27/04/2020 13:38:31 (GMT +7)
Vietnamese enterprises proactive in coping with pandemic

 
 
27/04/2020    13:36 GMT+7

Businesses have taken measures to minimise the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a research committee on private firms under PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform.

Workers during a shfit last week at a textile company in Ha Noi. 

According to a survey by the committee, most enterprises supported the Government’s approach to fighting the pandemic. Many businesses have allowed workers to work from home and those that could not have used safety practices such as keeping workers at a 2-metre distance, providing hand sanitiser and requiring masks to be worn in the workplace.

Other methods included preventing departments and branches from coming into close contact with one another and tighter sanitary inspections of dormitories.

More than half of the firms said they have used IT to allow work to continue uninterrupted compared with a mere 3 per cent at the onset of the pandemic, especially in e-commerce, distance-learning and online consultancy services. They have also started seeking new markets and customers to reconfigure products and services to better meet consumers’ needs.

“Proactive measures have been taken to allow businesses to operate despite the difficulties raised by the virus outbreak,” read the survey’s findings.

However, 8 per cent of private enterprises said they had no choice but to shutter operations. Notably, only 3 per cent of the enterprises asked said they have invested more in research and development and 2 per cent said they have taken steps to reduce risks, both being key long-term solutions, according to business experts.

Workers’ rights

 

As many as 60 per cent of firms said they have not been behind in paying workers, either in full or the minimum amount required by the State, with 26 per cent providing some form of financial assistance to workers during State-mandated social distancing.

However, 27 per cent said they were forced to reduce either workers’ salary or hours while 10 per cent admitted they can no longer afford to keep paying their employees.

A common request by businesses was for the Government to allow delayed payments to the social security fund, union fees and retirement plans for up to a year to improve cashflow.

Businesses have also voiced concerns over Government ministries and agencies’ lack of urgency in rolling out support policies, cumbersome red tape and time-consuming procedures. They have also demanded the Government quickly establish a strategy for a post-pandemic economy to soften the blow to business and to take advantage of new opportunities. — VNS

State-owned banks told to sacrifice profits to support businesses

Deputy Governor of the State Bank Dao Minh Tu said at a conference between the Prime Minister and ministries’ leaders that state-owned banks will have to sacrifice 30-40 percent of profit to help businesses cope with Covid-19.

Vietnamese businesses go online to survive pandemic

Technology firms in the past have had to spend big money to attract users to online transactions, but because of the pandemic, e-commerce has taken off.

 
 

Other News

.
Ministry prepares plans on recovery of tourism market
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced plans to quickly restart the tourism market as soon as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ends.

Equitisation of State-run enterprises remains slow: finance ministry
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The equitisation of State-owned businesses from 2016-2019 fell behind schedule, putting heavier pressure on this year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Vietnam attracts $12.33 billion in FDI in four months
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam attracted $12.33 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 percent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

US cuts anti-dumping taxes on Vietnamese catfish products
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has lowered anti-dumping duties on tra fish (pangasius) products from Vietnam following its official conclusion of its 15th period of review (POR15) from August 1, 2017 to July 31, 2018, 

Garment factories shift production to masks amid COVID-19
VIDEOicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam's garment industry is suffering from an unprecedented crisis due to COVID-19, but the pandemic has also offered significant opportunities for the country to become the world’s face mask hub.

EVFTA to grow Vietnam’s fertilizer industry
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Free trade agreements, including the latest one signed between Vietnam and the EU, will benefit the domestic fertilizer sector, with more diverse import and export markets, experts said.

International insurers fortify local presence
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

With the current global situation bringing various sectors to their knees, foreign insurers are turning the tide against the gloomy economy by ramping up their presence in Vietnam’s insurance market.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 27
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

How to eliminate trade conflicts after implementation of EVFTA

Vietnamese drugmakers tackling disrupted supply chain
FEATUREicon  6 giờ trước 

While gaining advantage in the first quarter of 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnamese drug giants are predicted to face challenges in the upcoming months due to faults in the global ingredient supply chain.

Vietnam ride-hailing services resume after three-week social distancing orders
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

From April 23, ride-hailing apps in Vietnam have resumed operations in some localities after the three-week suspension in response to social distancing orders.

VN food companies make innovative products from excess farm produce
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnamese food inspired on COVID-19 has been praised by international media.

Pork imports soar by over 300 percent: statistics
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam imported more than 46,402 tonnes of pork and related products as of April 13, rocketing over 300 percent from the same period last year, according to the Department of Animal Health.

More foreign fashion brands come to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Following Zara and H&M, Uniqlo has arrived in Hanoi following its earlier opening in HCM City.

11 localities top 1 billion USD in exports in Q1
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Eleven provinces and cities had exports of more than 1 billion USD in the first quarter and accounted for 78 percent of the nation’s entire exports.

Central localities call for $215 million property investment projects
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Da Nang and Thua Thien-Hue have approved some key property projects for construction in the third quarter of this year, calling for investment to help recover the real estate market growth that was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 26
BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

Discount programmes launched by supermarkets after end of lockdown

Digital economy expected to add 30% to GDP by 2030
BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

The country wants to raise the digital economy’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) to 20 per cent by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 25
BUSINESSicon  25/04/2020 

Restrictions on export of medical masks proposed

State-owned banks told to sacrifice profits to support businesses
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Deputy Governor of the State Bank Dao Minh Tu said at a conference between the Prime Minister and ministries’ leaders that state-owned banks will have to sacrifice 30-40 percent of profit to help businesses cope with Covid-19.

Will Vietnam issue oil bonds?
BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

Some experts have suggested issuing oil bonds to store oil and petroleum products as oil prices now are low.

