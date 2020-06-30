Da Nang sees minus economic growth for first time in over 20 years

The central city of Da Nang saw its GRDP for the first half of the year contract by 3.61 percent from the same period in 2019, the first time since the city became a centrally-run locality in 1997.

Rong (Dragon) Bridge that spans the Han River in Da Nang city

Data of the city’s statistics office showed Da Nang’s GRDP in the reviewed period totaled over 51 trillion VND (2.19 billion USD at current exchange rate), down 917.6 billion VND year on year, as a consequence of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As such, the city was ranked 16th out of the country’s 63 localities in terms of the economy’s size, down one place from the 15th position during 2016-2019.

Da Nang is among 12 provinces and cities with minus growth in the first half of the year, and one of the five localities with the lowest growth rate in the country.

Tran Van Vu, head of the city’s statistics office, noted some positive signs such as good disbursement of public investment and foreign investment. The city has also successfully stopped the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and implemented social security policies.

According to him, at the direction of the municipal People’s Committee, the statistics office, in coordination with relevant departments, sectors and research institutes, has developed three economic development scenarios for the second half of the year.

In the worst scenario, the city will see a minus growth for the entire 2020, while the best scenario predicts a growth of 2-3 percent, provided all sectors make concerted efforts.

The statistics official added that the restoration of business and production depends on the epidemic situation in countries which are big trade partners of Vietnam./.VNA

Da Nang kickstarts economy after COVID-19 pandemic The central city of Da Nang is planning a tourism stimulation programme named “Đà Nẵng Thank You” to revive its key economic industry as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in Vietnam.