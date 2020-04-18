Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Economic growth slows as GDP rate threatened

 
 
19/04/2020    14:15 GMT+7

Sticky projected prospects caused by the global health crisis among  Vietnam’s key trading partners are expected to hit the domestic economy this year with the manufacturing and processing sector, one of the key growth pillars, to be hit hardest.

1487p2 economic growth slows as gdp rate threatened

Economic growth slows as GDP rate threatened


“Demand for transporting goods has dramatically plummeted. After many years, this is the first time we foresee a reduction in revenue for a year,” a ITL representative told VIR. “We cannot talk about growth like we do every year, and we are now trying to keep revenue reduction to 20 per cent this year.”Never before has Singapore-invested Indo Trans Logistics Corporation (ITL) faced as great difficulties as it does now. In Vietnam, the coronavirus pandemic has sabotaged the firm’s opportunities to increase revenue and profit at least for this year, with its 200 tractor trailers and 110 trucks operating at 50 per cent capacity compared to normal.

According to a senior official from the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), ITL’s plight is becoming common in Vietnam where local production, especially industrial manufacturing, is badly affected by COVID-19.

“Vietnam’s industrial output has plunged at the fastest speed in six and a half years. The country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index has reduced to below 50 points in February – the first time in four years,” stated an MPI report released last week. “The economy’s index for industrial production in the first quarter of 2020 increased by only 5.8 per cent on-year, far lower than in the same period of 2019 (9.2 per cent), 2018 (12.7 per cent), or 2017 (7.4 per cent).”

The economy is now affected by great and unforeseeable risks, it added. “Thus, it is difficult to reach the growth target of 6.8 per cent this year. COVID-19 has had grave impacts on tourism, transport, and import-export activities. Production and investment activities have and will continue to be hurt. Domestic production activities pertaining to production and supply chains in China, South Korea, Japan, the US, and Europe – all Vietnam’s key trade partners – are expected to continue decreasing due to shortages of materials, labourers, and shrunken demands.”

Last week, Fitch Ratings projected Vietnam’s GDP growth to slow to 3.3 per cent in 2020 on account of COVID-19. This would be the lowest annual growth rate since the mid-1980s.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) expects Vietnam’s economic growth rate to slow sharply in 2020 to 4.8 per cent from the initial supply shock to economic activity from COVID-19 and the subsequent and ongoing drop in demand from Vietnam’s principal trade and investment partners. The bank forecast that Vietnam’s economy will suffer from a loss of between $675 million and $3.7 billion, or 0.3-1.4 per cent of GDP, and some 750,000 jobs due to the spread of the epidemic.

The biggest sufferers will be the public trade-business and service sector (over $1 billion), the transportation sector ($922 million), and the production-construction sector ($836 million).

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has also warned that a rise in the outbreak could cause global GDP growth to plummet this year to as little as 1.5 per cent, almost half the 2.9 per cent rate it forecast before the crisis took hold.

Vietnam is quite a large, open economy, with GDP in 2019 of $260 billion and export turnover of $517 billion.

 

Many major economies that have great impacts on the global supply chains and on Vietnam’s economy are expected to suffer from lowered economic growth forecasts this year, such as Europe (0.8 per cent), Japan (0.2 per cent), South Korea (2 per cent), the US (1.9 per cent), and China (4.9 per cent).

Figures from Vietnam’s General Statistics Office showed that last year, these economies accounted for a large part of Vietnam’s exports, including the US ($60.7 billion), Europe ($41.7 billion), China ($41.5 billion), Japan ($20.3 billion), and South Korea ($19.8 billion).

These markets were also the main sources of import goods for Vietnam, including China ($75.3 billion), South Korea ($47.3 billion), Japan ($19.6 billion), Europe ($14.8 billion), and the US ($14.3 billion).

Vietnam’s trade largely depends on China, which purchased 15.75 per cent of the former’s total goods value last year and was responsible for 29.7 per cent of the former’s import value in 2019.

Meanwhile, VinaCapital last week released its report on COVID-19’s economic impact on Vietnam, expecting the pandemic to reduce the country’s GDP growth by 3 percentage points this year to 4 per cent, due to a -1.5 percentage points hit to growth from a 50 per cent drop in tourist arrivals, -1 percentage point from slower manufacturing output growth, and -0.5 percentage points from slower domestic consumption growth. 

Nguyen Chi Dung - Minister of Planning and Investment

Economic growth slows as GDP rate threatened

Currently, it is quite urgent to ensure social security for all people. However, it is also necessary to determine what needs to be done now to have timely policy responses, including the compilation of a new national development scenario which will be implemented after the pandemic ends.

These are big issues to materialise the goals of minimising the aftermath of COVID-19 on the economy and people’s lives, assessing and forecasting new trends in the region and the wider world, and taking advantage of new opportunities and trends in order to prepare solutions and scenarios for rapid and sustainable economic development.

We would need a new mindset and a new positive approach in the context of global economic decline and stagnant production and business, unemployment, and disruption in supply chains and production networks. Economic structures about production, trade, investment, and the world’s order will undergo profound changes.

