Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/07/2020 16:03:33 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN electronics industry put at disadvantage due to falling demand

09/07/2020    14:51 GMT+7

The Vietnamese electronics industry is anticipated to continue being hit by the challenges brought about by the increasingly complicated hurdles caused by the COVID-19 epidemic during the second half of the year, 

with demand for products within markets in Europe and the United States set to be reduced.

According to a report released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on industrial and commercial production, the production index of electronics and computers during the last six months underwent a surge of 9.8% over the same period from last year, coming in higher than the increased level recorded during the same period last year at 3.5%.

Despite facing plenty of difficulties when attempting to import components from China at the beginning of the year, the reasonable balance of production and business activities has led to the local electronics industry enjoying strong growth in terms of industrial production index and export turnover throughout the reviewed period.

electronics industry put at disadvantage due to falling demand hinh 0

The electronics industry is forecast to continue being hit by the impact of   the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic in the second half of the year (Photo:CafeF)

Most notably, the first half of the year saw the export value of computers, electronic products and components increase by 24.2% to US$19.28 billion, whilst mobile phones and accessories witnessed a fall of 8.4% to US$21.5 billion.

With positive indicators of growth in production and exports, the MoIT continues to foresee a difficult situation for the domestic electronics industry ahead in the second half of the year as a result of the downturn caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic situation which will reduce the demand for electronic products in the US and European markets.

 

This can be seen as Samsung's global sales and output are forecast to endure a decline as a result of the general impact of the epidemic on the electronics industry as a whole. Indeed, Samsung Vietnam is also set to scale down its export target for the year to approximately US$45.5 billion in comparison with the 2019 level of US$51.38 billion.

The MoIT believes that the nation’s handling of the virus is greatly appreciated by the international community, acting as important motivation to attract greater foreign investment into the country post-COVID-19.

Elsewhere, transnational groups are considering making moves to shift their investments, presenting a great opportunity for the nation to attract this impending wave of capital. This also shows that major technology conglomerates remain poised to move their production chains to the nation, as can be seen by LG moving its entire production line from the Republic of Korea to Hai Phong.

According to Nikkei, the second quarter of the year will see Apple produce up to four million AirPods locally, equivalent to roughly one thirds of the total AirPods produced worldwide. Foxcon, a component supplier for Apple, has located its factory in Bac Giang whilst Panasonic Vietnam is also preparing to gradually move its production line from Thailand in order to produce refrigerators and washing machines at the beginning of September.

Enacting these activities is expected to serve as a driving force for the electronics industry to enjoy stronger growth in the near future. VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam outlook remains ‘one of the brightest’ in Asia: UBS economist
Vietnam outlook remains ‘one of the brightest’ in Asia: UBS economist
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Edward Teather, a senior ASEAN economist from the Union Bank of Swizerland (UBS), has hailed Vietnam as one of the “brightest” spots throughout Asia despite COVID-19 challenges, adding that the national economy now looks poised to rebound.

Gold prices hit nine-year high after reaching VND50.4 million per tael
Gold prices hit nine-year high after reaching VND50.4 million per tael
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Domestic gold prices soared to a record nine-year high on the morning of July 9 after climbing to VND50.4 million per tael for the first time.

2019 Provincial Open Budget Index released
2019 Provincial Open Budget Index released
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research and the Centre for Development and Integration on July 8 released the 2019 Provincial Open Budget Index (POBI), 

Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees reinvested to help infrastructure
Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees reinvested to help infrastructure
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Around $108.7 million sourced from the State budget, private donors and Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees will be invested this year in building 57 new pieces of infrastructure in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh.

M&amp;A set for a bustling second half
M&A set for a bustling second half
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

M&A deal-making will probably increase at a steady pace in the second half of 2020, led by the upcoming mega deal of Vietnam’s leading brewer Sabeco.

Vietnam considers allowing foreigners to buy tourism property
Vietnam considers allowing foreigners to buy tourism property
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Construction (MOC) has asked to amend the 2014 Housing Law and Real Estate Business Law, allowing foreign institutions and individuals to buy tourism properties in Vietnam.

Stronger actions needed for economic rebound
Stronger actions needed for economic rebound
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The local economy is confronted with multiple hardships, and to beef up development and quickly rebound, faster and stronger actions become an urgent need.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 9
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 9
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

ACV targets nearly 487 million USD in revenue amid COVID-19

Pharmaceutical groups yearn for end to VAT tangle
Pharmaceutical groups yearn for end to VAT tangle
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Amidst lingering complaints from businesses on VAT for imported medical devices, the Ministry of Finance has broken its silence by announcing the ongoing revision of prevailing rules, 

Complicated administrative procedures hinder development of industrial property in VN
Complicated administrative procedures hinder development of industrial property in VN
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Problems in land access and administrative procedures continue to exist, making it difficult for industrial real estate to develop over the long term, experts say.

State audit on the right track to realise Moscow Declaration
State audit on the right track to realise Moscow Declaration
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Deputy Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV), Nguyen Tuan Anh, talks about his office’s contributions in strengthening independent external oversight on the achievement of nationally agreed goals.

VN customs watchdog to focus on origin frauds
VN customs watchdog to focus on origin frauds
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The General Department of Customs will focus on cracking down origin frauds and illegal transhipment as violations are becoming more rampant and complex as Viet Nam integrates more deeply into the global economy.

Da Lat - hub of flower exports
Da Lat - hub of flower exports
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Da Lat, known as the city of flowers, is set to become a fresh flower export hub in Southeast Asia. 

Vietnam activates new wave of reform to lure foreign investors
Vietnam activates new wave of reform to lure foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Preferential tariffs and incentives for land access are not enough to woo investors looking to move operations out of China, experts say.

Car sales rocket after registration fee cut
Car sales rocket after registration fee cut
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

After the Government’s move to lower car registration fees by half took effect more than a week ago, the domestic car market has picked up.

Vietnamese enterprises: The evidence of inefficiency
Vietnamese enterprises: The evidence of inefficiency
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

While the 2020 White Book on Vietnamese businesses offers only data which can be used for reference, this report points out that the majority of Vietnamese enterprises are very small, and their business efficiency seems to be also extremely low.

Higher labor productivity: pay rise
Higher labor productivity: pay rise
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Business owners should be authorized to decide whether minimum wages are raised or not in the year that follows because it is only they who are able to determine whether labor productivity

Bank accounts of local advertisers to be drained for Facebook and Google tax arrears
Bank accounts of local advertisers to be drained for Facebook and Google tax arrears
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Dozens of thousands of local advertisers of Facebook and Google are on edge since the Law on Tax Administration has come into force on July 1.

Hanoi emphasising its investment advantages
Hanoi emphasising its investment advantages
BUSINESSicon  08/07/2020 

While Hanoi is making further improvements to call for fresh investment in development of industrial zones to pick up a new possible wave of investment shifts, the problem of how to efficiently absorb the capital must be taken into consideration.

Fashion rivals continuing to suffer in coronavirus fallout
Fashion rivals continuing to suffer in coronavirus fallout
BUSINESSicon  08/07/2020 

Thousands of dismissed labourers at suppliers in Vietnam has exacerbated the floundering performance of major garment and footwear brands across the globe like Adidas, Nike, and Zara.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 