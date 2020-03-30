Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Disbursement of public investment would help lift Vietnam's GDP by 0.42 percentage points

 
 
30/03/2020    15:31 GMT+7

Boosting the disbursement of all planned public investment would help increase this year’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.42 percentage points, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Public investment was regarded as the engine of growth in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic was heavily weighing on socio-economic development. – Photo laodongthudo.vn

The Vietnamese Government has identified public investment as the engine for growth to offset the growth gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

GSO Director Nguyen Bich Lam said that boosting public investment would be an efficient solution to lift economic growth, estimating that every increase of one per cent in public investment disbursement would push up GDP by 0.06 percentage points.

In recent years, the disbursement rate of public investment were around 92-93 per cent of the plan. If that rate reached 100 per cent, GDP this year would increase by 0.42 percentage points.

 

Lam said that focus should be placed on handling bottlenecks in land policies and administrative procedures to boost public investment disbursement, especially for key and large-scale projects which would contribute to the economy’s production capacity such as the projects to expand Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai international airports, the construction of Long Thanh International Airport and the North-South expressway.

GSO statistics showed that the realised investment in the economy was estimated to total VND367.9 trillion (US415.85 billion), representing an increase of just 2.2 per cent in the first quarter of this year, the lowest rate in the 2016-20 period.

In comparison, disbursed State capital rose by 13.2 per cent, a relative high rate in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting the Government’s determination to boost the disbursement of public investment, the GSO said.

State capital accounts for 30.5 per cent of the total investment in the Vietnamese economy. It was estimated that around VND700 quadrillion in public investment would be disbursed this year. - VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Kien Giang, Long An provinces want rice export ban lifted
Kien Giang, Long An provinces want rice export ban lifted
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta provinces of Kien Giang and Long An have asked the Government to reconsider its temporary ban on rice exports, saying it would discourage farmers from growing the autumn-winter crop this year.

Restaurants offer free delivery amid COVID-19 outbreak
Restaurants offer free delivery amid COVID-19 outbreak
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Because of the impact of COVID-19 outbreak, many restaurants in HCM City are struggling and offering free delivery services to attract customers who are eating at home instead of going out.

US attracts most Vietnamese investment in three months
US attracts most Vietnamese investment in three months
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam invested $49.3 million abroad in the first three months of 2020, with the US being the biggest recipient.

COVID-19: Business facilities, services allowed to operate in Hanoi
COVID-19: Business facilities, services allowed to operate in Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Hanoi has also called on places of worship not to organize events with large numbers of people, and to limit public gatherings as the number of COVID-19 infection cases in the city keeps rising.

Fitch Solutions lowers Vietnam’s growth forecast
Fitch Solutions lowers Vietnam’s growth forecast
VIDEOicon  5 giờ trước 

Fitch Solutions has recently revised down Vietnam’s economic growth in 2020 to 6.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent previously due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Listed companies rush to buy treasury stocks to stabilize share prices
Listed companies rush to buy treasury stocks to stabilize share prices
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Tens of listed companies plan to spend trillions of dong to buy treasury stocks in an aim to prevent stock prices from falling.

FDI businesses cry out for help as COVID-19 exerts impact
FDI businesses cry out for help as COVID-19 exerts impact
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Many foreign direct investment (FDI) businesses are taking the full brunt of the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and they are in dire need of support from the government to weather the storm.

Workers face salary cuts as firms fight to survive amid COVID-19
Workers face salary cuts as firms fight to survive amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Many businesses have been forced to give workers time off work, especially at weekends due to reduced demand caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mekong Delta shrimp prices fall as COVID-19 hits demand
Mekong Delta shrimp prices fall as COVID-19 hits demand
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Shrimp prices have plummeted in the Mekong Delta since global demand has been hit severely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oil &amp; gas sector bears double effects from Covid-19, oil price plunges
Oil & gas sector bears double effects from Covid-19, oil price plunges
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

With the oil price falling to $30-35 per barrel, the national oil and gas corporation PetroVietnam will lose $3 billion in revenue in 2020.

Farm produce sales fall, but rice exports soar
Farm produce sales fall, but rice exports soar
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

While many agricultural and aquatic products remain unsold because of decreased demand during Covid-19, rice sales have been satisfactory.

Association calls for consistent tax incentives for social housing developers
Association calls for consistent tax incentives for social housing developers
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Tax incentives for developers of social housing projects for lease should be made clear and consistent to encourage private investment in the segment, according to the HCM City Real Estate Association.

Petrol prices see sharp fall of up to 4,252 VND per litre
Petrol prices see sharp fall of up to 4,252 VND per litre
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The retail prices of petrol plummeted from 3pm of March 29, making it the sixth consecutive reduction since the beginning of this year.

Covid-19 wipes out $44 billion from Vietnam’s stock market
Covid-19 wipes out $44 billion from Vietnam’s stock market
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

As the covid-19 epidemic has been escalating, the market capitalization value has been sliding. Market losses have reached $44 billion.

COVID-19: Bamboo Airways restricts domestic, charter flights
COVID-19: Bamboo Airways restricts domestic, charter flights
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Bamboo Airways, Vietnam’s newest airline, has announced it will reduce the frequency of domestic flights amid the critical time of COVID-19 fight as directed by the Government and Ministry of Transport.

HCM City property developers offer more products
HCM City property developers offer more products
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The HCM City real estate market provides more housing projects and subsidises rentals to boost the market amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mekong Delta rice farmers earn high income from rice straw
Mekong Delta rice farmers earn high income from rice straw
BUSINESSicon  29/03/2020 

Rice farmers in the Mekong Delta are earning higher incomes from selling rice straw left over from the harvested 2019 – 20 winter-spring rice crop.

Ministry proposes 843 million USD bailout package for businesses during COVID-19
Ministry proposes 843 million USD bailout package for businesses during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  29/03/2020 

The Ministry of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs has proposed the Government issue a 20 trillion VND (843 million USD) bailout package to soften the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Potential of eco property during COVID-19 ​
Potential of eco property during COVID-19 ​
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

Ecological real estate is considered a safe investment channel amid the pandemic, meeting the demand for green living space and ensuring health safety for dwellers.

No end to woes of local textile and garment industry
No end to woes of local textile and garment industry
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

While the supply of raw materials from China is recovering after a month of suspension, textile and garment businesses find that they have moved out of the frying pan into the fire as the COVID-19 pandemic

