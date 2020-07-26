Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/07/2020 11:07:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Downhill likely after climax

27/07/2020    10:00 GMT+7

Rice is a rare spotlight in Vietnam’s agro-product exports in the first half of this year. However, the good performance may not be maintained in the second half of the year.

Downhill likely after climax
Rice stored in a warehouse in the Mekong Delta - PHOTO: LE HOANG VU


 Despite considerable efforts to promote exports in the first half of this year, statistics and estimates by economic managers show that though the total volume of agro-product exports reached 6.79 million tons, an increase of 281,000 tons, or 4.3%, from the year-earlier period, the total export turnover of 13 key agro-, forestry and fisheries products was only US$17.6 billion, down 2.3% year-on-year. This contradiction signifies a deep plunge in the prices of agro-products, which cannot be offset by an increase in export volume.

In this context, rice exports are really a rare highlight, with an export volume of 3.54 million tons, up only 5.6% year-on-year, but an export value of nearly US$1.73 billion, up 19.4%. 

Remarkably, this positive result owes largely to the export performance in May, shortly after the abolition of rice export quota control. May rice exports reached 954,000 tons, a record high in Vietnam’s rice export history. This volume is 1.84 times higher than the average exports of the five other months, while its price is US$516 per ton, 8.2% higher than the average export price in the period.

These figures reveal two things. First, the quota for 800,000 tons of rice exports in April and May set by the Ministry of Industry and Trade is much below the actual exports of 1.46 million tons, and the argument that the export of all three million tons of rice from the winter-spring crop will pose a risk for national food security is not true to reality.

Second, the arguments of opponents to the quota control, such as no restriction will not cause rice shortage and restriction means missing out the opportunity of export at a high price, may be justified. True, after the strict quota control was abolished, the rice export volume surged in May. However, the good performance could not be maintained, as exports in June plunged as much as less than half of the May volume and 24.7% from the year-earlier period, while the export price dropped.

Challenges ahead

The strong decline in the rice export volume and the fall in the export price in June are the first signs for the end of the period of favorable rice exports and good export prices. Challenges over the coming months will grow bigger.

First, there is a confluence of factors which will increase significantly the competitiveness of Indian rice, putting the Asian rice export community in a difficult position, and Vietnam is no exception.

According to recent information from India, India is expecting “twin” records in rice and wheat yields thanks to abundant water in the rainy season this year and the Government’s increase of the buying prices for rice and wheat from the current crops. Furthermore, the storage volumes of these two staple foods are expected to reach record highs this year. In addition, developments in the global financial market make the rice export price lower in terms of the U.S. dollar.

These are the reasons for the wide gap in the offers of Indian rice and the Asian rice, especially the Thai rice. They also explain why the volume of rice India has won in the recent tender in the Philippines is half as much again as that of Vietnam, while Thailand lost in the tender. The Philippines, however, later abolished the tender, citing that the domestic rice supply was secure.

 

Meanwhile, another source of information said Malaysia had overcame many hurdles to reach  agreement for an import order for 100,000 tons of Indian rice in May, double the average annual volume of Indian rice imported into the country over the past five years.

All that information shows that with its outstanding competitiveness, India has continued to outperform even in markets where Vietnam has gained the strongest competitiveness over the past many years. 

Further, statistics of Vietnam show that the Middle East and Africa are important markets which have contributed to Vietnam’s rice export achievements, with their share of the country’s rice exports over the past five months increasing to 18.3% versus 12-14% over the past five years. Apparently, with her capacity to overcome Vietnam in Southeast Asia, seen as the country’s “home ground” rice market, it is highly likely that India could win over Vietnam in Africa, as this is its “home ground” market.

Considering such strong competitiveness while aiming for repeating the record export volume of 11 million tons of rice in the current crop, two million tons higher than exports in the last crop, India is apparently the strongest rival of Vietnam in the coming months.

Second, Thailand, albeit currently the underdog to Vietnam, will try every way to increase its competitiveness, thus causing greater pressure for Vietnam’s rice exports in the coming months. Drought which has caused losses for Thailand’s off-season rice crop has ended. The country may see an increase in the rice yield from the current main crop thanks to more rains, so it can definitely improve its rice export performance in the coming months against the strong decline in the early months of the year. Obviously, to increase its market share, Thailand must reduce its rice price to narrow the wide gap with those of rivals. 

Consequently, Thailand will cause greater competition pressure to Vietnam’s rice exports in the coming months.

For Vietnam, that seems to be too excited by the good crop and good price enjoyed over the past months, her plan to increase the rice farming area and productivity in the upcoming time may put the country in a difficult position in the competition for rice export markets.

