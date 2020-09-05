Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/09/2020 15:01:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

EU competition in redrawn public procurement landscape

07/09/2020    13:44 GMT+7

Competition in Vietnam’s government procurement market is expected to heat up with the involvement of EU contractors, driven by the country’s highest-ever market-opening commitment in this field. 

Nguyen Thi Thu Trang, director of the World Trade Organization and International Trade Centre under the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, analyses the advantages and disadvantages, and how the market order will change.

eu competition in redrawn public procurement landscape
Nguyen Thi Thu Trang, director of the World Trade Organization and International Trade Centre, under the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry

In the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), Vietnam commits to opening part of its government procurement market to EU contractors.

Government procurement, or public procurement, is the act of obtaining goods or services for a public agency, using part of the public budget. In such public procurement, states tend to give priority to buying goods and services from local businesses and units, considering it a good way to ensure the highest benefit for the locals.

This is a popular practice that almost all countries follow. In the US, the “Buy American” scheme applies solely for the purchase of goods and services made by American groups.

A similar act is being applied in other countries, except for those with open market agreements. In some specific cases, only domestic contractors are allowed to compete for the public procurement packages of their countries.

In Vietnam before 2019, before the enforcement of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), there were in principle no foreign contractors freely joining government procurement packages in the country, except for cases of using foreign loans/international funding, or those offering international bidding.

Within the World Trade Organization (WTO), Vietnam is only an observer of the organisation’s Government Procurement Agreement and is yet to make any market-opening commitments in this field.

In the FTAs which took effect before last year, Vietnam also did the same.

eu competition in redrawn public procurement landscape

Bold step towards liberalisation

The EVFTA is not the first time that Vietnam has opened its government procurement market to foreign contractors, with the CPTPP being the first. However, in the EVFTA, the scale of packages that Vietnam permits EU firms to join is significantly wider than that in the CPTPP.

Specifically, in the EVFTA, Vietnam commits to opening government procurement packages for 20 central-level agencies, two localities (Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City), and 42 other units including hospitals and universities. Meanwhile, for CPTPP contractors, Vietnam opened packages in 21 central-level agencies, 38 other units, and no localities.

The minimum threshold calculated in special drawing rights (SDRs) of packages that are subject to market opening to EU contractors is also much lower than that in the CPTPP. For example, in the CPTPP, except for construction packages, in the first five years of the enforcement only packages valued at VND98billion ($4.26 million) and higher are open to CPTPP contractors, and starting from the sixth year, the threshold is down to over VND65 billion ($2.83 million).

In the EVFTA, the threshold is applied only for the packages offered by localities and other units in the first 10 years, and then will be reduced by a schedule to over VND32 billion ($1.39 million) starting from the 16th year onward. The minimum threshold of packages for central government procurement is much lower, from VND49 billion ($2.13 million) in the first five years to over VND4 billion ($173,900) from the sixth year onward (see box).

Vietnam’s state budget is modest and so its expenditures therefore are not as big as in other countries. In spite of this, government procurement still makes up a significant part in the country’s total domestic spending. It could be said that the government is the big purchaser of goods and services in Vietnam.

 

For domestic contractors who had for years dominated the government procurement market, sharing a slice of the cake to EU firms is not good news, especially as EU competitors have strong expertise in capital, professionalism, competitive edge, and international experience.

eu competition in redrawn public procurement landscape

Challenges and opportunities

However, in a broader view, the market opening for EU contractors is not completely a serious threat to Vietnamese contractors.

Firstly, generally the structure of goods and services of the EU does not compete directly with Vietnam. In government procurement, EU contractors mostly have no special interest in goods and services that Vietnamese contractors have advantages in bidding for public procurement contracts such as agroproducts, foodstuff, woodwork, textiles and garments, footwear, and more.

On the contrary, the government procurement packages that EU businesses are forecast to have strong interest in, such as high-tech devices and machinery, are not the top focus and priority among Vietnamese firms. Therefore, direct competition in government procurement packages in Vietnam with the future involvement of EU contractors will not be as tough as expected.

Secondly, although minimum thresholds of government procurement packages that Vietnam commits to open to EU contractors in the EVFTA are lower than in the CPTPP, such remains higher than the common ones in Vietnam, and the schedule to lower it is long. Thus, in the short term, the packages with small and average threshold will yet to face competition from the EU.

Moreover, for some groups of specific and sensitive products like pharmaceuticals and products for national defence, Vietnam has specific market-opening commitments with a significantly slower timeline, and quotas of total contract value reserved specifically for Vietnamese firms.

Even for packages expected to be exposed to competition with EU competitors, this is not all bad news. As to these packages, Vietnam not only promises to open to EU contractors, it also commits to ensure the bidding process and procedures are transparent and meet the high standards of the EVFTA. For genuine Vietnamese businesses, this will help them expel negative phenomena in bidding, thus increasing the opportunities to win bids for them.

The EVFTA even brings about huge opportunities for Vietnamese contractors who are capable enough to access the EU’s giant government procurement market.

The EU’s commitment to open its government procurement market to Vietnam is significant. This may be the reason why it asked Vietnam to make significantly stronger market-opening commitments than in the CPTPP.

