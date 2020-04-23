Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/04/2020 16:42:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Dreadful expansion outlook for beverage chains across nation

 
 
24/04/2020    10:14 GMT+7

Social distancing and compulsory lockdowns are throwing a wrench in beverage chains’ market expansion plans this year adding insult to injury for these already unhealthy firms.

dreadful expansion outlook for beverage chains across nation

Local coffee chains are struggling to keep their stores alive amid the crisis, with expansion plans stagnating too

Under the impacts of the ongoing health crisis, beverage giants like Trung Nguyen and Starbucks have been negotiating with landlords to cut leasing costs that make up the majority of their expenditures.

Starbucks Vietnam has been in talks with property owners for months after foreseeing more hardships in business during the outbreak. However, not all owners have agreed to drop prices.

“As society is in shared trouble, I think they should do something to support lessees. We appreciate the landlords’ quick feedback and agreement with our proposal to reduce leasing expenses in the next few months,” a Starbucks Vietnam representative told VIR.

Hampering expansion

In the last two months, revenues and profits of beverage chains have plunged due to being closed during the pandemic, and Starbucks is not alone in its struggle.

The Coffee House, a fast-growing startup, debuted in Ho Chi Minh City in 2014 before reaching 40 shops after only two years. Today, the figure stands at 250 units. In 2018, founder and CEO Nguyen Hai Ninh revealed the target to open as many as 700 outlets across Vietnam in the next five years, at an average of 10 new stores each month.

In late 2019, Vo Duy Phu, marketing director of The Coffee House, shared with local media that 2020 would be a milestone for its expansion after careful preparations in recent years. According to the plan, The Coffee House was set to open an additional 100 shops across the country in 2020.

Meanwhile, Highlands Coffee, a Vietnamese brand with nearly 300 stores as of last December, is a nationwide leader in the middle- and high-end coffee retail segment.

Although there has been no specific information about its expansion plans for 2020, past experience shows that the brand can grow in quick fashion. In 2018 alone, 80 new Highlands Coffee facilities were opened. It is unlikely that the chain will ignore any opportunities that arise in the market in the near future.

However, COVID-19 is now surely hurting the plans of both The Coffee House and Highlands Coffee.

E-Coffee, owned by Trung Nguyen Group, targeted to expand its network to 3,000 units this year to become the largest café chain in Vietnam. To realise this ambition, Trung Nguyen issued an incentive package that charges no initial franchising fee for coffee shops of 4-40 square metres and setup cost of VND65-175 million ($2,800-7,600), including interior decor, furniture, training, and so on. However, it currently only operates approximately 127 shops, equalling 4.2 per cent of the plan.

Some coffee staples have been forced to shut down altogether. Terra Coffee & Tea was one such chain, closing its doors and handing back leased land. A representative from the coffee chain refused to admit that the move was due to the pandemic, only confirming that dropping revenue and falling customer volumes were to blame.

In another case, Tranquil Book & Coffee as well as Cu Xa Ca Phe chains were forced to announce that they will have to temporarily close shops until the health crisis is under control.

Back at Starbucks Vietnam, the representative emphasised the negative impacts of COVID-19 on its business performance, adding that despite increased online sales, the move cannot fully cover the group’s traditional trading channels.

 

Last straw

The prolonged health crisis is driving beverage chains like Starbucks and Trung Nguyen to desperation. As a result, along with expansion plans, maintaining performance has also been a great burden for them during this time.

Trung Nguyen has been slowing down for half a decade now. By the end of 2018, its pre-tax profit dropped 50 per cent on-year to VND347 billion ($15 million). In comparison with 2016, the pre-tax profit in 2017 also fell by 11 per cent to VND681 billion ($29.6 million).

Moreover, the revenue of its subsidiary Trung Nguyen Franchising – the operator of E-Coffee and Trung Nguyen Legend – has been far worse than the competition. According to Trung Nguyen Group’s latest financial report, its coffee chain in 2018 earned VND350 billion ($15.2 million) in revenue, down 3 per cent on-year. Its losses also surged from VND8 billion ($347,830) in 2017 to VND24 billion ($1.04 million) in 2018.

Despite being present in Vietnam for seven years, Starbucks only operates 49 stores in the country, while the numbers in Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia are 330, 320, and 190, respectively.

According to data published by market research company VIRAC, in 2018, Starbucks Vietnam saw about VND593 billion ($25.8 million) in revenue, equalling 36 per cent of Highlands Coffee’s earnings of VND1.628 trillion ($70.8 million) in the same year. Turnover was even inferior to that of The Coffee House, which earned VND669 billion ($29 billion).

Solutions to overcome

Amidst the pandemic, maintaining operations to offset expenditure for premises and employees is a huge challenge, even in terms of preserving the number of chains after the emergency is over.

Hence, beverage chains are negotiating with hosts of premises to reduce fees. The Coffee House is a prime example, with monthly expenditure for leasing premises sitting at VND100 million ($4,350) per store, with a system of nearly 160 shops across the country.

Vo Duy Phu of The Coffee House, said “The coronavirus has delayed our plans to expand by an additional 100 shops this year. After the Lunar New Year, we were to open more shops but have been forced to adjust plans until after May at least.”

Trung Nguyen has proposed its proprietors to lower the lease by 20-50 per cent and extend the payment timeline. However, similar to Starbucks, several of them were unwilling to help. Facing the tough situation, the company will review business results to decide whether to liquidate contracts or halt the renewal of expired contracts.

