy benefits from EVFTA
Vietnam's garment industry yet to enjoy benefits from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

It is anticipated that local textile and apparel firms will not be able to enjoy any immediate benefits from the European Union -Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) once it enters into force due to rules of origin, according to insiders.

Managing fresh automobile clusters for post-virus boost
Managing fresh automobile clusters for post-virus boost
BUSINESSicon  29/06/2020 

The outbreak of the coronavirus has had negative effects on global supply chains in the world’s automobile industry.

. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
