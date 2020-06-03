Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/06/2020 12:03:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Economist suggests solution for Vietnam to become powerful after pandemic

 
 
07/06/2020    12:00 GMT+7

Dr Vu Minh Khuong from Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore thinks that large economic groups such as Vingroup should develop industrial zones (IZs), not only for Vietnam, but also for Southeast Asia.

Talking about the government’s actions to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, Khuong told Tri Thuc Tre. "Vietnam has never before, since the day it began carrying out reform, caught special attention with such a respectful attitude. Therefore, each subsequent reform, if carefully designed, will have a great effect."

Economist suggests solution for Vietnam to become powerful after pandemic

Dr Vu Minh Khuong



Khuong has made suggestions he believes will help Vietnam become more powerful after the epidemic.

He believes that some large groups, such as Vingroup, should expand their business to develop IZs, not only for Vietnam, but for Southeast Asia as well.

“Building an effective development platform is much more effective than making single products such as a car or a ventilator,” he explained.

Khuong also suggested that Vietnam set up a council on initiatives on reforming and building Vietnam by 2045. The council will be in charge of receiving opinions from people, businesses and localities.
 

Khuong also suggested that Vietnam set up a council on initiatives on reforming and building Vietnam by 2045. The council will be in charge of receiving opinions from people, businesses and localities.


The members of the council do not need to hold positions in the political system. They just need to have high prestige and qualifications.

The council will evaluate initiatives to be submitted, analyze and discuss with the Central Party, National Assembly and Government about the most feasible initiatives. It will release reports every six months or every year.

“If we succeed with this model, the history will record the effort as another ‘Hoi Nghi Dien Hong’ (Dien Hong Conference),” he said

The Dien Hong Conference was in 1284 in the imperial city of Thang Long. Emperor Tran Thanh Tong convened the elders throughout the country to Dien Hong royal court room to ask people's opinion on whether to propose a cease-fire or to fight against the invaders. And the elderly vowed to fight against the invaders.

What does Vietnam’s industrial real estate need?

In 2018, Savills, a real estate consultancy firm, for the first time introduced the industrial real estate market segment.

In late 2019, the firm pointed out a weak point of the market – the lack of connection in clusters.

Troy Griffiths of Savills Vietnam said tenants are scattered across the country, with some exceptions in Hai Phong City.

In highly industrialized countries, the centralized development by specific industries is important because it helps optimize operational efficiency. The concentration of automated industrial clusters in an area will bring higher efficiency, because the steps of the production process will be near each other and can be synchronized.

Thanh Mai 

Is an interest-rate cut enough to recover VN economy?

Is an interest-rate cut enough to recover VN economy?

Within two months, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) slashed interest rates twice to support the economy.

Vietnam ready for swift actions to boost economy

Vietnam ready for swift actions to boost economy

The ongoing health crisis has been taking a heavy toll on the Vietnamese economy.

 
 

Other News

.
Positive scope ahead in amended Law on Investment
Positive scope ahead in amended Law on Investment
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Amongst the numerous revisions included in the draft amendments of the Law on Investment, the expansion of investment capital and the “negative list” approach towards market access are two features less-frequently mentioned

Coronavirus 'a devastating blow for world economy'
Coronavirus 'a devastating blow for world economy'
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

World Bank President David Malpass says billions of people will have their livelihoods affected.

Car prices predicted to fall until Tet Holiday
Car prices predicted to fall until Tet Holiday
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Car prices in Vietnam are predicted to continue falling with many discount programmes due to large inventory and slow sales.

Pig market experiences slow sales as prices increase
Pig market experiences slow sales as prices increase
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Even though pork prices have increased, farmers are having a hard time finding customers to buy pigs.

Vietnamese firms show interest in developing renewable energy
Vietnamese firms show interest in developing renewable energy
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

While the renewable energy industry found favor among many foreign firms and foreign investment funds in the past, now, local players have become increasingly active, 

Why does only one airline fly to Con Dao Island?
Why does only one airline fly to Con Dao Island?
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Deputy head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Vo Huy Cuong affirmed that the watchdog agency is unbiased when licensing air routes to Con Dao Island.

Facilitating further PPP engagement
Facilitating further PPP engagement
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

The new draft Law on Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) is being discussed at the National Assembly, and set to be voted on June 18 which also specifies PPP-based investment in the country’s power grids and power plants.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 6
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 6
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Hanoi to hold investment-development cooperation conference

How the EVFTA and EVIPA will help Vietnam lure investment
How the EVFTA and EVIPA will help Vietnam lure investment
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

The approval by the Vietnamese National Assembly of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) is a historic achievement. 

FDI is important for VN's real estate market recovery
FDI is important for VN's real estate market recovery
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Foreign direct investment (FDI), which will help the economy recover after Covid-19, is also a driving force for the recovery of the real estate market.

More VN firms may be acquired by foreigners
More VN firms may be acquired by foreigners
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Minister of Planning and Investment (MPI) Nguyen Chi Dung warned that many Vietnam businesses may fall into foreign hands because of the pandemic.

Vietnamese leather and footwear sector yearns for EVFTA incentives
Vietnamese leather and footwear sector yearns for EVFTA incentives
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Businesses in the leather and footwear industry await the ratification of the EVFTA to cash in on the enormous tax incentives coming with the landmark deal.

Apt rules needed for tourism properties
Apt rules needed for tourism properties
BUSINESSicon  05/06/2020 

Despite second home and holiday property being assessed as a top-quality segment for both investors and developers, disputes remain due to the lack of a legal framework.

Transport Ministry urges more supportive policies for transport enterprises
Transport Ministry urges more supportive policies for transport enterprises
BUSINESSicon  05/06/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has proposed reducing the road maintenance fees by 15 per cent and making business conditions for transport enterprises easier to help them overcome financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Vietnam continues to attracts FDI, but will not depend on foreign investors: economists
Vietnam continues to attracts FDI, but will not depend on foreign investors: economists
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

The economy won’t successfully grow if money is only poured into the pockets of a few people, while the majority of people face difficulties and have to live in a polluted environment, experts say.

Vietnamese shoppers prefer cashless payments
Vietnamese shoppers prefer cashless payments
BUSINESSicon  05/06/2020 

Transactions via mobile devices recorded a year-on-year surge of 198% in volume and 210% in value last year.

Vietnam to raise taxable personal income threshold from July
Vietnam to raise taxable personal income threshold from July
BUSINESSicon  05/06/2020 

The threshold would now be raised from VND9 million (US$389) per month to VND11 million (US$475).

Two scenarios for Vietnam's economic recovery
Two scenarios for Vietnam's economic recovery
BUSINESSicon  05/06/2020 

Vietnam has to be very cautious when choosing and implementing a plan to reactivate the economy.

Traceability is challenge for Viet Nam's handicraft exports to EU
Traceability is challenge for Viet Nam's handicraft exports to EU
BUSINESSicon  05/06/2020 

Experts have said that traceability is a challenge for Vietnam to boost export handicraft products to the EU in the future.

Developers can ride funding waves
Developers can ride funding waves
BUSINESSicon  05/06/2020 

Competitive prices, along with advantages in climate and natural resources, are helping Vietnamese second home and holiday properties become one of the hottest investment channels in the country. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 