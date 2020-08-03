Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/08/2020 14:09:03 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Electricity of Vietnam suggests not to extend deadline for wind farm FiT

03/08/2020    14:06 GMT+7

In order to ensure transparency and stability in the selling price of wind power, EVN opposes the Ministry of Industry and Trade's proposal to extend the deadline on the current feed-in tariff (FiT) scheme for wind power projects

and would rather maintain the original deadline.

Electricity of Vietnam suggests not to extend deadline for wind farm FiT


 

In a document sent to the prime minister, Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) was of the opinion that the FiT rate for wind farms should be maintained at the level outlined in Decision No.39/2018/QD-TTg of 2018 adjusting support mechanisms for the development of wind power projects in Vietnam in order to ensure transparency, competition, as well as contribute to stabilise the selling price of wind power.

Previously, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) proposed the government to extend the scheme to apply FiT mechanism for wind power until December 2023 (the existing deadline is November 1,2021), and then conduct bids and auctions to select investors for new projects.

According to the MoIT, after the issuance of Decision No.39/2018/QD-TTg adjusting support mechanisms for the development of wind power projects in Vietnam, numerous projects were proposed to add to the power planning and begin construction.

However, only a few of these wind farms have been put into operation for a variety of reasons, including difficulties related to the Law on Planning, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and difficulties arising during the construction process.

At present, according to Decision No.39, the tariff is VND1,928 (8.4 US cents) per kWh for on-shore wind power projects and VND2,223 (9.6 US cents) per kWh for off-shore wind power projects, which started operation before November 1, 2021. These rates exclude VAT.

The cost of purchasing electricity from wind power projects is calculated and included in the input parameters of the electricity price scheme of EVN.

 

4,800MW of wind power was added to the planning, however, as of early July, only 11 projects came into operation with the capacity of 429MW. Most recently, the prime minister gave in-principle approval to add 7,000MW of wind power to the planning.

Investors were expecting the FiT scheme to be extended by more than two years compared to the current October 2021 deadline.

According to Nguyen Quang Huan, deputy chairman of the Board of Directors of Halcom Vietnam JSC, enterprises in this sector have faced numerous difficulties because there is only a year left of the incentive.

The COVID-19 pandemic remains a major concern, freezing international flights while all machinery and equipment for wind farms are imported and foreign experts still cannot enter Vietnam. In addition, it takes at least one year for manufacturers to complete equipment orders for wind farms. Thus, it is nearly impossible for investors to complete wind farm projects on time to enjoy the current FiT.

Furthermore, Huan also requested the government to build stable and long-term policies for wind farms. VIR

Ha Vy

How should wind power be developed in Vietnam?

How should wind power be developed in Vietnam?

Around 12,000 MW of wind power has been added to the national power development plan, which has raised concern about the overloading of the transmission grid.

Thai firm buys two wind power farms in Vietnam

Thai firm buys two wind power farms in Vietnam

The move aims to take advantage of low interest rates to build projects with a quick return on investment.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam fulfills international commitments as EVFTA takes effect
Vietnam fulfills international commitments as EVFTA takes effect
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam will continue to fulfill its international commitments so that it can take full advantage of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and recover its economy amid a resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietjet reports loss of over VND2.1 trillion for H1
Vietjet reports loss of over VND2.1 trillion for H1
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company has reported a loss of over VND2.11 trillion (approx. US$90.5 million) in air transportation business in the first half of this year.

Shares to correct on worries of virus surge
Shares to correct on worries of virus surge
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

 Vietnamese shares may continue to fall this week as a spike in fresh coronavirus cases fuelled concerns that the path to economic recovery could be hindered.

VN businesses seek low-cost capital to develop infrastructure
VN businesses seek low-cost capital to develop infrastructure
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs to consolidate the capital market and banking system to seek capital, including foreign capital, at reasonable costs needed for infrastructure development, experts say.

Vietnam Airlines, ACV suffer heavy losses due to COVID-19
Vietnam Airlines, ACV suffer heavy losses due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely dragged down revenues of the Vietnam Airlines Corporation (Vietnam Airlines) and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) in the second quarter of this year.

Economic growth projected to reach about 7 percent in 2021
Economic growth projected to reach about 7 percent in 2021
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive on the building of plans for socio-economic development and State budget estimate for 2021, with a target of about 7 percent of economic growth for the year.

Covid-19 holding Vietnam’s economic growth back
Covid-19 holding Vietnam’s economic growth back
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Asian economies in general, including Vietnam’s, won’t see high growth rates if other economies continue to struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic, experts have said.

Enterprises in industrial parks urged to use hi-tech equipment
Enterprises in industrial parks urged to use hi-tech equipment
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

 Enterprises in export processing zones (EPZs) and industrial parks (IPs) should use high technologies to better manage manufacturing processes and improve product quality.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 3
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 3
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City listens to EU businesses

Vietnam emerges as popular industrial property destination: CBRE
Vietnam emerges as popular industrial property destination: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam has emerged as a popular destination for industrial property projects as increased labour costs, trade disputes and COVID-19 prompt global manufacturers to vary their supply chains throughout Asia, according to CBRE.

Ministry of Construction eyes building low-cost housing
Ministry of Construction eyes building low-cost housing
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

 The Ministry of Construction (MoC) is completing a draft resolution to encourage the development of low-cost commercial apartments to submit to the Government in the third quarter of this year.

Vietnamese billionaires pour money into non-core business fields
Vietnamese billionaires pour money into non-core business fields
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

While billionaires have been expanding their business fields, other businesspeople have scaled down their operations and sold some subsidiaries.

Condotel market faces gloomy prospects
Condotel market faces gloomy prospects
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

 The condotel market has faced a gloomy period due to low absorption rate while inventory has been on the rise, experts said.

Reality and vision for industrial zones
Reality and vision for industrial zones
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

The media have recently featured industrial properties, especially industrial land, as a potential area to attract investment.

Receiving capital, startups continue to grow
Receiving capital, startups continue to grow
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

A number of startups have had to shut down because of Covid-19, but many others are growing well after successfully calling for capital.

Businesses in Hanoi’s Old Quarter shutdown amid COVID-19 fears
Businesses in Hanoi’s Old Quarter shutdown amid COVID-19 fears
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

The Hanoi People's Committee has moved to require all shops throughout Hanoi’s Old Quarter to close as of midnight on August 1 due to fears regarding recent developments relating to COVID-19 epidemic.

Handicrafts find it difficult to catch EVFTA train to $100 billion market
Handicrafts find it difficult to catch EVFTA train to $100 billion market
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

 The EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) is expected to bring more opportunities to Vietnam’s enterprises to export products to the EU. However, it will be not easy for handicraft producers to obtain bigger market share there.

Vietnam to develop night-time economy
Vietnam to develop night-time economy
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a project to develop the night-time economy in Viet Nam to allow some activities to run overnight until 6am of the next day in some major tourism cities and zones.

Businesses warned of challenges from Gen Z attitudes about work
Businesses warned of challenges from Gen Z attitudes about work
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

Members of Generation Z, born in 1996 and after, have begun joining the labor market and will quickly become the major labor force in the economy.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 2
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 2
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

HCM City supports firms hard-hit by COVID-19

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 