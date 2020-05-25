Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/05/2020 15:10:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Environment Minister: Land Law disallows foreign ownership of land

 
 
26/05/2020    15:08 GMT+7

The Land Law disallows the issuance of land use rights certificates to aliens, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha told reporters on the sidelines of the National Assembly session on May 25.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha. The Land Law does not regulate the issuance of land use rights to foreigners – PHOTO: SGGPO

In response to the Ministry of National Defense’s concern over the large number of prime land lots in Danang City being owned by Chinese nationals, Ha insisted that the Land Law bans the granting of land use rights certificates to foreign nationals. Foreign enterprises will be governed by the Investment Law and the Law on Housing rather than the Land Law when it comes to dealing with land issues.

"The Land Law contains no provisions related to the issuance of land use rights to aliens," Ha noted. 

The Danang Department of Natural Resources and Environment had earlier offered a solution, Ha noted, adding that he was willing to provide written responses if the public remains concerned about the issue, the local media reported.

Meanwhile, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung told reporters on the same day that it is necessary to tighten control over foreign ownership of land, especially that of significant importance to national defense.

As for foreigners’ rights to land in prime sites, Minister Dung also stated that local authorities must manage and handle the problem.

The ministry is studying rights to land owned by foreigners and will introduce new directives, he said.

Earlier, the Ministry of National Defense said in a report that as many as 134 Chinese firms were active in Vietnam, using a total area of 162,467 hectares of land.

In Danang City, some 135 coastal land lots were held by Chinese-invested firms between 2011 and 2015. SGT

NA deputies discuss land use tax exemption

NA deputies discuss land use tax exemption

National Assembly deputies continued discussing on the development of agricultural production at the morning working session on Monday with a focus on the draft resolution on agricultural land use tax exemptions.

 
Foreigners yet to be granted land use rights in Vietnam

Foreigners yet to be granted land use rights in Vietnam

Foreign nationals entering Vietnam are not granted land use rights as enjoyed by local citizens, according to a statement made by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

 
 

Other News

.
Ministry proposes slashing corporate income tax by 30% for small, micro businesses
Ministry proposes slashing corporate income tax by 30% for small, micro businesses
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed that the Government reduce corporate income tax by 30% for small and micro enterprises in 2020 to help them overcome difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Funding shortage may leave 25 traffic projects suspended
Funding shortage may leave 25 traffic projects suspended
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

As many as 25 traffic projects in Vietnam could be suspended or delayed due to capital shortages, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Local airlines would offer more rates with increasing ceiling prices
Local airlines would offer more rates with increasing ceiling prices
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Increasing ceiling rates for airfares would bring more chances for the local aviation firms to have flexible and suitable price policies on the...

China tests digital currency and policy recommendations for Viet Nam
China tests digital currency and policy recommendations for Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

China this month started testing its sovereign digital currency, the so-called Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP), putting pressure on Vietnam to research cryptocurrency in the context of international integration.

VN car market continues to slide
VN car market continues to slide
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

As predicted by experts, the Vietnamese automobile market continues sliding as manufacturers cannot sell products and their production has arrived at a ‘new normal’.

VN Trade Ministry sets up working groups for EVFTA
VN Trade Ministry sets up working groups for EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Import and Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has set up different working groups to implement the the EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Japanese firm and officials under investigation over alleged bribery
Japanese firm and officials under investigation over alleged bribery
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung has requested an urgent investigation into an alleged bribery of Vietnamese officials by Tenma Vietnam - a subsidiary of Japan’s plastic product maker Tenma Corporation.

WB: EVFTA could lift Vietnam’s exports by 12 percent by 2030
WB: EVFTA could lift Vietnam’s exports by 12 percent by 2030
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The World Bank (WB) has predicted that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) could help Vietnam’s GDP and exports grow 2.4 percent and 12 percent, respectively, by 2030, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has reported.

During COVID-19, VN real estate markets gather online
During COVID-19, VN real estate markets gather online
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Realtors have been trying to sell products online and through mobile apps.

VN ready to be world’s factory, but is the world?
VN ready to be world’s factory, but is the world?
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam attracted US$12.33 billion worth of foreign direct investment in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 per cent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Foreign Investment Agency.

Coronavirus: Lufthansa agrees €9bn rescue deal with Germany
Coronavirus: Lufthansa agrees €9bn rescue deal with Germany
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

European markets rose on the bailout deal news, which sees Germany take a 20% stake in the firm.

Vietnam hopes to redraw map of supply chains as more companies leave China
Vietnam hopes to redraw map of supply chains as more companies leave China
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Experts believe that the departure of large manufacturing corporations from China, plus the plan to boost global economic development, will bring new opportunities to Vietnam.

Pharmaceutical enterprises enjoy good earnings in Q1
Pharmaceutical enterprises enjoy good earnings in Q1
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Increasing demand for medicine amid the COVID-19 pandemic has helped most pharmaceutical enterprises report positive business results in the first quarter of this year.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 26
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 26
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Banks urged to promote digitalisation

A common voice in labor relationship needed
A common voice in labor relationship needed
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Covid-19 has forced many enterprises to lay off their employees. However, the biggest headache in the labor relationship is how to seek a common voice between employers and employees.

Investment promotion on the world wide web
Investment promotion on the world wide web
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Given the government’s proposed spending cuts for overseas business trips and conferences, Vietnam should quickly adopting online investment promotion.

Covid-19 pandemic: Policy responses to stop shutdowns
Covid-19 pandemic: Policy responses to stop shutdowns
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

The pandemic and the healthcare crisis it triggers have ignited an economic storm in many countries. If the economic turbulence is not managed well, it will lead to a financial crisis and/or a debt crisis. 

Stimulus welcomed as Vietnam accelerates economic reactivation
Stimulus welcomed as Vietnam accelerates economic reactivation
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The ongoing pandemic has completely upended lives and economies across the planet, restricting movement, shutting schools, forcing people to work from home, and jeopardising employment for millions.

Covid-19: A test for realtors
Covid-19: A test for realtors
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Heavy debts and tightened credits plus sales slump due to the Covid-19 pandemic will soon expose the Achilles’ heel of many financially weak real estate enterprises. Here is why.

HCM City gets ready for new foreign investment wave post-COVID-19
HCM City gets ready for new foreign investment wave post-COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  25/05/2020 

Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City in particular have remained appealing to foreign investors who are continuing to pour capital into the southern economic hub despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 