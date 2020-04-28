Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/04/2020 13:06:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

During Covid-19, agriculture becomes pillar of the economy

 
 
29/04/2020    13:00 GMT+7

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to cause exports to stagnate. Coffee growers in the Central Highlands are experiencing many hardships.

The coffee price has dropped dramatically. On March 28, it fell from the VND30,000 per kilogram threshold to around VND29,700-29,800 per kilogram, lower than the production cost of VND32,000-33,000 per kilogram.

During Covid-19, agriculture becomes pillar of the economy



As the price decreases, farmers have restricted sales, resulting in short supply for export.

The General Department of Customs (GDC) reported that Vietnam exported 154,396 tons, worth $260.975 million in March and 473,785 tons in the first three months of the year, worth $801.62million, a decrease of 53.4 percent in quantity and 9.42 percent in value compared with the same period last year.

Coffee price falls to 15-year low

The coffee price increased for three consecutive trading sessions early last week and stayed at VND30,000 per kilogram. But it later fell from the threshold. The opening price on March 28 decreased by VND1,000 per kilogram to VND29,700-29,800 per kilogram because of the London Robusta coffee price drop.

Robusta coffee prices were VND30,600 per kilogram in Bao Loc and VND29,500 in Di Linh district in Lam Dong province. In Dak Lak province, the prices were between VND29,700 and VND30,000 per kilogram. In HCM City, R1 was priced at VND31,300 per kilogram.

Covid-19 is raging in Europe and US, while restaurants and hotels in Italy, Spain, France and the UK have closed. They are all the key export markets for Vietnam’s farm produce, including coffee.

Do Ha Nam, deputy chair of the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association (Vicofa) and chair of Intimex Group, confirmed that all the export shipments to Europe have been cancelled, forcing the prices down.

Vietnam is controlling the epidemic very well but exports won't resume if the COVID-19 exists in export markets.

“Rice remains the only farm produce item which still can prosper in the context of epidemic,” Nam commented.

As the coffee price has fallen to the 15-year low, farmers have choppef down coffee plants and are growing other crops instead.

As the coffee price has fallen to the 15-year low, farmers have choppef down coffee plants and are growing other crops instead.

 

Preparing for post-Covid-19

Analysts believe that though the exports have decreased, the risk for farm produce is still lower than other production fields. The demand would soar again once the epidemic is contained.

Therefore, according to Nam, exporters need to prepare well for the post-Covid-19 period. “By that time, the demand will soar again and the prices will bounce back,” he said.

However, the problem now is that enterprises lack money to store goods while waiting for prices to increase again. Meanwhile, they need money to cover expenses to maintain operation and pay bank debts.

Mai Lan 

Coffee price crisis hits Vietnamese export value

Coffee price crisis hits Vietnamese export value

Vietnam's coffee industry had suffered from falling export prices, according to the Vietnam Coffee and Cacao Association.

VN coffee growers warned of gloomy future

VN coffee growers warned of gloomy future

Coffee prices have fallen dramatically, and some farmers are giving up because of problems because of price fluctuations and supply-demand imbalances.

 
 

Other News

.
Calls made for FiT extension in light of pandemic dilemma
Calls made for FiT extension in light of pandemic dilemma
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

With Vietnam struggling alongside the rest of the world in attempting to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, the government has taken solutions to fuel the energy sector. 

More foreign manufacturers turn to Vietnam amid pandemic: JLL
More foreign manufacturers turn to Vietnam amid pandemic: JLL
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

With the novel coronavirus pandemic and trade tensions driving the shift of production lines from China to Southeast Asia, Vietnam, in particular, seems to have emerged as an attractive destination for investors and manufacturers alike.

The arduous path in exporting fabric masks
The arduous path in exporting fabric masks
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Faced with canceled orders from importers in Europe and North America, some Vietnamese companies in this industry have switched to producing antibacterial fabric face masks. 

With tax and fee decreases, automobiles will be cheaper than ever
With tax and fee decreases, automobiles will be cheaper than ever
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

If the government agrees to slash taxes and fees for domestically assembled cars, this will be a ‘doping dose’ for domestic automobile manufacturers and consumers.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 28
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 28
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Drastic changes needed in farming practices to access EU market

Banks reject loan applications from many virus-hit travel firms
Banks reject loan applications from many virus-hit travel firms
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Many travel firms affected by Covid-19 are struggling to access loans with low interest rates from the Government’s credit package as banks have denied their applications out of concern over their ability to repay the debt

Bamboo Airways urged to plan debt payment
Bamboo Airways urged to plan debt payment
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked Bamboo Airways to quickly report its debts, payment plan for aviation service providers and its financial situation.

Many hotels expected to be offered for sale after Covid-19
Many hotels expected to be offered for sale after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

After Covid-19, a number of hotels owned by private investors may be sold off to cut losses in the worst-case scenario, affecting the tourism environment at tourist destinations and slowing the recovery of the tourism sector,

Trade Ministry proposes normal rice exports from May 1
Trade Ministry proposes normal rice exports from May 1
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed the prime minister end the directive on rice export quota management that had earlier been issued to allow for normal rice exports from May 1.

Banks urge Visa, Mastercard to reduce fees
Banks urge Visa, Mastercard to reduce fees
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

The Vietnam Banks Association has urged international card organisations to reduce several types of fees on Vietnamese banks in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected their card businesses.

Measures fit for real estate recovery
Measures fit for real estate recovery
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has upended economies worldwide, and Vietnam must take urgent measures to handle this period of instability.

Vietnam freshens solar sector with FIT
Vietnam freshens solar sector with FIT
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

Vaibhav Saxena, foreign lawyer at Vietnam International Law Firm, discusses how Decision No.13/2020/QD-TTg will impact the Vietnamese solar power market.

Shrimp demand rises but Vietnamese processors lack materials
Shrimp demand rises but Vietnamese processors lack materials
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Fearing a slump amid the epidemic, Vietnamese farmers are hesitating to begin new shrimp hatchery crops.

Despite Covid-19, VN banks continue to recruit new staff
Despite Covid-19, VN banks continue to recruit new staff
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

Commercial banks are seeking more workers even though the economy has been hit hard by the pandemic. Recruitment notices say banks need both officers and medium- and high-ranking managers.

Coronavirus: Plane-maker Airbus furloughs 3,200 staff
Coronavirus: Plane-maker Airbus furloughs 3,200 staff
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

In a letter to workers Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said the firm's existence was now threatened.

Will the VN Index recover after Covid-19?
Will the VN Index recover after Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

Experts all think the appearance of a new cash flow for bottom fishing will help the stock market recover after a strong correction during Covid-19.

Adapting to enter the EU playground
Adapting to enter the EU playground
BUSINESSicon  27/04/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is slated for adoption by Vietnam’s National Assembly this summer.

Holistic support to reboot business
Holistic support to reboot business
BUSINESSicon  27/04/2020 

After months of proposals, domestic and international businesses are expected to have an unprecedented online dialogue with the Vietnamese prime minister this week to discuss the most effective incentives to ease their difficulties

Crunch time for labour-intensive areas
Crunch time for labour-intensive areas
BUSINESSicon  27/04/2020 

As the country faces an unexpected economic crisis, industrial zones are reeling to protect enterprises vulnerable to diseases, especially those labour-intensive businesses that play an important role in the nation’s exports.

Vietnam’s startups raise funds amid pandemic
Vietnam’s startups raise funds amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

Foreign funds are still pouring millions of dollars into Vietnamese startups because many believe they will see a startup boom when the pandemic ends.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 