In sum, in the context of the projected decline in the global rice import demand while the world’s largest and second largest rice exporters, which account for about half of the global rice export market, are ramping up competition for market shares after many months of sluggishness, Vietnam will certainly face greater competition pressure in rice exports in the coming months. SGT

Nguyen Dinh Bich

Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?

Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?

It will be difficult for Vietnamese businesses to keep stable rice exports to the Philippines in large quantities as currently seen, experts said.

Vietnam likely to export 6.7 million tonnes of rice this year

Vietnam likely to export 6.7 million tonnes of rice this year

Vietnam is likely to reach its rice export target of 6.7 million tonnes this year thanks to favourable market conditions and high global demand, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam imposes tariffs on foreign plastic film
Vietnam imposes tariffs on foreign plastic film
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has applied anti-dumping measures on some products with biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film originating from China, Thailand and Malaysia.

Vietnam gov’t to offer extraordinary incentives for high-impact FDI projects
Vietnam gov’t to offer extraordinary incentives for high-impact FDI projects
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

By fulfiling certain criteria, some foreign investors would receive special treatment, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

Vietnam construction industry stays positive during Covid-19
Vietnam construction industry stays positive during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The construction industry grew 4.5% year-on-year during the first six months of 2020, which was higher than the GDP growth rate of 1.8%.

Korean multinationals suggest solutions to ease difficulties in Covid-19
Korean multinationals suggest solutions to ease difficulties in Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines’ airplanes which have been left idle because of Covid-19 could be used to carry cargo, offering benefits to both the air carrier and export companies.

Australian firm alleged of transfer pricing worth over US$116 million
Australian firm alleged of transfer pricing worth over US$116 million
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The State Audit Office of Vietnam requested the police to investigate the case.

EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications
EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The European Commission (EC) has given the green light for Vietnam’s exporters to extend the deadline of applying for the registered exporter system (REX) until late 2020, 

Southern Vietnamese real estate market: emergence of large M&amp;A deals
Southern Vietnamese real estate market: emergence of large M&A deals
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The southern real estate market has witnessed a series of impressive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals. This trend is expected to be more vibrant in the near future. 

Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?
Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

It will be difficult for Vietnamese businesses to keep stable rice exports to the Philippines in large quantities as currently seen, experts said.

E-wallet providers ask to extend deadline of verification
E-wallet providers ask to extend deadline of verification
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

 E-wallet service providers want to extend the deadline for users to complete identity verification.

Pandemic ravages household businesses and MSMEs: survey
Pandemic ravages household businesses and MSMEs: survey
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially reduced revenue for both household businesses (HBs) and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), 

VN textile and garment industry warned of big difficulties
VN textile and garment industry warned of big difficulties
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 epidemic which broke out six months ago has seriously affected textile and garment companies.

VN Government urged to open economy to 17 partners
VN Government urged to open economy to 17 partners
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The 17 economies determine 90 percent of Vietnam’s foreign investment, 80 percent of international trade and 80 percent of foreign travelers to Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 26
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Viet Nam’s 2020 growth at 3%

Ministries disagree on legalizing condotels as houses
Ministries disagree on legalizing condotels as houses
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) does not want condotels converted into houses and does not want to grant ‘red books’ (land-use right certificates) to all apartments.

Japanese firms choose Viet Nam for production expansion
Japanese firms choose Viet Nam for production expansion
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

Fifteen Japanese firms chose Vietnam as the destination for their production expansion within the Japanese government’s programme to support Japanese firms to diversify their value chains in foreign countries, according to JETRO.

Vietnam Banks Association urges MIC to reduce telecommunication charges
Vietnam Banks Association urges MIC to reduce telecommunication charges
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The Vietnam Banks Association has just sent a dispatch to propose the Ministry of Information and Communications lower charges for banking services via SMS.

Ministry launches PayGov to upgrade national public portal
Ministry launches PayGov to upgrade national public portal
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched a national payment support gateway (PayGov) yesterday in Ha Noi in the latest move to boost e-government in Vietnam.

R&amp;D spending key to join global supply chain: executives
R&D spending key to join global supply chain: executives
BUSINESSicon  25/07/2020 

Challenges will overwhelm opportunities for Vietnamese part suppliers if they are unable to find ways to upgrade technology and meet international production standards, business executives said on July 24.

Vietnam likely to export 6.7 million tonnes of rice this year
Vietnam likely to export 6.7 million tonnes of rice this year
BUSINESSicon  25/07/2020 

Vietnam is likely to reach its rice export target of 6.7 million tonnes this year thanks to favourable market conditions and high global demand, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 25
BUSINESSicon  25/07/2020 

HSBC: Vietnam has growing attractiveness as business destination

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 