Enterprises need Government support

03/10/2020    06:50 GMT+7

Associate Professor Doctor Duong Anh Son, dean of the Economics Law Department at the HCM City University of Economics and Law talks about what the Government should do to help enterprises stand firm during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enterprises need Government support
Phu Da Tea Company based in Thanh Son District, the northern province of Phu Tho, exports mainly to the US, Russian, and Middle East markets. VNA/VNS Photo Vu Sinh

What solutions should the Government adopt to help enterprises through the COVID-19 pandemic?

Given that several free trade agreements Vietnam has signed with other countries and regions have come into force, leading to the slashing of many trade tariffs, some even dropped to zero, this is the prime time for Vietnam to increase its exports. This is a great opportunity to build up more foreign currency for the State budget. However, to achieve this target, the Government must support specifically production enterprises, not just enterprises in general.

Of course, with a constrained budget, there is no other choice for the policymakers than to give the higher priority to the field of production, particularly in areas with high export turnover or high added values. For example, between exports of garment products and exports of agricultural products, including rice, we have to calculate carefully which product offers higher benefits to the economy.

What about other sectors, for example, real estate industry is also calling for help?

If the price of real estate increases, people's dream of having a place to call home and settle their lives would get a little more unreachable. So from my point of view, we need to invest into long-term production strategies to ensure sustainable growth rather than invest to make quick bucks.

If we want to invest more in production, where should we focus our investment?

Regarding a long term strategy, the State should offer special support to advanced technology, particularly information technology in production and commerce, to cut costs and increase our competitiveness. Let me give you an example, why is that the price of Vietnam's sugarcane is always higher than our neighbouring countries? This can be attributed to the reason that we don’t have large-scale fields where automation and mechanical technology can be applied during cultivation and harvesting. That’s why the price of our sugarcane is always higher.

Adding to that, the Government should promote awareness on origin rules and quality requirements. The Government should also help enterprises to look for new markets through investment promotion. Some promotions have been launched, but the results have been very limited.

 

Last but not least, for most Vietnamese enterprises nowadays, they are in big shortage of cash to invest in production expansion, so stimulus packages are needed, especially for the prioritised sectors and businesses.

How should we address the problem of capital shortages when the State budget is limited?

An important component of the State budget is the money collected from taxes. The Government could also look at potential revenues from other sources such as through the restructuring of State enterprises and equitisation, but this is happening very slowly.

Leasing out land could generate a big sum of money for the State budget, but it needs to be controlled through transparent bidding and price scheme to eliminate any possible illicit activities and corruption.

What will happen to future generations when all the public land has been sold?

Under Vietnamese law, the land always belongs to the people, so whether it is leased out or not is not an important issue. What’s more important is how to use the land efficiently and effectively so that revenue collected from the land is invested properly. When enterprises receive support from the Government and prosper, it's natural they would make a greater contribution to the State budget through the taxes they pay. VNS/SGGP

Procedures for accessing the Government’s credit package for enterprises and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic must be made simpler and more rational, experts have said.

Amid the new COVID-19 outbreak, experts have suggested the Government offer another credit support package to help enterprises, especially large businesses in key areas. 

 
 

.
Vietnam: the rare economy that still grew during Covid-19 pandemic
Vietnam: the rare economy that still grew during Covid-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s GDP grew by 2.12 percent in the first nine months of the year compared with the same period last year, the lowest growth rate since 2011, according to the General Statistics Offic.

Vietnamese banks prepare for international integration
Vietnamese banks prepare for international integration
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

In the trend of strong globalisation with the recently signed CPTPP and EVFTA, meeting international standards by enterprises, especially in the banking sector is essential.

Vietnam approves 30% CIT reduction
Vietnam approves 30% CIT reduction
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The Government has decided to implement a 30 per cent corporate income tax (CIT) cut for certain businesses for the 2020 financial year.

Railway sector faces unprecedented difficulties
Railway sector faces unprecedented difficulties
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has projected losses of more than VND1.2 trillion (US$51.7 million) this year.

Utilising the cloud for new innovation
Utilising the cloud for new innovation
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Cloud computing is acting as an enabler for businesses to modernise their operations and gain agility to respond to competitive pressures in the ASEAN region amidst the devastating effects of the global health emergency.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 2
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 2
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Nine-month CPI grows fastest in five years: GSO

US - Vietnam Business Summit 2020 set to open on October 9
US - Vietnam Business Summit 2020 set to open on October 9
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Hanoi is scheduled to host the US - Vietnam Business Summit 2020 on October 9 with a range of topics up for discussion, including energy and the state of digital supply chains in the period following the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Steel industry expects consumption recovery by year-end
Steel industry expects consumption recovery by year-end
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The implementation of many large projects after the social distancing period and disbursement of public investment for infrastructure until the end of this year are expected to support growth in construction steel consumption.

Restrictions curbing success of pharma groups of all sizes
Restrictions curbing success of pharma groups of all sizes
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Amid a lacklustre picture in the market, domestic pharma giants are attempting to cut costs to weather the storm of COVID-19, while multinational corporations are making new preparations.

Waiting for govt rescue, airlines struggle to survive
Waiting for govt rescue, airlines struggle to survive
FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

Flights to other countries bring 50 percent of Vietnam Airlines’ total revenue, but the number remains modest. And domestic air transport has just begun to recover.

Vietnam enters third wave of business reforms: Minister
Vietnam enters third wave of business reforms: Minister
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam is entering the third wave of reforms, with the goal of slashing at least 20 percent of business regulations in the next five years, said Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung.

Vietnam looks to attract foreign investment in equitisation of SOEs
Vietnam looks to attract foreign investment in equitisation of SOEs
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

As the Government is focusing on accelerating the privatisation and divestment of State-owned enterprises (SOEs), attracting foreign investment is important to the success of the progress,

Adjusting trade promotion strategies
Adjusting trade promotion strategies
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Trade promotion activities have helped Vietnam to not only reach export surpluses throughout most of the last decade but also extend its reach towards 12 times the amount of countries and territories in 2000.

Export prospects rise though forestry decree
Export prospects rise though forestry decree
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

With the EU being among the largest importers of Vietnam’s timber products, a fresh decree on legal assurance has marked an important step towards the full implementation of the Forest Law Enforcement,

HCM City unveils $517 million aid package for SMEs
HCM City unveils $517 million aid package for SMEs
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City is set to roll out a second COVID-19 aid package worth 12 trillion VND (517 million USD) exclusively for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Smuggled electric bicycles, bicycle components dominate market
Smuggled electric bicycles, bicycle components dominate market
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

About 700,000 electric bicycles and 50 cc motorbikes are sold every year, but analysts believe the real figure is actually 1 million.

Hotels throughout Hanoi fall quite due to COVID-19
Hotels throughout Hanoi fall quite due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

The majority of hotels located in the capital have been left virtually deserted in recent months despite remaining open, largely due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 which has stopped foreign visitors entering the country.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 1
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 1
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

New incentives to favour innovative startups in Vietnam

Vietnamese textile and garment products may face EAEU safeguard duties
Vietnamese textile and garment products may face EAEU safeguard duties
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

Many Vietnamese textile and garment products may face safeguard duties in 2020 from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) 

Vietnam’s nine-month economic growth lowest in 10 years
Vietnam’s nine-month economic growth lowest in 10 years
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

The gross domestic products (GDP) of Vietnam grew 2.12 per cent in the first nine months of this year, the lowest nine-month growth rate in the 2011-2020 period, the General Statistics Office said.

