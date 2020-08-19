Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/08/2020 10:06:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Electricity Regulatory Authority rethinks single pricing model

20/08/2020    10:00 GMT+7

The Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) has changed the proposal of allowing household consumers to choose to pay electricity bills under either a multi-tiered price or single-price mechanism.

Nguyen Anh Tuan, head of ERA, said at a meeting on August 18 discussing the draft of the Prime Minister’s decision on electricity retail prices that the agency has decided to withdraw its idea about the 2A and 2B electricity pricing options, which would allow electricity consumers to choose either the multi-level or single-price models.

Electricity Regulatory Authority rethinks single pricing model

Under the 2A option, the electricity single price would be 145 percent of the average electricity price (VND2,704 per kwh, not including VAT).

Under the 2B option, the electricity single price would be 155 percent of the average electricity price (VND2,890 per kwh, not including VAT).

Tuan said after the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) opened the draft pricing mechanism for public opinion, the ministry received opinions from many scholars, journalists and electricity users.

The new single-pricing mechanism was expected to give more choices to customers, thus better harmonizing the benefits of consumers and power companies.

However, the weakest point of the mechanism is that it does not encourage clients to use electricity economically. This is one of the major policies of the Government and MOIT.

Tuan said that the ERA will continue to consult with experts and consumers about the No 1 option, i.e. the multi-tiered scale will be improved to make it more reasonable.

ERA plans to reduce the number of price levels from six to five and to adjust prices to make it suitable to people’s electricity consumption.

 
The single prices suggested by MOIT are far higher than the average electricity price. High-income earners could choose the single-price mechanism, but it won’t bring any benefits to low income earners.

Tuan said ERA will coordinate with units belonging to MOIT to conduct a price appraisal according to current regulations and submit to the Prime Minister for a decision.

Ngo Tri Long, a respected price expert, said on VTC News that the single price mechanism is just a provisional measure and that it has a lot of problems and cannot be applied for a long time.

The single prices suggested by MOIT are far higher than the average electricity price. High-income earners could choose the single-price mechanism, but it won’t bring any benefits to low income earners.

“Low income earners won’t get benefits from the single-price mechanism. But they are the people who need the support,” Long said.

The electricity retail pricing needs to be designed in a way to reach three major goals – covering production costs and ensuring reasonable profit for enterprises, ensuring social security, and encouraging economical use of electricity. 

Luong Bang

How would electricity bills set at single-price level affect residents?

How would electricity bills set at single-price level affect residents?

If the single price of VND1,864 per kwh, which is equal to the average retail price, is set, millions of clients will have to pay more for electricity bills.

Electricity single-price policy not feasible: experts

Electricity single-price policy not feasible: experts

Chair of the Vietnam Energy Association Tran Viet Ngai believes that the solution of setting one common electricity retail price is not feasible.

 
 

Other News

.
Steel manufacturer has $1.1 billion thanks to huge public investment package
Steel manufacturer has $1.1 billion thanks to huge public investment package
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Strong cash flow to the stock market, a VND700 trillion package for public investment, and high demand for ingot steel from China have all helped billionaire Tran Dinh Long pocket more money despite the Covid-19 crisis.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 19
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Fruit exporters seek new markets to survive pandemic

HCM City landlords have little choice but to cut rents as 2nd wave of COVID-19 hits
HCM City landlords have little choice but to cut rents as 2nd wave of COVID-19 hits
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Minh has been forced to reduce the rents for her two apartments in HCM City’s District 2 twice this year from US$1,300 a month each to $900 to keep her tenants.

The EVFTA 'dose’ for the drug market
The EVFTA 'dose’ for the drug market
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

With EVFTA, Vietnam’s pharmacy firms will have to compete fairly with the manufacturers from the EU.

Central bank to adjust monetary policies to weather pandemic
Central bank to adjust monetary policies to weather pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced it could adjust monetary policies, including credit growth and incentives, in the remaining months of the year to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumers to negotiate electricity prices in 5 years, when monopoly is removed
Consumers to negotiate electricity prices in 5 years, when monopoly is removed
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

When the competitive electricity retail market takes shape, EVN will no longer be the only retailer and people will be able to choose their retailer and negotiate prices.

Why do startups fail?
Why do startups fail?
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Entrepreneurs have ambitious plans when starting up a business, but they often experience a thorny path to success.

Local steel firms face challenges in exporting to EU despite FTA
Local steel firms face challenges in exporting to EU despite FTA
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Vietnam’s steel industry would face many challenges in exporting steel to the EU despite the advantages gained under the Vietnam - EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), according to experts.

Startups turn up, then quietly disappear
Startups turn up, then quietly disappear
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The closures of startups is being reported frequently, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Da Nang allows villa construction on land reserved for golf courses without PM’s permission
Da Nang allows villa construction on land reserved for golf courses without PM’s permission
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The Da Nang City People’s Committee has been found eliminating a golf course project and allocating the land to investors to develop houses and villas, without having the jurisdiction to do so.

'Boss Thuy' may be among top 50 Vietnamese billionaires after trillion-dong deal
'Boss Thuy' may be among top 50 Vietnamese billionaires after trillion-dong deal
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Nguyen Duc Thuy, informally known as Boss Thuy, may be added to the list of the 50 richest billionaires in Vietnam after a transfer deal worth trillions of dong made late last week.

Animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market
Animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Mooncakes created in unique and cute animal shapes are set to become the latest trend to hit the mooncake market for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

Domestic airlines ask for Government loan of $1.16 billion
Domestic airlines ask for Government loan of $1.16 billion
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

The Vietnam Aviation Business Association (VABA) has proposed the Government lend domestic airlines a credit package of VND25 trillion-VND27 trillion (US$1.07 billion-$1.16 billion) at a preferential interest rate for a three-four year term.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 18
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 18
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Vietnamese goods make up high proportion of domestic supermarket system

Vietnam’s economy in first seven months on a tightrope
Vietnam’s economy in first seven months on a tightrope
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Giving forecasts about economic performance has never been so difficult as there are now too many influencing factors.

Which banks lead the digitization race?
Which banks lead the digitization race?
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

In the context of the digital economy, the financial institutions which pioneer the digitization process and run fast in the race will have long-term advantages over others.

How can VN stock market attract 'super' investors?
How can VN stock market attract 'super' investors?
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Some government officials say Vietnam needs to attract ‘eagles’, as it calls big and 'super-big' investors, to help upgrade the stock market.

Taxes lost from e-commerce sector during COVID-19
Taxes lost from e-commerce sector during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a golden opportunity for e-commerce trading floors, as well as social networks such as Facebook. However, the country has lost billions of dong in tax revenue due to e-commerce

VN textile, footwear companies confident to cope with new COVID-19 wave
VN textile, footwear companies confident to cope with new COVID-19 wave
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Armed with experience from coping with the first wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, many textile and footwear enterprises are quietly confident they can alter their plans as required and find new markets to cope with the second.

Co-working space believed to prosper after epidemic
Co-working space believed to prosper after epidemic
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Covid-19 is one reason more businesses are choosing co-working spaces. Analysts predict big changes in working office models after the epidemic ends.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 