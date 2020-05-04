Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/05/2020 14:25:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Downturn in Vietnamese manufacturing sector intensifies

 
 
05/05/2020    12:43 GMT+7

The Vietnamese manufacturing sector saw an intensification of the downturn last month with Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) decreasing to 32.7 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Record falls were seen in output, new orders, employment and purchasing of the manufacturing sector. — Photo tapchitaichinh.vn

A survey of Nikkei and IHS Markit released on Monday showed the index was well down on the reading of 41.9 seen in March, which itself had signalled a record monthly deterioration in the health of the sector. Business conditions have now worsened in each of the past three months.

The extent of the decline was unprecedented in more than nine years of data collection.

According to the survey, record falls were seen in output, new orders, employment and purchasing amid company shutdowns and the cancellation of orders. Meanwhile, business sentiment turned negative for the first time since the survey began.

“The impact of COVID-19 was most keenly felt with respect to manufacturing production and new orders. Both fell severely during April amid order cancellations and company closures. The decline in overall new business was outpaced by that seen for new export orders, reflecting the effects of the virus in markets all around the world,” the survey stated.

Approximately two-thirds of respondents signalled that output decreased during the month. As such, declines were registered across each of the three broad sectors covered by the survey, led by intermediate goods firms.

A lack of new orders fed through to a steep reduction in backlogs of work. Lower workloads led manufacturers to reduce staffing levels, while there were also some reports of employees having resigned. The resulting decrease in employment was the sharpest on record, the second month running in which a new low has been registered.

Purchasing activity also decreased at a substantial pace, linked to lower new orders, a reduction in production requirements and company closures. As a result, stocks of purchases declined sharply. Stocks of finished goods also fell, albeit to a lesser extent than in March.

 

Meanwhile, difficulties obtaining imported goods, material shortages and issues travelling meant that suppliers' delivery times lengthened to the greatest extent since the survey began in March 2011.

Input prices decreased for the first time in 16 months during April, and at a marked pace that was the fastest since September 2015. Panellists linked the fall in input costs to a lack of demand for inputs and lower oil prices.

With input costs falling, manufacturers continued to lower their output prices, extending the current sequence of decline to three months. The latest reduction was sharp and the joint- fastest in the survey's history, equal with that seen in June 2012.

For the first time in the series so far, firms were pessimistic regarding the outlook for production over the coming year. Sentiment dropped amid fears that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could last for a prolonged period. Around 40 per cent of respondents signalled a negative outlook in April.

“The latest Vietnam manufacturing PMI report highlights the devastating impact that the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to restrict its spread have had on the Vietnamese manufacturing sector. April saw an unprecedented decline in the sector, led by severe contractions in output and new orders. Whether April proves to be the nadir of the downturn will depend on how firms and their customers respond to an easing of the lockdown and reopening of businesses that have been closed temporarily," Andrew Harker, Economics Director at IHS Markit, said. — VNS

The health of VN manufacturing sector worsens amid Covid-19 crisis

The health of VN manufacturing sector worsens amid Covid-19 crisis

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in Vietnam fell from 49 points in February to 41.9 points in March. 

5G to fuel smart manufacturing in Vietnam

5G to fuel smart manufacturing in Vietnam

As 5G has already gone live in several markets around the world, people are getting a first-hand experience of the technology. 

 
 

Other News

.
Digitally-driven travellers lead Vietnam’s travel re-opening
Digitally-driven travellers lead Vietnam’s travel re-opening
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s reopening of its domestic travel sector is expected to be replicated by focusing on Asian markets, according to a survey conducted by C9 Hotelworks and Delivering Asia Communications.

Vietnam among safe economies after COVID-19: Economist
Vietnam among safe economies after COVID-19: Economist
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Economist listed Viet Nam as the 12th strongest economy among 66 economies in its report on the financial strength in the wake of the COVID-19...

