Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/10/2020 09:50:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Digital economy and fintech see growth amid COVID-19

15/10/2020    08:42 GMT+7

The Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Group met with the local fintech firm MoMo in HCM City on Monday.

Digital economy and fintech see growth amid COVID-19
A member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Group scans a QR code with his MoMo e-wallet at a machine in HCM City on Monday. — Photo courtesy of MoMo

Nguyen Ba Diep, co-founder and vice president of the firm, said: “The number of e-wallet users is growing fast after the pandemic, due to the popularity of contactless payments.”

Diep told Việt Nam News: “We are building big data systems and making MoMo a ‘super app’ that helps partners understand users and also give them a full payment and financial ecosystem.”

AppotaPay, a subsidiary of Appota Group, announced it had been licensed as a payment intermediary by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV). 

As a subsidiary of Appota Group – an entertainment, game and media firm with 55 million users – AppotaPay could now operate electronic wallet services, electronic payment gateways, and fee collection services, said the firm.

AppotaPay was the 39th non-bank organisation licensed by the central bank to operate in the payment service industry.

AppotaPay’s representative also said: "The pandemic has accelerated digital transactions in the country and helped the local electronic wallet market to grow," adding: "AppotaPay will make cashless payments more popular in Vietnam."

While meeting with MoMo, Truong Van Phuoc, member of the group, said there was a connection between traditional financial services and technology, adding: “The micro-credit model is a potential segment for e-wallets.”

 

Phuoc said finance companies offer very high interest rates for this type of lending, so there’s a need for a legal corridor for fintech companies to ease the burden for borrowers.

Diep from MoMo said there needed to be a legal mechanism for innovative businesses like MoMo, adding such support will help encourage local fintech firms to develop through supporting mechanisms for tax exemptions and reductions.

Nguyen Duc Kien, head of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Group said: "We promise to always listen not only to MoMo but also businesses operating in the fintech sector, so that we can form a reasonable and harmonious business environment."

Earlier, at a national seminar on the digital economy in Vietnam, Tran Thi Lan Huong, senior public administration expert from the World Bank, said: “Six out of ten of the largest enterprises in the world today are specialising in digital and data technologies. The figure shows great opportunities and potentials for fintech businesses in Vietnam.” 

According to forecasts, the digital economy in Vietnam is likely to reach US$43 billion by 2025. Hanoi and HCM City were also rated among seven major cities with fast digital economic development in the Southeast Asian region. VNS

The future of banks: becoming digital technology firms

The future of banks: becoming digital technology firms

Commercial banks could become technology firms by cooperating with technology firms, including telcos, to create a new growth space.

Digital economy boosts Vietnam’s economic growth

Digital economy boosts Vietnam’s economic growth

A study of Google and Temasek from Singapore reports that Vietnam’s digital economy reached 3 billion USD in 2015 and 9 billion USD in 2019, and will reach 30 billion USD in 2025. 

 
 

Other News

.
Businesses line up for further support
Businesses line up for further support
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Continued facing with massive woes, the business community in Vietnam is in dire need of the government’s assistance for investors and enterprises to struggle through the global health crisis and grabbing new business

Big investors pour money into IZ projects as land fund declines
Big investors pour money into IZ projects as land fund declines
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The land rent in some industrial zones in Hai Phong, Bac Ninh and Hai Duong has increased by 20-30 percent.

Gov’t support aids automobile industry
Gov’t support aids automobile industry
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The domestic automobile industry was forecast to thrive, given the Government’s supports in tax policies for imported automobile components coupled with the increasing income of citizens.

Tax relief should not be “One size fits all”
Tax relief should not be “One size fits all”
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Private Economic Development Research Board, under the Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform, has proposed a 30% reduction in corporate income tax for all businesses this year.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 14
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 14
BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

Media campaign launched to revitalise HCMC tourism

Vietnam Airlines reports huge losses
Vietnam Airlines reports huge losses
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines Group, listed as HVN on the HCM Stock Exchange, earned nearly VND24 trillion (US$1.04 billion) in total consolidated revenue in the first nine months of this year, marking an estimated loss of VND10.75 trillion, 

Vietnam invests $12 billion abroad, telcos earn biggest profits
Vietnam invests $12 billion abroad, telcos earn biggest profits
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The total outward investment capital registered so far has reached $12.2 billion. The national oil and gas group PetroVietnam, the mililtary telco Viettel, and the Vietnam Rubber Group (VRG) are the biggest outward investors.

Vietnam urged to develop night-time economy
Vietnam urged to develop night-time economy
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam has missed some economic development opportunities and should not ignore the chance to grow the night-time economy, according to economist Tran Dinh Thien.

Coastal developers prepare for good upcoming times
Coastal developers prepare for good upcoming times
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

In anticipation for the world eventually opening back up for travellers, developers are exploring the high potential of Vietnam’s world-renowned coastal urban areas.

HCM City tightens licensing of condotels, resort villas
HCM City tightens licensing of condotels, resort villas
BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

Local authorities have been asked to carefully consider the granting of new licenses to projects with condotels, following many problems that have been discovered.

Will the State buy back four BOT toll stations?
Will the State buy back four BOT toll stations?
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

A government report shows that problems still exist at four BOT (build, operate, transfer) toll stations. Because of their special properties, it has been difficult to maintain their operations.

Tra fish swimming back to local market
Tra fish swimming back to local market
BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

Turning away from the uphill battle in exports due to COVID-19, tra fish producers have set an eye on the domestic market.

Vietnam to increase imports of coal and gas
Vietnam to increase imports of coal and gas
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The latest data from the ministry sent to the National Assembly shows that Viet Nam is transitioning from an energy exporter to a net importer.

Investors find VN ports, logistics attractive
Investors find VN ports, logistics attractive
BUSINESSicon  13/10/2020 

With its annual growth of 12-14 per cent, the logistics sector, especially seaports, is becoming attractive to both domestic and foreign investors,...

VN to set new regulations for overseas investment
VN to set new regulations for overseas investment
BUSINESSicon  13/10/2020 

Individuals will no longer be allowed to invest in real estate abroad if a new draft decree issued by the Ministry of Planning and Investment is approved.

Vietnam continues reform as part of EVFTA deal
Vietnam continues reform as part of EVFTA deal
BUSINESSicon  13/10/2020 

Viet Nam is continuing its institutional reform commitments made in the historic EVFTA in an aim to boost exports of agricultural products and...

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 13
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 13
BUSINESSicon  13/10/2020 

Vietnam to post highest GDP growth rate in Asia in 2021: HSBC

Tax cut welcome but not enough: businesses
Tax cut welcome but not enough: businesses
BUSINESSicon  13/10/2020 

The Government's 30% corporate income tax cut was a step in the right direction but it could have been more inclusive by offering support to small businesses that were in desperate need of cash due to the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam expects to welcome more investors next year
Vietnam expects to welcome more investors next year
BUSINESSicon  13/10/2020 

Vietnam is still regarded by investors as an attractive destination thanks to its stable politics and macro economy, favourable geographical location, and advantages in land and human resources.

Big coffee chains compete with pavement sellers
Big coffee chains compete with pavement sellers
BUSINESSicon  13/10/2020 

Covid-19 has forced coffee chain owners to change their approach. Like small shops on the pavement, they now have to attract different segments of customers.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 