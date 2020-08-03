Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/08/2020 10:53:49 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Economic growth projected to reach about 7 percent in 2021

03/08/2020    10:50 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive on the building of plans for socio-economic development and State budget estimate for 2021, with a target of about 7 percent of economic growth for the year.

Economic growth projected to reach about 7 percent in 2021
Processing fresh lychee for export

Under Directive 31/CT-TTg, the PM asked ministries, ministry-level agencies, Government-run agencies, economic groups, and centrally-run cities and provinces to design their own plans on the foundation of the implementation of socio-economic plans in 2020 as well as forecast on domestic, regional and global situation in the next period.

Targets in the plans must be aligned to the socio-economic development strategy for the 2021-2030 period as well as the five-year plan for 2021-2025.

The directive also outlines some targets besides the 7-percent growth of the national economy in 2021, including an increase of about 9-11 percent in budget revenue from domestic production and business activities compared to the estimated collection in 2020. The targeted increases for each locality will depend on its specific conditions, characteristics and development speed.

 

Meanwhile, revenues from import-export activities in 2021 are projected to rise about 4-6 percent over the results in 2020.

The directive also clarifies major orientations and tasks for next year, including continuing to complete the socialist-oriented market economy institutions, promoting fast and sustainable growth, speeding up economic restructuring, broadening import- export markets, and enhancing the quality and efficiency of human resources./. VNA

Vietnam to pilot night-time economic activities in 10 major cities

Vietnam to pilot night-time economic activities in 10 major cities

The Government has approved a project on night-time economy development in Vietnam which will allow major cities and tourist attractions to pilot night-time services until 6 a.m.  

Vietnam to post world’s fifth-highest economic growth: WB

Vietnam to post world’s fifth-highest economic growth: WB

Vietnam is projected to be the fifth highest-growing economy in the world this year and the country has a unique opportunity to increase its footprint in the global economy in both trade and investment, 

 
 

Other News

.
Enterprises in industrial parks urged to use hi-tech equipment
Enterprises in industrial parks urged to use hi-tech equipment
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

 Enterprises in export processing zones (EPZs) and industrial parks (IPs) should use high technologies to better manage manufacturing processes and improve product quality.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 3
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 3
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City listens to EU businesses

Vietnam emerges as popular industrial property destination: CBRE
Vietnam emerges as popular industrial property destination: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam has emerged as a popular destination for industrial property projects as increased labour costs, trade disputes and COVID-19 prompt global manufacturers to vary their supply chains throughout Asia, according to CBRE.

Ministry of Construction eyes building low-cost housing
Ministry of Construction eyes building low-cost housing
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

 The Ministry of Construction (MoC) is completing a draft resolution to encourage the development of low-cost commercial apartments to submit to the Government in the third quarter of this year.

Vietnamese billionaires pour money into non-core business fields
Vietnamese billionaires pour money into non-core business fields
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

While billionaires have been expanding their business fields, other businesspeople have scaled down their operations and sold some subsidiaries.

Condotel market faces gloomy prospects
Condotel market faces gloomy prospects
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

 The condotel market has faced a gloomy period due to low absorption rate while inventory has been on the rise, experts said.

Reality and vision for industrial zones
Reality and vision for industrial zones
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The media have recently featured industrial properties, especially industrial land, as a potential area to attract investment.

Receiving capital, startups continue to grow
Receiving capital, startups continue to grow
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

A number of startups have had to shut down because of Covid-19, but many others are growing well after successfully calling for capital.

Businesses in Hanoi’s Old Quarter shutdown amid COVID-19 fears
Businesses in Hanoi’s Old Quarter shutdown amid COVID-19 fears
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People's Committee has moved to require all shops throughout Hanoi’s Old Quarter to close as of midnight on August 1 due to fears regarding recent developments relating to COVID-19 epidemic.

Handicrafts find it difficult to catch EVFTA train to $100 billion market
Handicrafts find it difficult to catch EVFTA train to $100 billion market
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

 The EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) is expected to bring more opportunities to Vietnam’s enterprises to export products to the EU. However, it will be not easy for handicraft producers to obtain bigger market share there.

Vietnam to develop night-time economy
Vietnam to develop night-time economy
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a project to develop the night-time economy in Viet Nam to allow some activities to run overnight until 6am of the next day in some major tourism cities and zones.

Businesses warned of challenges from Gen Z attitudes about work
Businesses warned of challenges from Gen Z attitudes about work
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Members of Generation Z, born in 1996 and after, have begun joining the labor market and will quickly become the major labor force in the economy.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 2
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 2
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

HCM City supports firms hard-hit by COVID-19

Transport service operators begin installing yellow number plates from today
Transport service operators begin installing yellow number plates from today
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

Vehicles that have registered for transport services have started installing yellow number plates with black letters and numbers from today, August 1, instead of the current white plates.

Vietnam needs full market economy: experts
Vietnam needs full market economy: experts
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

 Economists have said Viet Nam would gain many benefits from a full and modern market economy.

Business plans thrown into turmoil amid COVID-19 spike
Business plans thrown into turmoil amid COVID-19 spike
BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

Dang Thanh Nga, 40, in Ha Noi called 10 sewers back to work for her garment factory just a few days ago as orders increased last week. 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 1
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 1
BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

Foreign direct investment into Vietnam surges in July

EVFTA, Covid-19 change the face of VN logistics industry
EVFTA, Covid-19 change the face of VN logistics industry
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

Vietnam’s logistics market has great opportunities to improve as the EVFTA has been inked and the country is receiving investment inflow from Europe.

Border trade rules to be tightened
Border trade rules to be tightened
BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

Tran Quoc Toan, Deputy Director-General of the Import-Export Department, Ministry of Industry of Trade, talks on Vietnam’s decision to gradually eliminate all temporary import and re-export activities through Vietnam-China sub-border gates.

Block 114 – bright spot in offshore exploration
Block 114 – bright spot in offshore exploration
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Block 114 is located in Song Hong Basin, offshore Vietnam’s northern continental shelf, about 65km from Quang Tri province, and 86km from Da Nang city in the central region.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 