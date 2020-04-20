Deputy PM requests to use part of May rice quotas for this month

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung requested to provide 100,000 tonnes rice from the May quota to rice exporters that have goods stuck at ports.

Viet Nam’s paddy output this year is expected to reach 43.5 million tonnes, including 20.2 million tonnes of the winter-spring crop, harvesting of which will end on June 30.

The proposal was released at a meeting between the Deputy PM with relevant ministries held in Ha Noi on Monday to discuss rice exports amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, drought and saltwater intrusion.

Meanwhile, the export of sticky rice remains normal. The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) would coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) to review rice supply and demand on the domestic market to ensure exports and no shortage of rice for domestic consumption, Dung said.

In addition, the Deputy PM asked for permission to export without quotas for rice exports that have been ordered by foreign importers that have supplied seeds, technology and material for local rice producers.

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has responsibility to purchase enough rice for the national reserves. It should manage closely the purchasing to avoid the enterprises not selling to the State due to lower market price, he said.

The finance ministry would also review the processes and procedures in opening customs declarations to ensure transparency.

The MoIT would coordinate with the finance ministry in administering rice export quotas to ensure transparency and harmony of interests among the State, enterprises and farmers.

The MARD would continue to promote agricultural production to meet the domestic food consumption and export demand. It would also forecast rice output and domestic consumption demand during the pandemic.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quoc Doanh, said Viet Nam’s paddy output this year is expected to reach 43.5 million tonnes, including 20.2 million tonnes of the winter-spring crop, harvesting of which will end on June 30.

“The domestic demand is estimated to reach 29.96 million tonnes, including 3.8 million tonnes for the national reserves. Besides rice for domestic consumption, the country is expected to export 6.5-6.7 million tonnes of rice this year, of which 3 million tonnes are harvested from the winter-spring crop,” Doanh said.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh said on April 10, the MoIT issued rice quotas for local rice exporters under the Prime Minister’s directions.

Then, the ministry has requested the MoF to consider and solve difficulties for the enterprises during carrying out rice export activities under the quotas.

Meanwhile, it has also proposed the Government to allow export of sticky rice according to market demand, he said.

Deputy Minister of Finance Vu Thi Mai said during the period from midnight to 6.15am on April 12, there were 38 enterprises registering 519 customs declarations with total rice export volume of 399,989 tonnes.

The MoF has requested the Government to allow exports for 143,453 tonnes of rice transported to ports before March 24 but enterprises have not registered customs declarations for the volume in April, she said.

Mai also said the General Department of State Reserve has purchased 7,700 tonnes for rice reserves.

The general department has a plan to open bidding to purchase 182,300 tonnes of rice on May 12. It expects to finish the purchasing before June 30, 2020, Mai said. VNS

