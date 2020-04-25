Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Digital economy expected to add 30% to GDP by 2030

 
 
26/04/2020    00:01 GMT+7

The country wants to raise the digital economy’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) to 20 per cent by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.

A customer scans a QR code to make a payment. — Photo baotintuc.vn

The country wants to raise the digital economy’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) to 20 per cent by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.

This is one of the targets set in the draft national strategy on the Fourth Industrial Revolution by 2030.

According to the strategy compiled by the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Industry 4.0 had caused changes to socio-economic activities, opening up both opportunities and challenges to global economies.

Many countries have already implemented plans and policies to exploit the benefits and overcome the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to boost economic growth and improve competitiveness.

The strategy said Industry 4.0 would help the country renew its growth model and restructure the economy as well as create breakthroughs for modernisation.

 

It aims to bring Viet Nam into the top three digital governments in ASEAN by 2030. Meanwhile, 5G network coverage would be available nationwide.

To realise these targets, the strategy maps out six solutions including improving institution quality and policy-making ability; developing connection infrastructure and data exploitation; developing human resources; building e-Government toward digital Government; developing and improving national innovation ability; and investing and developing basic 4.0 technology.

Industry 4.0 was also expected to create 1.3-3.1 million jobs by 2030. — VNS

Digital economy to be pillar of future society

Digital economy to be pillar of future society

The digital and platform economies would become pillars of our future society,

Digital economy to be pillar of future society

Digital economy to be pillar of future society

The digital and platform economies would become pillars of our future society,

Digital economy expected to increase labour productivity

Digital economy expected to increase labour productivity

Vietnam needed to invest in the digital economy and seize the opportunities it provided to improve labour productivity.

 
 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 25
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 25
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Restrictions on export of medical masks proposed

Digital economy to be pillar of future society
Digital economy to be pillar of future society
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The digital and platform economies would become pillars of our future society,

Budget overspending looks likely
Budget overspending looks likely
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance forecast a budget overspending at 5-5.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, about 1.5-1.6 percentage points higher than the Government’s plan due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 24
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 24
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Retail sector works to serve more customers online amid COVID-19

Standard Chartered lowers Vietnam's 2020 growth forecast to 3.3%
Standard Chartered lowers Vietnam’s 2020 growth forecast to 3.3%
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Viet Nam’s economic growth will slow to 3.3 per cent in 2020 due to increase in external headwinds.

Private investors see risks in transport infrastructure projects
Private investors see risks in transport infrastructure projects
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Regulatory risks are the biggest barrier to attracting private investors to the infrastructure sector.

Vietnamese businesses go online to survive pandemic
Vietnamese businesses go online to survive pandemic
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Technology firms in the past have had to spend big money to attract users to online transactions, but because of the pandemic, e-commerce has taken off.

Franchising landscape in Vietnam transformed by global pandemic
Franchising landscape in Vietnam transformed by global pandemic
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

By now, everyone and anyone will have heard of COVID-19 and its terrible impact on society and the global economy. 

Honda Vietnam resumes automobile, bike production from April 23
Honda Vietnam resumes automobile, bike production from April 23
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Honda Vietnam announced on late April 22 that it will resume the production of automobiles and motorbikes from April 23 after 22 days of suspension to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 woes to weigh on credit growth even with lower interest rates
COVID-19 woes to weigh on credit growth even with lower interest rates
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Vietnam’s credit growth is forecast to slow to only 8 percent in 2020 from 13.7 percent last year due to a sharp slowdown in economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dreadful expansion outlook for beverage chains across nation
Dreadful expansion outlook for beverage chains across nation
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Social distancing and compulsory lockdowns are throwing a wrench in beverage chains’ market expansion plans this year adding insult to injury for these already unhealthy firms.

The thorny path of bringing cloth face masks to America, Europe
The thorny path of bringing cloth face masks to America, Europe
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

As foreign partners have stopped placing orders, some textile and garment companies have shifted to producing cloth antibacterial face masks. However, not all have succeeded.

Owners of Metropole Hanoi proposed for hotel operation extension to 70 years
Owners of Metropole Hanoi proposed for hotel operation extension to 70 years
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Committee has just proposed the government to extend the operational duration of boutique hotel Metropole Hanoi to 70 years, surpassing the framework of current regulations.

Online retail activities boom in Vietnam during pandemic
Online retail activities boom in Vietnam during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Because of the pandemic, people have hesitated to go to crowded places and have increasingly bought many items online.

Local petroleum firms forecast plunging revenue in 2020
Local petroleum firms forecast plunging revenue in 2020
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Pressed by COVID-19 and the oil price war between Russia and the OPEC, local petroleum manufacturers expect great plunges in revenue.

Losses a roadblock to SCIC divestment plans at Quang Ninh Thermal Power
Losses a roadblock to SCIC divestment plans at Quang Ninh Thermal Power
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

The losses reported by Quang Ninh Thermal Power JSC will make it harder for State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC)  to divest the company this year.

Mismanagement causes difficulties for Vietnam's rice exporters
Mismanagement causes difficulties for Vietnam's rice exporters
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Hundreds of thousands of tons of rice in enterprises’ storehouses cannot be exported because of inconsistent policies.

Hanoi adopts plans to help enterprises to continue their production
Hanoi adopts plans to help enterprises to continue their production
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Trinh Huy Thanh, secretary of the Party Committee of the Hanoi Business Bloc, talks about how enterprises in Hanoi are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

First-ever Vietnamese lawyer joins Freshfields' international partnership
First-ever Vietnamese lawyer joins Freshfields’ international partnership
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Freshfields has elected counsel Bui Thanh Tien, one of the leading corporate and finance lawyers in Vietnam, to the firm’s international partnership.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 23
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 23
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

US loosens labelling requirements for tra fish imports

