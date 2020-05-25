Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/05/2020 12:17:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Deadly new seafood virus should be prevented: Ministry

 
 
25/05/2020    11:08 GMT+7

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has called for strengthening the management of seafood transportation across the border.

Deadly new seafood virus should be prevented: Ministry hinh anh 1

Farmers harvest giant freshwater prawns in Kien Giang province’s U Minh Thuong district (Photo: VNA)

Specifically, the ministry asked the National Steering Committee Against Smuggling, Trade Fraud and Counterfeiting Goods (National Steering Committee 389) and some northern provinces to intensify the control of shrimp and aquaculture feed from China to prevent the spread of a deadly new virus to Vietnam.

According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien, a deadly new virus known as Decapod iridescent virus 1 (DIV1 virus) has caused massive loss to China’s shrimp farms in recent years.

The DIV1 virus was first detected in 2014 in samples of red claw crayfish (Cherax quadricarinatus) in Fujian province, white-legged shrimp (Penaeus vannanei) in Zhejian province and giant freshwater prawn (Macrobrachium rosenbergii) in some provinces of China.

The virus re-emerged in February this year in Guangdong province, infecting up to a quarter of the province’s shrimp farms.

 

The MARD said the DIV1 virus infected shrimps at all stages of growth and has been found to cause disease in salt water, brackish and freshwater shrimps.

At present, there is no information about DIV1 virus infection in Vietnam, the ministry said. However, to proactively prevent the virus from entering the country, the ministry has requested the National Steering Committee 389 and its sub-committees at border provinces to prevent the smuggling of baby shrimp, prawn and aquaculture feed.

The People’s Committees of northern provinces which share the border with China were asked to work with relevant agencies in tightly controlling the transportation of the products. All violations should be strictly dealt with in accordance with state regulations.

The public security, border guards and market management forces were required to monitor the situation, preventing the gathering of baby shrimp, prawn and aquaculture feed illegally transported across borders for consumption in Vietnam./.VNS

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 25
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 25
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Japanese newspaper: EVFTA to lift Vietnam’s post-pandemic growth

World-famous resilience keeps up M&amp;A appetite
World-famous resilience keeps up M&A appetite
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Although the current pandemic is spreading rapidly in many countries and causing severe damage to the global economy, Vietnam continues to effectively control the situation while ensuring that economic activities are not interrupted.

EVFTA implementation requires local firms to thoroughly grasp regulations
EVFTA implementation requires local firms to thoroughly grasp regulations
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Businesses and management agencies should be fully aware of the regulations and rights included within the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) before the trade deal fully comes into effect.

Covid-10 sparks new competition in fresh food market
Covid-10 sparks new competition in fresh food market
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Selling fresh food online is a service provided by supermarkets, but e-commerce firms and technology platforms have jumped on the bandwagon recently.

Commitment level of tariffs in new-generation FTAs comes under scrutiny
Commitment level of tariffs in new-generation FTAs comes under scrutiny
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Up to 99% of tariff lines with partner countries are poised to be eliminated over the course of the 10-year roadmap set out in new-generation trade pacts 

Resort real estate anticipates quick rebound
Resort real estate anticipates quick rebound
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Resort real estate is one of the segments expected to see the fastest pace of recovery in the post-pandemic times.

Vietnam’s economy likely to have V-shaped recovery after Covid-19: SSI
Vietnam’s economy likely to have V-shaped recovery after Covid-19: SSI
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Saigon Securities Incorporated (SSI) believes that the highest probability for Vietnam's economy is a V-shaped recovery.

Fate of five of 12 loss-making projects uncertain with EPC contractors out of reach
Fate of five of 12 loss-making projects uncertain with EPC contractors out of reach
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The fate of five of the 12 notorious loss-making projects remain uncertain because the Chinese contractors cannot be taken to court.

Vietnamese retail to be at heart of post-pandemic recovery
Vietnamese retail to be at heart of post-pandemic recovery
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

If the Vietnamese economy is able to successfully enjoy a rapid economic recovery following the conclusion of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the retail industry will be one of the driving factors in this revival process.

Vietnam in favourable position in new int’l economic order thanks to EVFTA: expert
Vietnam in favourable position in new int’l economic order thanks to EVFTA: expert
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Associate Professor, Dr. Chu Hoang Long from the Australian National University (ANU) on May 23 expressed his belief that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), once effective, will boost two-way trade thanks to eased tax barriers.

Vietnam told to prepare for new foreign investment wave
Vietnam told to prepare for new foreign investment wave
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam will have to compete with many rivals to attract foreign investors who are considering relocating their production bases out of China.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 24
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 24
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Pork prices reach record high

Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s first information technology museum was established by Doctor Nguyen Chi Cong, former Head of the Department of Science and Technology under the Vietnam Information Technology Association.

Real estate firms gear up for the race after pandemic
Real estate firms gear up for the race after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

 Property firms are gearing up to tap opportunities from the post-pandemic recovery of the real estate market, which was predicted to soon get back on its feet.

Vietnam Railway reports VND600bn in losses
Vietnam Railway reports VND600bn in losses
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

The Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) is facing losses of over VND600bn (USD26m) in 2020 because of Covid-19.

Unable to find new markets, garment companies lower business targets
Unable to find new markets, garment companies lower business targets
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Garment companies have been told to find new alternative markets as the US and EU are busy fighting against Covid-19.

Four-month earnings slow but firms hope for better months ahead
Four-month earnings slow but firms hope for better months ahead
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

A number of listed companies have announced lower earnings in April after closing for half of the month.

Time to bank on industrial parks and industrial property firms
Time to bank on industrial parks and industrial property firms
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Following the prediction about a new strong FDI wave, real estate shares have been sought by investors.

Enterprises in supporting industries busy with orders during COVID-19
Enterprises in supporting industries busy with orders during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

While other industries complain about the lack of jobs, enterprises in supporting industries have been operating at full capacity to satisfy a high number of orders.

BOT toll fee hike to increase costs for VN logistics firms
BOT toll fee hike to increase costs for VN logistics firms
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

The Ministry of Transport’s (MOT) proposal to increase the BOT toll fees has faced strong opposition from logistics firms.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 