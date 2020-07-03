Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/07/2020 07:59:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Domestic property market faces uncertainty

05/07/2020    07:55 GMT+7

The domestic real estate market is hoped to have growth in the fourth quarter of this year and before the Lunar New Year 2021 if, by this year-end, the domestic economy is restored to levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apartment buildings in Ha Noi. Foreigners’ housing demand is increasing on the domestic property market. 

This is the most positive scenario forecast by Tran Kim Chung, deputy director of the Central Institute for Economic Management, about the real estate market this year.

However, in the second and more likely scenario, the domestic and global economies will recover only gradually and the local real estate market will be quiet but not collapse.

In the worst scenario, Chung said the market would freeze and trading would stop due to the domestic economy facing many difficulties in the context of an uncontrolled pandemic and unsatisfactory global economy.

Chung also said agricultural real estate was still looking for measures to develop because of a lack of mechanisms, policies and products to develop the market.

Meanwhile, housing real estate market had three segments attracting customers, including land plots in suburban areas, affordable housing and social housing, Chung said. The high-end housing segment needed new drivers.

Trang Bui, JLL Vietnam's market director, said the housing market was expected to have stable growth due to housing demand. Mid-price housing products consistent with the financial ability of the majority of customers would lead the market in the long term. Investors and customers who have real demand would seek finished housing products.

Le Hoang Chau, chairman of the HCM City Real Estate Association (HoREA), said in the coming years, the domestic market would still have high demand for affordable apartments while the supply of this segment was limited at present.

Therefore, to have sustainable development on the domestic property market, there is a need for more investment in the affordable apartment segment, according to Chau.

This kind of property attracts many customers and investors, especially middle- and low-income people and workers in big urban areas. Affordable apartments also have high liquidity.

Foreigners’ housing demand is increasing in the domestic property market. Nguyen Duc Them, Project Sales Manager, Savills Vietnam, told Viet Nam News.

“Currently, the demand for real estate of foreigners in Viet Nam is concentrated mainly in big cities such as Ha Noi and HCM City. Recently, many projects immediately sold out the quota for foreigners right at the first phase of sale," he said.

 

“Foreigners have also targeted cities and provinces such as Da Nang, Nha Trang or Quang Ninh. The types of customers have also enlarged.”

Previously, most foreigners who bought real estate here were those who had stable jobs and planned to live permanently in Viet Nam, Them said. But in recent years, many foreigners had bought real estate as an investment. They usually came from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong or mainland China.

According to the Viet Nam Association of Real Estate Brokers, the property market will adjust soon and investors will have to calculate carefully and distribute capital more appropriately.

At present, land plots are still the first choice of investors in the localities developing property market. Small-sized land plots would be very attractive products, according to the association.

Chung has recommended the State organise land auctions for all kinds of property projects and strengthen inspections of land use in all projects nationwide.

The State needs to complete a legal framework for the condotel and officetel market, including land use rights certificates, requirements for construction, management and contract, and sanctions in building, trading, operating condotels and officetels.

In addition, there must be sanctions for property projects being constructed slowly to avoid land going unused.

The State should create land areas with available infrastructure in planned regions to welcome new foreign investment, especially enterprises and large investors, Chung said.

According to Savills Vietnam, many investors are looking for land areas of 500 to 1,000 hectares to invest in industrial parks. They have paid attention to big provinces and cities so Ha Noi, HCM City, Long An, Binh Duong and Dong Nai are forecast to have opportunities in industrial property.

Property experts said the available land areas for investment in big cities like Ha Noi and HCM City had reduced so real estate businesses continue to seek land in other provinces and cities, especially localities with advantages in the development of tourism and the economy, reported toquoc.vn.

Many property developers choose provinces to build new urban areas because of favourable bidding procedures and shorter investment cycles than urban projects in big cities.

In the next few years, this trend would develop in many provinces such as Binh Phuoc, Long An, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Binh Thuan, according to experts. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Nine more expressway contractors suspected of construction violations
Nine more expressway contractors suspected of construction violations
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Nine more former contractors have been accused of irregularities in the construction of a 139-kilometer-long expressway whose severe deteriotion was reported shortly after its opening in central Vietnam.

