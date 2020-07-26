EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications

The European Commission (EC) has given the green light for Vietnam’s exporters to extend the deadline of applying for the registered exporter system (REX) until late 2020,

while enjoying the generalized system preferences (GSP) on exporting goods to Europe.

Dragon fruit at a point of sale in Long An Province – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH

Since early 2019, Vietnam has officially applied the REX, a system of certification of origin of goods based on the self-certification principle under the GSP, and the deadline for application was June 20, according to the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade. The applications for REX are submitted by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Statistics released by the chamber indicated that as of June 30, some 2,460 REX applications were successfully registered, accounting for over 82% of Vietnamese exporters’ total REX applications.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade had earlier received complaints from some exporters claiming that their applications for REX were yet to be passed.

Due to the impact of Covid-19, the EC on June 5 decided to extend the deadline of REX applications for some countries, including Vietnam, to December 31.

Under the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s proposal, Vietnamese firms, which export goods to the EU, Swiss and Norwegian markets are allowed to extend the deadline of REX applications to late 2020.

The ministry also asked the VCCI to promptly handle the remaining applications for REX to accelerate the opportunity for Vietnamese firms to enjoy exports with preferential tariffs. SGT

Lan Nhi