In fact, the EU has already made a similar market-opening commitment in the EU-Singapore FTA in this field. However, Singapore is not a direct competitor with Vietnam in the majority of products. The main competitors of Vietnam in the EU market, such as ASEAN and China, are yet to have the rights to approach the EU government procurement market. VIR

Nguyen Thi Thu Trang

New faces in government procurement

New faces in government procurement

European businesses are preparing to join Vietnamese public procurement on the back of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). 

EVFTA widens varied procurement chances

EVFTA widens varied procurement chances

Starting from this year, investors from EU member states will for the first time be allowed to tender for many types of public projects in Vietnam under EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement commitments.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 7
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 7
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Breakthrough solutions needed to attract foreign investment

More Vietnamese consumers now shop online
More Vietnamese consumers now shop online
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Online shopping and electronic payments in Vietnam have become more common in recent years as more of the country's population gains access to the internet, 

Why are so many businesses appealing for help from the PM?
Why are so many businesses appealing for help from the PM?
FEATUREicon  0 giờ trước 

Businesses and citizens appeal to the Prime Minister for help as a last resort. However, should this be done?

Profit taking to weigh on local market, but September may be bright
Profit taking to weigh on local market, but September may be bright
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s stock market rally may slow this week as investors eye profits but the one-month projection is still optimistic.

Logistics groups strive to exploit EVFTA potential
Logistics groups strive to exploit EVFTA potential
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has created a new driving force for Vietnam’s logistics, but the industry needs to take further action to unlock its full potential.

Auto manufacturers in Thailand, Indonesia look to Vietnam to sell cars
Auto manufacturers in Thailand, Indonesia look to Vietnam to sell cars
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Car imports in Vietnam have increased again after a long slump caused by the impact of Covid-19. Thailand and Indonesia have been the biggest sellers.

Local authorities tighten control over investments in condotels
Local authorities tighten control over investments in condotels
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Hanoi local authorities are seeking to strengthen management over the construction, investment and trade of condotels, officetels and resort villas.

Strange things in Mekong Delta: ‘monster’ fish, red bamboo and purple guava
Strange things in Mekong Delta: ‘monster’ fish, red bamboo and purple guava
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

Nam Can crab in Ca Mau province is famous for its high quality and delicious taste, while thoi loi fish is a wonderful dish for parties. These are among the many precious specialties available in the Mekong Delta region.

Four Vietnamese-born billionaires in the US
Four Vietnamese-born billionaires in the US
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

These are the most famous businessmen of Vietnamese origin in the US.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 6
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 6
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

Trading accounts of foreign investors highest in 8 months

The path to economic recovery and further growth
The path to economic recovery and further growth
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

While Vietnam has experienced an unprecedented boom in recent decades, the current pandemic is now having a clear negative impact on the economic outlook. 

New strategies required to set deeper roots for wood industry
New strategies required to set deeper roots for wood industry
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

To expand Vietnam’s wood industry sustainably, its development strategy must not only focus on the policies of importing countries but also domestic priorities.

Alibaba.com rolls out export-focused program for Vietnamese SMEs
Alibaba.com rolls out export-focused program for Vietnamese SMEs
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Alibaba.com, the global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform of Alibaba Group, has launched a landmark initiative to help businesses in Vietnam go online and reach an enormous pool of qualified global buyers.

E-commerce gives impetus to woodworking sector
E-commerce gives impetus to woodworking sector
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

In the rapid development of e-commerce, online stores and factories are one of the solutions with which enterprises can cope with the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic while laying a foundation for digitalized business

One fewer thing to worry for enterprises
One fewer thing to worry for enterprises
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

Businesses will have one fewer thing to worry about in 2021 as the minimum wage is not expected to be increased for privately-owned enterprises.

Consumers beware of e-swindlers preying on fledgling cashback apps
Consumers beware of e-swindlers preying on fledgling cashback apps
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

While cashback is considered a strong method to encourage cashless payments, numerous websites and apps are taking advantage of uninformed consumers with untransparent and illegal multi-level marketing models.

Vietnam’s plywood suppliers under scrutiny over practices
Vietnam’s plywood suppliers under scrutiny over practices
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

As the trade tensions between the United States and China refuse to slow down, Vietnam-based plywood exporters are under pressure of investigation for alleged issues with the sources of their input materials.

Leaving university, he now earns VND30bil/year from growing mushrooms
Leaving university, he now earns VND30bil/year from growing mushrooms
BUSINESSicon  05/09/2020 

Trieu Quang Trung decided to leave university to pursue his passion – growing mushrooms. He now owns a mushrooming growing facility which brings turnover of VND30-36 billion a year.

8-month trade surplus at record high, experts warn of risks
8-month trade surplus at record high, experts warn of risks
BUSINESSicon  05/09/2020 

Vietnam's trade surplus in the first eight months of the year was a record high. However, experts still see risks.

Local wood industry overshadowed by sourcing issues
Local wood industry overshadowed by sourcing issues
BUSINESSicon  05/09/2020 

Vietnam’s wood industry has shown signs of recovery in the third quarter of 2020. However, legal complications may arise through illegally-sourced raw materials from foreign suppliers and a lack of uniformity.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 