Rooftop solar power offers saving solution during COVID-19
Rooftop solar power offers saving solution during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and many countries limiting customs clearance, solar power enterprises with manufacturing plants in Vietnam are still taking advantage of the domestic market to serve customers and sustain growth.

Online shopping: no boom in first quarter as expected
Online shopping: no boom in first quarter as expected
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Three out of four of the largest e-commerce sites saw the numbers of visits decreasing in Q1, a time when experts predicted would see a boom as the COVID-19 epidemic reached its peak.

Stricter penalties to be imposed on e-commerce violations
Stricter penalties to be imposed on e-commerce violations
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Dang Hoang Hai, head of Vietnam’s e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, talks about IT application in trade activities to link e-commerce with traditional commerce.

Covid-19’s impact on banking sector quantified
Covid-19’s impact on banking sector quantified
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Many commercial banks have had to reduce operation costs and adjust business plans.

Draft law ensures consistent practice
Draft law ensures consistent practice
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

In order to continue improving Vietnam’s business environment, the Ministry of Planning and Investment is drafting two new laws, one of which will amend and supplement the current Law on Investment.

Ensuring greater economic triumphs
Ensuring greater economic triumphs
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Despite the negative impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Vietnamese economy under sturdy policies from the government will have numerous opportunities to move forwards strongly. 

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance
Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance as policies have not kept up with reality, according to a report by the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) and Oxfam.

Three decades of investment attraction victories in Vietnam
Three decades of investment attraction victories in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

Since the issuance of Vietnam’s Law on Foreign Investment in 1987 right after the doi moi policy was adopted, Vietnam has continuously revised its policies to keep improving the opportunities for international investors. 

New tech heading up healthcare industry
New tech heading up healthcare industry
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

Digital transformation in the healthcare sector is expected to move faster than ever on the back of new milestones and upcoming legal foundations, illustrating bright future prospects for ventures.

Golf course projects to be managed by business conditions
Golf course projects to be managed by business conditions
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Government will be responsible for approving golf projects instead of provincial authorities.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 4
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 4
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Vietnam exports nearly 416 million face masks

Vietnam’s economic prospects in 2020
Vietnam’s economic prospects in 2020
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

In a recent report on global economic prospects in mid-April 2020, the International Monetary Fund forecasts that the world’s economy will slide by about 3%. 

Number of newly-established firms in Vietnam down 13.2 pct in Jan-Apr
Number of newly-established firms in Vietnam down 13.2 pct in Jan-Apr
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Nearly 37,600 new firms were formed in Vietnam with a total registered capital of $19.1 billion in the first four months of this year, down 13.2 percent in number and 18 percent in capital year-on-year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam’s exports surge 4.7 percent in four months
Vietnam’s exports surge 4.7 percent in four months
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Vietnam's export value saw a year-on-year increase of 4.7 percent to an estimated $82.9 billion in the first four months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Chinese investors step up acquisitions of Vietnamese firms amid Covid-19 crisis
Chinese investors step up acquisitions of Vietnamese firms amid Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

The rise in the number of Chinese investors acquiring stakes in Vietnamese firms amid the Covid-19 pandemic has put domestic industry and production at risk, as domestic firms might gradually be pushed out of the market.

Vietnam can become food supplier to the whole world: VIDA’s chair
Vietnam can become food supplier to the whole world: VIDA’s chair
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Vietnam has an opportunity to become the food supplier of the world, according to Truong Gia Binh, an influential businessman.

Problems plaguing rice export controls
Problems plaguing rice export controls
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

Confronted with food security risks as Covid-19 spreads, the Prime Minister decided on March 25, 2020 to suspend rice export and then regulate it using quotas. 

Online business a lifeline for retail amidst COVID-19 disruptions
Online business a lifeline for retail amidst COVID-19 disruptions
BUSINESSicon  04/05/2020 

While COVID-19 dealt a blow to the retail market in the first quarter, e-commerce, online shopping, and delivery services emerged as clear beneficiaries.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 