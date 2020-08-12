Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Domestic gold prices suffer huge drop to VND51 million per tael

12/08/2020    15:14 GMT+7

The price of gold in local and global markets continued to suffer a sharp decrease on August 12 following an announcement on Russia's progress in developing a novel coronavirus vaccine.

The opening trading session of the day began with one tael of SJC gold at the Saigon Gold, Silver and Gemstone joint stock company being purchased for VND53.58 million per tael whilst being sold at VND55.48 million per tael, marking no changes from the previous day.

The difference between the buying and selling prices is VND1.9 million per tael.

Simultaneously, the DOJI Gold and Gems Group was asking for between VND51.6 million for buying and VND53 million for selling per tael, representing a decline of VND1.9 million and VND2.65 million, respectively, from the previous session on August 11.

 

Elsewhere, the Bao Tin Minh Chau gold firm listed its prices for the precious metal at noon at VND48.98 million and VND52.38 million, respectively, for buying and selling. 

The recent fluctuations occurring in domestic gold prices can be largely be attributed to the impact of the global gold market which has seen gold prices suffer a significant decline by US$66.5 to US$1,921.7 per ounce during the opening session of August 12. VOV

The opening trading session of August 11 saw the price of domestic gold endure a sharp fall and is now hovering around VND56 million per tael following a series of consecutive increases over the past few days.  

Masses of people nationwide have been flocking to jewellery shops in order to sell the precious metal to cash in on the increasing trend of gold prices reaching an all-time high of VND62 million per tael.

 
 

HCM City readies land to expand infrastructure at IPs and EPZs, attract investment
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

HCMC authorities promise to offer competitive land rentals and other incentives at industrial parks (IPs) and export processing zones (EPZs) besides improving the business environment and simplifying administrative procedures to attract investment.

HCM City: supermarkets slash food prices amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Many supermarkets in HCM City have reduced prices of essential goods to share with customers during the pandemic.

VN firms fail to take up tax payment postponement policy
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Government’s policy of a five-month extension for tax payment deadlines did not attract a large number of firms.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 12
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Foreign firms to gain greater footing in petrol retail market

PM approves implementation plan for EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has approved a plan to implement the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Auto firms urged to have suitable business plans amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Automobile producers are observing the complex changes of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to adjust their businesses.

Vietnam's real estate market prospects uncertain
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The new outbreak of Covid-19 and the heavy fluctuations of financial investment channels are creating big challenges for the real estate market.

Latest drops see gold prices plunge to VND56 million per tael
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The opening trading session of August 11 saw the price of domestic gold endure a sharp fall and is now hovering around VND56 million per tael following a series of consecutive increases over the past few days.

Transportation transaction floor should offer more services
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Phan Thi Thu Hien, deputy director of the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, spoke on the transport transaction floor in Vietnam.

Vietnamese private enterprises increase investments abroad
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

While private enterprises have made more outward investments, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been gradually reducing their investments, reported Bizlive.

Vietnam faces lowest growth in 35 years
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

Economists have predicted the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic could leave Vietnam facing its lowest level of economic growth in 35 years.

Export turnover of Vietnam's main agricultural products down significantly
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

The export of many agricultural products, especially industrial crops such as pepper, rubber, tea, and cashew nuts, fell remarkably from January to July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam Airlines projects loss of over US$650 million this year
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has forecast a consolidated pre-tax loss for 2020 of nearly 15.18 trillion VND (over 650 million USD) due to COVID-19.

No new FDI in 12 provinces in first seven months of the year
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

As many as 12 cities/provinces have not seen new FDI projects this year, reported Saigon Times.

Vietnamese banks to continually cut costs to aid COVID-19 affected firms
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has asked banks to further reduce operating costs in the remaining months of the year in order to continue lowering interest rates to support COVID-19 affected firms and individuals.

Vietnam aims to have 2,000 supporting businesses
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a resolution to promote the development of support industries with the aim of having 2,000 enterprises capable of directly supplying parts for multinational corporations in ten years.

Daring proposal: pumping US$2.5-5 billion to save Vietnamese businesses
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

Some economists have suggested pumping 1-2 percent of GDP, or $2.5-5 billion, into 28 SME credit guarantee funds to help businesses overcome current difficulties.

Vietnam expects imminent new wave of foreign investment
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

In late July, news that 15 Japanese companies received support from their Government to move to Vietnam from China became a hot topic in the media.

Local businesses struggle as another outbreak hits
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

As another wave of COVID-19 hits the nation, many businesses are already on the verge of collapse.

Vietnam's IT employees expect to work on solutions to crises similar to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

IT investment and digital working are highlighted in the latest survey to facilitate the digital future of work.

