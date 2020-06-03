Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
03/06/2020 15:15:57 (GMT +7)
E-wallets owners must complete the identity verification before July 7

 
 
03/06/2020    15:12 GMT+7

Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Dao Minh Tu has said July 7 is the deadline for e-wallet owners to complete the identity verification.

Some Vietnamese e-wallets. — Photo atpcare.vn

The deputy governor gave this information at a Government press conference on Tuesday evening.

Article 9 of the Circular 23/2019/TT-NHNN regulated that e-wallet owners must provide accurate information in the application form for wallet opening sent to service providers before July 7.

Accordingly, unauthenticated e-wallet accounts will be temporarily locked out of the service after the deadline.

Owners of these e-wallets can do transactions after completing the authentication.

This is a revision of Circular 39 issued in 2014. The reason for the revision is to ensure safety for users of e-wallets.

Tú also recommended that people using this service not provide or disclose information to those who they do not trust.

 

The deputy governor also required intermediary payment organisations to be responsible for securing payment information for customers.

Also according to information from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), payment activities in the beginning months of this year still have seen significant growth compared to the same period last year despite the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transaction value via the inter-bank electronic payment system in the first three months of the year increased by over 21 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The trend in the economy has shifted towards cashless payments.

The statistics from SBV showed that the average transaction value via inter-bank e-payment system in the first 20 days of April increased by 8.85 per cent over the same period last year. — VNS

E-wallet companies spend big money to beat rivals

E-wallet companies spend big money to beat rivals

‘Bleeding money’ is the strategy that all the three biggest players – MoMo, Moca and ZaloPay – have been using to gain part of e-wallet market share.

Vietnamese e-wallets charm investors

Vietnamese e-wallets charm investors

Hefty sums found their way to Vietnamese e-wallets from diverse partners during the year, turning the segment into one of the investment hotspots.

 
 

.
More monetary easing measures forecast in 2020
More monetary easing measures forecast in 2020
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is expected to further take monetary easing measures to support the country’s GDP growth target of above 5 per cent this year in light of a weak economic outlook, experts forecast.

VN Asset Management Company targets to settle $2.15bil. bad debts this year
VN Asset Management Company targets to settle $2.15bil. bad debts this year
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC) targeted to settle bad debts worth totally VND50 trillion (US$2.15 billion) this year.

'Social, conversational' commerce on the rise as consumer behaviour changes during COVID-19
'Social, conversational' commerce on the rise as consumer behaviour changes during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Consumer behaviour has changed greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic, opening up opportunities for businesses that can capitalise on the changes, a recent survey has found.

Vietnamese airlines resume most domestic routes
Vietnamese airlines resume most domestic routes
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnamese airlines have resumed most domestic flights after the country has gone almost 50 days without community transmission of the coronavirus.

Local businesses disturbed about many new policies
Local businesses disturbed about many new policies
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The attempts to increase budget collection may neutralize the policies aiming to recover the economy after the epidemic.

Transport route to link Quy Nhon Port with Northeast Asia
Transport route to link Quy Nhon Port with Northeast Asia
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

A transport route connecting Quy Nhon Port in the south-central province of Binh Dinh with Northeast Asian countries is to open on June 3.

Developers dine on industrial land
Developers dine on industrial land
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

As Vietnam has emerged as an attractive option for companies seeking to diversify their manufacturing operations, industrial zone developers are planning to expand their land banks to welcome new investments heading to the country.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 3
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 3
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Does digital transformation help Vietnamese businesses make their fortune?

May 2020 manufacturing continues to fall, but at much reduced rate
May 2020 manufacturing continues to fall, but at much reduced rate
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam's manufacturing sector still felt the effects of COVID-19 in May, although contraction was softer than in April as the virus was brought under control.

Queries around shareholders of FastGo and be
Queries around shareholders of FastGo and be
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

After only two years of operation, the shareholder structures of both local ride-hailing platforms FastGo and be are now a mystery.

Inconsistent policies burden VN automobile industry
Inconsistent policies burden VN automobile industry
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Car sales dropped sharply by 40 percent in Q1 2020 as several industries cannot reach agreement on solutions to develop the automobile industry.

Vietnam gov't greenlights Mobile Money
Vietnam gov't greenlights Mobile Money
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The regulation on mobile payment will not allow users to recharge from scratch cards but they must conduct deposits and withdrawals from the registered bank account.

IFRS adoption roadmap raises challenges to property businesses
IFRS adoption roadmap raises challenges to property businesses
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The recent Ministry of Finance (MoF) ruling to adopt IFRS will send ripples across real estate businesses, especially those with extensive asset portfolios.

VN maritime transport become frozen because of Covid-19
VN maritime transport become frozen because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

While maritime passenger transport firms were paralyzed soon after Covid-19 broke out, cargo transport firms still saw growth.

State bank to remove barriers to preferential-loan access
State bank to remove barriers to preferential-loan access
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam will consider simplifying lending procedures to help COVID-19-affected firms easily access preferential interest rate loans, SBV Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu said.

Chinese contractor demands US$50m for system operation of Cat Linh-Ha Dong project
Chinese contractor demands US$50m for system operation of Cat Linh-Ha Dong project
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

While the completion date of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project in Hanoi is not yet known and the inspection dossiers have not been completed,

Major infrastructure projects move at slow pace
Major infrastructure projects move at slow pace
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

Major infrastructure projects, especially in the southern key economic zone, are moving at a snail’s pace due mainly to slow site clearance and capital disbursement, according to a report the Government recently sent to the National Assembly.

Is an interest-rate cut enough to recover VN economy?
Is an interest-rate cut enough to recover VN economy?
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Within two months, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) slashed interest rates twice to support the economy.

Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling
Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

The Vietnamese stock market may move marginally up as investors look forward to foreign exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to complete their quarterly investment reviews.

Productivity should be put at center of Vietnam’s development strategy: WB
Productivity should be put at center of Vietnam’s development strategy: WB
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

In a recent report titled “Vibrant Vietnam: Forging the Foundation of a High-Income Economy”, the World Bank has suggested that a productivity-driven development model,

