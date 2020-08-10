Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/08/2020 15:04:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Daring proposal: pumping US$2.5-5 billion to save Vietnamese businesses

11/08/2020    14:00 GMT+7

Some economists have suggested pumping 1-2 percent of GDP, or $2.5-5 billion, into 28 SME credit guarantee funds to help businesses overcome current difficulties.

Nguyen Van, deputy chair of the Hanoi Association of Enterprises in Supporting Industries, said to protect the economy, it is necessary to ‘keep businesses alive’. Meanwhile, many businesses are in danger.

Daring proposal: pumping US$2.5-5 billion to save Vietnamese businesses



According to Tran Hoang Ngan, head of the HCM City Institute for Development Studies (HIDS), the difficulties will be worse for enterprises in Q3.

Vietnam is an open market with import and export turnover of over $520 billion, twice as much as GDP.

As other economies, especially big partners like the US, are busy struggling with the pandemic, exports have been decreasing because of the demand fall.

Nguyen Anh Duong from CIEM affirmed that bigger difficulties are still ahead.

Meanwhile, Vo Tri Thanh, a respected economist, thinks that the world economy will not return to normal sooner than 2022. As for Vietnam, GDP is predicted to grow by 1.5 percent at minimum and 2.8 percent at maximum. For developing countries, the GDP growth rate of 4 percent would mean economic recession.

Thanh urged the government to expand business support packages, both fiscal and monetary, to create more opportunities for enterprises to ‘stand firmly’ in the Covid-19 crisis.

How to help?

Commenting about the support packages launched, Can Van Luc, chief economist of BIDV, said though the fiscal packages (tax payment extension, tax cut) and social security package were launched very soon, the implementation has been very slow, with just 20-25 percent having been disbursed.

Economists say that Vietnam spends less money than other countries because of its limited resources. There should be support packages strong enough to help businesses, which are on the verge of bankruptcy, to maintain their production, thus helping minimize labor layoff.

As for the monetary and credit packages (debt payment extension, debt freezing, interest rate cut), only 50 percent has been implemented.

 

Steven Bui from the Vietnam-South Korea Business Association said that many enterprises have seen their revenue fall and have had to scale down business, but still cannot get support.

Economists say that Vietnam spends less money than other countries because of its limited resources. There should be support packages strong enough to help businesses, which are on the verge of bankruptcy, to maintain their production, thus helping minimize labor layoff.

Luc said it is impossible to force banks to provide subprime loans, so it is necessary to expand the support package, lengthen the debt payment extension, and cut lending interest rates further.

At the working session with the National Advisory Council for Financial and Monetary Policies, the government was asked to work on a long-term plan to support the economy with the aim of obtaining a high credit growth rate of over 10 percent in 2020 and the first months of 2021. 

Tran Thuy

Foreign experts commend Vietnam's response to latest COVID-19 outbreak

Foreign experts commend Vietnam's response to latest COVID-19 outbreak

Foreign experts have praised Vietnam’s response to the current COVID-19 outbreak that has caused the country’s first fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

HCM City supports tourism businesses in face of COVID-19

HCM City supports tourism businesses in face of COVID-19

As the disease broke out again in Da Nang in July, many enterprises in HCM City have delayed or cancelled their tourism programmes in the central coastal city.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam expects imminent new wave of foreign investment
Vietnam expects imminent new wave of foreign investment
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

In late July, news that 15 Japanese companies received support from their Government to move to Vietnam from China became a hot topic in the media.

Local businesses struggle as another outbreak hits
Local businesses struggle as another outbreak hits
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

As another wave of COVID-19 hits the nation, many businesses are already on the verge of collapse.

Vietnam's IT employees expect to work on solutions to crises similar to Covid-19
Vietnam's IT employees expect to work on solutions to crises similar to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

IT investment and digital working are highlighted in the latest survey to facilitate the digital future of work.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 11
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 11
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Fierce competition in retail market

Policies needed to promote mechanical engineering in agriculture
Policies needed to promote mechanical engineering in agriculture
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs policies to promote mechanical engineering in agriculture to increase added value and quality for the farming sector, experts have said.

Many companies largely rely on joint ventures
Many companies largely rely on joint ventures
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Some UPCOM-listed companies are enjoying stable earnings brought by joint ventures they established with foreign partners, but their core businesses remain insignificant.

Vietnam sees bumper fruit exports this year
Vietnam sees bumper fruit exports this year
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

After litchi gained entry to Australia, durian, star apple and mangosteen have also obtained visas to enter the choosy market.

Textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic
Textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Textile and electronics have been the two export-oriented sectors mostly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heavy Singapore investment rolls on through new normal
Heavy Singapore investment rolls on through new normal
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

With Vietnam boasting great potential for investment, Singaporean businesses and individuals are rolling out projects across the country, channelling massive capital flows into diverse sectors.

Vietnam's LNG market becomes busy as energy sector restructures
Vietnam's LNG market becomes busy as energy sector restructures
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Though the LNG market in Vietnam is still in its infancy, both state-owned enterprises like PV Gas and private companies like Angelin Energy see its great potential, reported Nhip Cau Dau Tu.

Shipments worth below 6,000 euros to EU entitled to origin self-certification
Shipments worth below 6,000 euros to EU entitled to origin self-certification
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnamese exporters can now make origin declarations for their shipments, valued at less than 6,000 euros (US$7,100) each, to the European Union as the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect.

E-commerce companies called to account for fake books in circulation
E-commerce companies called to account for fake books in circulation
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

E-commerce companies cannot deny their responsibilities behind the rampage of fake books on their platforms.

Many localities attract no foreign investments in Jan-Jul
Many localities attract no foreign investments in Jan-Jul
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Up to 12 provinces in Vietnam did not record any new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects during the first seven months of this year, according to a report of the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Real estate market: big investors prefer M&amp;A deals
Real estate market: big investors prefer M&A deals
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The real estate market is facing difficulties because of both Covid-19 and legal problems. Businesses with powerful financial capability are now hunting for land and projects, reported Doanh Nhan Sai Gon.

North-South expy project: Ministry says no to ineligible investors
North-South expy project: Ministry says no to ineligible investors
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Investors eligible to execute the North-South Expressway’s component projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) format must be financially capable, have experience and propose the lowest amount of State funding.

Foreign access urged for holiday property
Foreign access urged for holiday property
BUSINESSicon  10/08/2020 

The Ministry of Construction has sent a proposal to the government to permit non-national individuals and organisations to purchase holiday property in Vietnam.

With all eyes on virus control, VN stocks set to swing
With all eyes on virus control, VN stocks set to swing
BUSINESSicon  10/08/2020 

While corporate earnings reporting no longer has an impact on overall market sentiment, all eyes will be on new developments of the second wave of coronavirus in Vietnam.

Bad debts tend to rise despite slow credit expansion
Bad debts tend to rise despite slow credit expansion
BUSINESSicon  10/08/2020 

Non-performing loans are still increasing despite slow credit expansion as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches many businesses to their limits.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 10
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 10
BUSINESSicon  10/08/2020 

Rubberwood panels temporarily taxed at zero

Vietnamese in Germany supplying Vietnamese food to compatriots
Vietnamese in Germany supplying Vietnamese food to compatriots
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/08/2020 

Some 180,000 Vietnamese people now call Germany home. Many have set up businesses in the hope of catering to demand for Vietnamese food while contributing to local economic development.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 