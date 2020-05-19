Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/05/2020 22:05:38 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

E-wallet companies spend big money to beat rivals

 
 
22/05/2020    06:00 GMT+7

‘Bleeding money’ is the strategy that all the three biggest players – MoMo, Moca and ZaloPay – have been using to gain part of e-wallet market share.

Connections with bank accounts, free cash withdrawal and remittance, and non-cash payment for bills are the most common services that e-wallets offer to users.

E-wallet companies spend big money to beat rivals



However, these are not enough to lure users. E-wallets have to regularly run promotions to catch users’ attention and increase their presence in the market.

Analysts say that the positioning of e-wallets in Vietnam is determined by the spending of e-wallets on promotion programs.

A recent survey by Cimigo found that the development of e-wallets with a friendly easy-to-use interface plus diverse and regular promotion programs help brands increase their competitiveness in the Vietnamese market.

MoMo, Moca and ZaloPay, the three biggest players, have become known after many years of spending big money on programs to lure new users and retain existing users.

MoMo is willing to give hundreds of thousands of dong to people who can introduce new users. Zalo offers cinema tickets at nearly zero dong, while Moca offers a series of preferences to those who pay for essential services on Grab

MoMo is willing to give hundreds of thousands of dong to people who can introduce new users. Zalo offers cinema tickets at nearly zero dong, while Moca offers a series of preferences to those who pay for essential services on Grab

 


Even during Covid, Moca offers huge preferences to users who book food and drink services, or use payment delivery and shopping services.

Analysts believe that ewallets' investments can partially show their financial capability.

In January 2019, MoMo successfully called for capital for the third time from Warburg Pincus. It did not declare the exact figure, but said this was the highest investment deal ever committed by a foreign fund for a fintech in Vietnam.

Prior to that, in March 2016, the ewallet received $28 million from Standard Chartered Private Equity and Goldman Sachs.

Meanwhile, Moca, thanks to the strategic cooperation deal with Grab, got support from international investors and financial companies.

In August 2019, Grab once again showed it wanted to ‘play big’, announcing the investment of another $500 million in Vietnam to develop fintech solutions, mobility technology and logistics. If the amount of money is divided by three, Moca, which is a fintech solution of Grab, might receive more than $100 million.

Spending big money on huge promotion programs has brought certain effects, but analysts think this should not be applied for a long time. They need to ‘think outside the box’ instead.

Kim Chi 

Vietnamese e-wallets charm investors

Vietnamese e-wallets charm investors

Hefty sums found their way to Vietnamese e-wallets from diverse partners during the year, turning the segment into one of the investment hotspots.

Are fintechs in Vietnam mostly e-wallets?

Are fintechs in Vietnam mostly e-wallets?

Investment funds had poured $410 million into Vietnam’s fintechs as of the end of September 2019, according to a report of PricewaterhouseCoopers, United Overseas Bank and Singaporean Fintech Association.

 
 

Other News

.
Proposal for ratification of EVIPA submitted to National Assembly
Proposal for ratification of EVIPA submitted to National Assembly
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh presented a proposal from the State President to the National Assembly (NA) for ratifying the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), at the ninth session of the 14th NA in Hanoi on May 20.

Government actions not enough to revive business sector: academic
Government actions not enough to revive business sector: academic
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

The Government needs to do more to revive the business sector, Dr Tran Hung Son, Deputy Director of the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology under the Vietnam National University-HCM City has said.

National Assembly discuss EVFTA's implementation
National Assembly discuss EVFTA's implementation
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh said the EVFTA was a comprehensive and fair deal that represented both Vietnam and the EU's rights and interests at a National Assembly meeting on Wednesday in Hanoi.

State-owned economic groups told to stop complaining
State-owned economic groups told to stop complaining
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

State-owned economic groups, complaining about the losses caused by Covid-19, have asked for financial support at a time when the government is preoccupied with fighting the pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 21
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 21
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Contractors to be chosen for Long Thanh International Airport resettlement area

Debt guarantee: light at the end of tunnel for Vietnamese SMEs
Debt guarantee: light at the end of tunnel for Vietnamese SMEs
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Some experts believe that the government needs to come forward and provide a guarantee for SMEs (small and medium enterprises) to access bank debts.

Mortgaged assets are not selling well: local banks
Mortgaged assets are not selling well: local banks
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Commercial banks are rushing to sell immovable properties which are collateral for unpaid debts. But finding buyers has been difficult.

Vietnam faces fierce competition to attract capital flight from China
Vietnam faces fierce competition to attract capital flight from China
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

With its early success in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam is having a jump-start among potential investment destinations in attracting a new wave of FDI.

Vietnam in strong position to defend against external shocks: HSBC
Vietnam in strong position to defend against external shocks: HSBC
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

With fewer concerns about currency and external stability, Vietnam’s central bank is likely to be more comfortable with delivering interest rate cuts to support growth.

Casino development helps stimulate tourism demand in VN
Casino development helps stimulate tourism demand in VN
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

In a document to the government, the Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE) suggested developing casino services and prize winning games as a solution to recover the economy after the epidemic ends.

Vietnam raises monthly taxable personal income threshold by 22%
Vietnam raises monthly taxable personal income threshold by 22%
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

With the new threshold in place, set to take effect from January 1, 2020 retrospectively, there would be more than 1 million people whose incomes are not taxable.

Two more payment intermediary services licensed in Viet Nam
Two more payment intermediary services licensed in Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) has issued licences to two non-banking organisations to provide intermediary payment services.

Transferring solar projects to foreign investors 'normal': MoIT
Transferring solar projects to foreign investors 'normal': MoIT
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said that transferring all or part of a solar power project was normal according to market rules and the Investment Law.

Vietnam budget transparency score in 2019 significantly improved: OBS 2019
Vietnam budget transparency score in 2019 significantly improved: OBS 2019
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Overall, Vietnam is ranked 77 out of 117 countries and territories, up 14 places against 2017.

The ‘cash kings’ in the Covid-19 period
The ‘cash kings’ in the Covid-19 period
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

While many businesses have had to borrow money to maintain operation during the Covid-19 crisis, some others have tens of trillions of dong in cash.

Foreigners yet to be granted land use rights in Vietnam
Foreigners yet to be granted land use rights in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Foreign nationals entering Vietnam are not granted land use rights as enjoyed by local citizens, according to a statement made by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Temporarily halting petrol and oil imports must be considered carefully: ministry
Temporarily halting petrol and oil imports must be considered carefully: ministry
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The proposal of temporarily halting the import of petrol and oil must be carefully considered to ensure national energy security and harmonise...

Vietnam slashes registration fee by half to rev up domestic car sales
Vietnam slashes registration fee by half to rev up domestic car sales
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The decision, set to valid until the end of 2020, would help customers save thousands of dollars.

Vietnam’s North-South Expressway project gets fresh air
Vietnam’s North-South Expressway project gets fresh air
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Vietnam is stimulating key transport projects and other infrastructure ones to support development and economic recovery in post-Covid-19. And this is a good opportunity for investors.

Decisive reforms needed for Vietnam to realize full benefits of EVFTA: WB
Decisive reforms needed for Vietnam to realize full benefits of EVFTA: WB
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The EU-Vietnam trade deal is the largest new-generation free trade agreement in Vietnam’s history in terms of direct benefits.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 