This is also an opportunity for Vietnam to accelerate its economic restructuring, with the supplementation of new sectors and supply chains so as to strengthen the economy’s resilience against global shocks and pandemic, and also to further perfect the country’s institution and regional and global collaboration mechanisms in tackling such shocks as COVID-19.

It is also a chance for Vietnam to enact sound and timely policies in order to beef up the restructuring of sectors and the whole economy, and invest more in infrastructure, while increasing the economy’s competitiveness so that the country can be strong enough to engage in the world’s new standing after the pandemic ends. VIR

Nguyen Thanh

GDP growth of 3.82 percent in Q1 is a miracle: official

GDP growth of 3.82 percent in Q1 is a miracle: official

Vietnam’s GDP growth rate of 3.82 percent in the first quarter of 2020, a record low since 2011, is still a miracle amidst a global economic recession, an official has said.

Experts examine scenarios for Vietnam's economic growth during COVID-19 outbreak

Experts examine scenarios for Vietnam's economic growth during COVID-19 outbreak

The Government should tax all rice exports instead of issuing quotas to stabilise domestic rice prices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

.
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 19
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 19
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Businesses exhausted after spending Q1 fighting COVID-19

Mekong Delta catfish farmers worry about lower prices
Mekong Delta catfish farmers worry about lower prices
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) predicts that the total catfish output in the world will reach 3 million tons in 2020, of which 50 percent is from Vietnam.

Extra efforts made to sign RCEP in Vietnam in late 2020
Extra efforts made to sign RCEP in Vietnam in late 2020
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) dialogue partners are advancing the review of legal texts, with an expectation of the process finishing in July so the pact can be signed at the ASEAN Summit in Vietnam later this year as scheduled.

Online payments become more popular in Vietnam
Online payments become more popular in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung says that Covid-19 has brought great challenges, but that challenges are often associated with opportunities.

COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow over the global economy, the HCM City office space market has not been badly affected this year,...

Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 more airplanes despite difficulties
Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 more airplanes despite difficulties
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 additional airplanes despite numerous difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

FDI enterprises in Vietnam preparing for life after pandemic
FDI enterprises in Vietnam preparing for life after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam have been maintaining production despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 outbreak while preparing plans to recover after the pandemic ends.

Vietnam export targets still attainable under certain conditions
Vietnam export targets still attainable under certain conditions
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

If Covid-19 is contained by Q2, exports will bounce back and the 7-8 percent export growth rate in 2020 will be within reach.

Vietnamese banks' rating outlooks lowered on COVID-19 impact
Vietnamese banks' rating outlooks lowered on COVID-19 impact
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on the long-term issuer default ratings (IDRs) of two State-owned banks and a wholly foreign-owned bank in Vietnam to Stable from Positive,

Vietnam accelerates process to put EU trade deal into operation
Vietnam accelerates process to put EU trade deal into operation
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The European Union (EU) – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will officially take effect for both the EU and Vietnam after the National Assembly ratifies and the two sides complete the notification procedures under the agreement.

Transport Ministry tries to save Vietnam Airlines, experts cite legal constraints
Transport Ministry tries to save Vietnam Airlines, experts cite legal constraints
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

If enterprises are treated unequally, Vietnam will suffer immeasurable consequences, said lzwyer Truong Thanh Duc from Basico Law Firm.

VN's industrial realty still grows during pandemic
VN's industrial realty still grows during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

While many realty segments have suffered losses from the pandemic, industrial realty business have kept growing in Vietnam.

Firms demand tax incentives to fight economic downturn
Firms demand tax incentives to fight economic downturn
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Capital city-based businesses on Thursday asked for specific tax policies from local authorities as they struggle with the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

Vietnamese, Chinese officials discuss maintaining trade
Vietnamese, Chinese officials discuss maintaining trade
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh held phone talks with Director of China’s General Administration of Customs Ni Yuefeng and Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan on April 17

VN Finance Ministry to support businesses to ensure budget revenue
VN Finance Ministry to support businesses to ensure budget revenue
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance will focus on improving the business climate and creating favourable conditions for businesses to accelerate growth, which is important to ensure State budget revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aviation policies fair and equal for all airlines, says transport ministry
Aviation policies fair and equal for all airlines, says transport ministry
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The Ministry of Transport said it did not assign the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to study a protection policy dedicated to Vietnam Airlines, which recently reported a loss of VND20 trillion due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Securities Commission to launch one-stop information disclosure system
State Securities Commission to launch one-stop information disclosure system
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The State Securities Commission (SSC) will soon launch an electronic one-stop information disclosure system for the stock market, news site tinnhanhchungkhoan reported on Thursday.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 18
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 18
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Q2 growth likely to suffer from pandemic

Pandemic presents opportunity for Vietnamese enterprise restructuring
Pandemic presents opportunity for Vietnamese enterprise restructuring
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The fact that nearly 35,000 enterprises have now withdrawn from the market three months after the COVID-19 outbreak first appeared in Vietnam reveals the huge impact it has had on business and production.

Little promise in outlook for Vietnam's Q2 exports to US, EU
Little promise in outlook for Vietnam's Q2 exports to US, EU
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has already made it quite difficult for Vietnamese goods to enter the US and EU markets and the outlook for the second quarter is also gloomy, according to Cong Thuong (Industry & Trade) newspaper.