Responding to VIR, the representative of Starbucks Vietnam said that the company has no concrete plans to expand the number of stores but has a long-term business strategy for each of its current stores. “For now, we will only say that we are doing well in comparison with our business plan in the country,” the representative insisted. VIR

Kim Anh

Vietnam beverage industry potential appeals to foreign players

Vietnam beverage industry potential appeals to foreign players

Listed among leading Asian consumers of alcoholic drinks, Vietnam remains potential for foreign investors.

F&B chains in Vietnam go online or die during COVID-19

F&B chains in Vietnam go online or die during COVID-19

Many eateries have stopped serving offline and shifted to selling online during the Covid-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
The thorny path of bringing cloth face masks to America, Europe
The thorny path of bringing cloth face masks to America, Europe
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

As foreign partners have stopped placing orders, some textile and garment companies have shifted to producing cloth antibacterial face masks. However, not all have succeeded.

Owners of Metropole Hanoi proposed for hotel operation extension to 70 years
Owners of Metropole Hanoi proposed for hotel operation extension to 70 years
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People’s Committee has just proposed the government to extend the operational duration of boutique hotel Metropole Hanoi to 70 years, surpassing the framework of current regulations.

Online retail activities boom in Vietnam during pandemic
Online retail activities boom in Vietnam during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Because of the pandemic, people have hesitated to go to crowded places and have increasingly bought many items online.

Local petroleum firms forecast plunging revenue in 2020
Local petroleum firms forecast plunging revenue in 2020
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Pressed by COVID-19 and the oil price war between Russia and the OPEC, local petroleum manufacturers expect great plunges in revenue.

Losses a roadblock to SCIC divestment plans at Quang Ninh Thermal Power
Losses a roadblock to SCIC divestment plans at Quang Ninh Thermal Power
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The losses reported by Quang Ninh Thermal Power JSC will make it harder for State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC)  to divest the company this year.

Mismanagement causes difficulties for Vietnam's rice exporters
Mismanagement causes difficulties for Vietnam's rice exporters
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Hundreds of thousands of tons of rice in enterprises’ storehouses cannot be exported because of inconsistent policies.

Hanoi adopts plans to help enterprises to continue their production
Hanoi adopts plans to help enterprises to continue their production
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Trinh Huy Thanh, secretary of the Party Committee of the Hanoi Business Bloc, talks about how enterprises in Hanoi are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

First-ever Vietnamese lawyer joins Freshfields’ international partnership
First-ever Vietnamese lawyer joins Freshfields’ international partnership
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Freshfields has elected counsel Bui Thanh Tien, one of the leading corporate and finance lawyers in Vietnam, to the firm’s international partnership.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 23
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 23
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

US loosens labelling requirements for tra fish imports

Viet Nam has high shrimp export growth to US and Japan in Q1
Viet Nam has high shrimp export growth to US and Japan in Q1
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Vietnam gained shrimp export growth to some key export markets in the first quarter of this year, especially Japan and the US, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Localities, exporters propose lifting rice export limits
Localities, exporters propose lifting rice export limits
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Officials from provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta – the country’s rice granary - and rice exporters have urged the government to resume rice exports without setting limits, saying many firms face difficulties because of this.

Anti-dumping investigation underway into imported polyester yarn
Anti-dumping investigation underway into imported polyester yarn
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has sent questionnaires to all relevant foreign producers and exporters to serve the anti-dumping investigation into polyester filament yarn (PFY) imported from China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Developing world economies hit hard by coronavirus
Developing world economies hit hard by coronavirus
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 pandemic is badly damaging developing countries' economies in a number of ways.

Roof-top solar power offers saving solution during COVID-19 pandemic
Roof-top solar power offers saving solution during COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and many countries limiting customs clearance, solar power enterprises with manufacturing plants in Vietnam are still taking advantage of the domestic market to serve customers and sustain growth.

VN electricity group's standalone profile steady despite tariff cut, collection delays
VN electricity group's standalone profile steady despite tariff cut, collection delays
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Vietnam Electricity's (EVN) Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) of 'bb' has reasonable headroom to absorb the impact of the proposed reduction in electricity tariffs in the country, Fitch Ratings said in a report released on Wednesday.

Local fertiliser industry to benefit from EVFTA
Local fertiliser industry to benefit from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Free trade agreements (FTA), including the latest one signed between Viet Nam and the EU, will benefit the domestic fertiliser sector, with more diverse import and export markets, experts said.

Rice growing localities, exporters want export limits scrapped
Rice growing localities, exporters want export limits scrapped
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Officials from many localities in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta and rice exporters have urged the Government to resume rice exports without setting limits, saying many firms face difficulties because of this.

Government orders probe into HCM City waiver of fee for land lease to foreign firm
Government orders probe into HCM City waiver of fee for land lease to foreign firm
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has ordered an inspection into HCM City authorities’ leasing of 82.5ha of land to Malaysian property developer Gamuda Land Joint Stock Company without collecting land-use fees.

Historic low oil prices hardly impact Viet Nam's economy at this time
Historic low oil prices hardly impact Viet Nam's economy at this time
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Oil may reach its lowest price in history this week but its impacts on the world economy and Viet Nam have been limited at this time when the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping people at home and transportation has been cut off.

What will happen for VN if Samsung lowers export turnover goal by $5.8 billion
What will happen for VN if Samsung lowers export turnover goal by $5.8 billion
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

In Vietnam, Samsung has been making a great contribution to the country’s GDP over the last many years.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 