Hanoi moves towards approving construction of third Aeon Mall
Hanoi moves towards approving construction of third Aeon Mall
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The proposed construction of a parking lot and the Aeon Mall Hoang Mai Trade centre will soon be decided upon by the Hanoi People's Committee as Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the adjustment of the city's construction planning.

Pork and oil prices key to keeping inflation in VN under control: experts
Pork and oil prices key to keeping inflation in VN under control: experts
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

With huge inflation pressure on the way in the remaining months of this year, a close watch must be kept on the prices of key products like oil and pork to hit the goal of keeping inflation below 4 per cent, experts have said.

China remains major market for Vietnam’s farm produce
China remains major market for Vietnam’s farm produce
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The first consignments of litchis grown in Hai Duong province shipped to Singapore hit the newspapers.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 4
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 4
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam's squid, octopus exports down 21.2 percent

Proposal steers sports betting to starting line
Proposal steers sports betting to starting line
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

A proposed national steering committee is expected to help Vietnam build clearer prize-winning entertainment rules and set up closer connections between government authorities and investors 

Domestic demand the driving force for agriculture to develop
Domestic demand the driving force for agriculture to develop
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Nguyen Quoc Toan, director-general of the General Department for Agricultural Products Processing and Market Development, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, 

Vietnam hopes to attract huge capital as central banks print $6 trillion
Vietnam hopes to attract huge capital as central banks print $6 trillion
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Experts say Vietnam has the opportunity to attract more foreign portfolio investment as central banks are launching $6 trillion in quantitative easing programs in 2020.

VN government to sell stake in country’s biggest brewery
VN government to sell stake in country’s biggest brewery
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

The Government will sell its 36% stake, equivalent to 230.8 million shares worth some VND37.6 trillion (US$1.6 billion), in the Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (Sabeco), the country’s biggest brewery, this year.

Vietnam’s businesses gear up for digitalization
Vietnam’s businesses gear up for digitalization
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Many companies have become digitized, believing this is the only way to achieve a breakthrough in their development.

Fabric production an issue for Vietnam's textile industry
Fabric production an issue for Vietnam's textile industry
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Fabric production is a challenge for Vietnam's textile and garment industry when it comes to free trade agreements (FTAs) requirements on product origin.

Vietnam's FDI inflows to increase
Vietnam's FDI inflows to increase
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

A new wave of foreign direct investment driven by global uncertainty such as the US-China trade war and the COVID-19 pandemic is imminent in Vietnam, 

Local airlines struggle to reposition themselves in market
Local airlines struggle to reposition themselves in market
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Airlines have been lowering airfares and targeting mostly domestic passengers.

US firms create record 4.8 million jobs in June
US firms create record 4.8 million jobs in June
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

The reopening of businesses has spurred job growth but a rise in Covid-19 cases may hamper recovery.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 3
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 3
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam trade surplus widens to US$4 billion in H1

EVFTA will broaden skies for aviation across Vietnam
EVFTA will broaden skies for aviation across Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Never-before-seen activities in Vietnam’s aviation sphere are expected to come to EU businesses soon on the back of the landmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.

An abundance of advantages to diversify ops into Vietnam
An abundance of advantages to diversify ops into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

Amidst the new wave of foreign investment and relocation after the pandemic, director general of the Foreign Investment Agency Do Nhat Hoang explained Vietnam’s outstanding advantages and how it can seize arising opportunities.

VN's rice exports bounce back after one-month interruption
VN's rice exports bounce back after one-month interruption
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

While exports of many products have plunged because of Covid-19, rice exports are growing, with prices of some products reaching an 8-year high.

Vietnam closes in on tech app tax avoiders
Vietnam closes in on tech app tax avoiders
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

Apple and Google are once again under fire over tax avoidance in Vietnam, with none of their revenues from their app markets being retained in the country. However, a new law could soon enable local authorities to take their cut.

Drugmakers fight to attain approval
Drugmakers fight to attain approval
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

Switzerland’s drug maker Novartis Pharma Services AG has announced a GMP qualification for Lek Pharmaceuticals d.d. within the scope of certification for medicines in Vietnam,

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 