Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/07/2020 12:10:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

EuroCham proposes Gov’t to cut 50 per cent of registration fee for imported cars

06/07/2020    10:59 GMT+7

The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) proposed the Government to apply the 50 percent registration fee reduction to all automotive assembly firms, importers and dealers of new vehicles.

People pay registration fees for cars at Ha Noi Police Office. — Photo nguoiduatin.vn

The proposal was part of recommendations at the EuroCham’s 12th Whitebook publication, which was announced on Tuesday. It was issued after the Vietnamese Government recently decided to apply the 50 per cent fee reduction for buyers of locally-manufactured and -assembled vehicles until the end of this year.

The cut aims to stimulate domestic consumption and remove difficulties for local production and business due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, buyers of cars with less than nine seats in Viet Nam are subject to a 10 per cent registration fee, or 12 per cent for residents of Ha Noi.

“With the Prime Minister’s decision to reduce the registration fee, buyers of domestically-manufactured and -assembled vehicles will only have to pay a fee of 5-6 per cent. Those who buy cars imported from abroad still have to pay registration fees of 10-12 per cent depending on the locality,” EuroCham said in the book.

For domestic car joint ventures, only two European brands – Mercedes and Peugeot – out of 19 imported in Viet Nam will benefit for their locally assembled models.

EuroCham said stimulating consumption in the automotive market is necessary as customers struggle to maintain their activities. Furthermore, it will take time for supply chain disruption to be resolved.

“Such discrimination in favour of locally assembled vehicles is not casting the intended positive light for Viet Nam with the European Union when the EVFTA is expected to enter into force soon,” EuroCham said.

EuroCham also recommended a 50 per cent reduction of Value Added Tax and of excise tax.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, 2020 is now proving to be an extremely challenging year for the whole automotive industry worldwide. The full supply chain for new vehicles and spare parts is disrupted.

 

Automakers in the EU, the US and Viet Nam have had to suspend operations – manufacturing, distribution and retail – for about a month in April to comply with social distancing regulations of the Government.

Despite social distancing being revoked in May, the sales in 2020 were still far below expectation. On April 28, Fitch Rating’s forecast a 21.8 per cent drop in new cars sales in Viet Nam for the full year 2020.

According to Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association, sales hit a five-year low, dropping 36 per cent year-on-year to about 61,000 vehicles in the first four months of 2020. After-sales service has, so far, decreased by 30-40 per cent.

EuroCham said that bonded warehouses are not allowed to import complete-built-up (CBU) vehicles cars for sale in Viet Nam. CBU importers must pay all taxes, including import tax, special consumption tax and value-added tax at customs clearance immediately. Car sales in Viet Nam are now very low.

“The market will take time to recover as customers need to ensure their own financial safety. Still, costs such as real estate rental and labour did not fall. Cash is scarce both at importers and dealers and will remain so until a global recovery in the supply chain and the market,” EuroCham noted.

For the automotive industry to maintain jobs and operations until post-COVID-19 recovery, EuroCham recommended the Ministry of Finance exceptionally re-allows partial clearance at customs by re-authorising bonded warehouses for new CBU imported vehicles until December 2020.

“Such a customs clearance extension should provide the necessary time for importers to recover financially to pay taxes gradually as they sell their stock and as the economy recovers.”

Viet Nam’s automobile market exceeded a record 400,000 new vehicles – 302,000 passenger cars and 80,000 commercial vehicles – in 2019. Of these, 70 per cent were locally assembled units and 30 per cent imported cars. — VNS

Auto dealers deemed main beneficiaries of registration fee cut

Auto dealers deemed main beneficiaries of registration fee cut

Auto dealers have proved to be the biggest beneficiaries of the Government's move to introduce a 50% cut in car registration fees, and not car buyers, as expected, 

Vietnam slashes auto registration fee by half

Vietnam slashes auto registration fee by half

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has just signed Decree 70 allowing the cut of 50% of the registration fee for customers who buy locally-produced and assembled automobiles, effective June 28.

 
 

Other News

.
P2P firms in Vietnam waiting for a sandbox
P2P firms in Vietnam waiting for a sandbox
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending companies expect that the sandbox for fintech would eliminate unscrupulous businesses and help the market grow significantly.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 6
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 6
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Retail-service revenue increases 5.3 percent in June

Shares to correct amid lack of positive news
Shares to correct amid lack of positive news
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Ch Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) gained 0.62 per cent to close Friday at 847.61 points.

Business outlook gloomy for firms based in Old Quarter of Hanoi
Business outlook gloomy for firms based in Old Quarter of Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Many business owners in Hanoi’s famous Old Quarter are becoming increasingly concerned about the decline in customers, causing their revenue to sharply decrease, and resulting in many stores closing their doors following COVID-19 epidemic.

Auto dealers deemed main beneficiaries of registration fee cut
Auto dealers deemed main beneficiaries of registration fee cut
BUSINESSicon  05/07/2020 

Auto dealers have proved to be the biggest beneficiaries of the Government's move to introduce a 50% cut in car registration fees, and not car buyers, as expected, 

Vietnam's logistics firms see few opportunities in EVFTA
Vietnam's logistics firms see few opportunities in EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnamese logistics firms’ ability to access the EU market will not be easy because rivals in the EU are strong anf clients there require high-quality services.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 5
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 5
BUSINESSicon  05/07/2020 

Agriculture ministry bullish on export targets despite pandemic

VASEP decries taxes on semi-processed and processed seafood
VASEP decries taxes on semi-processed and processed seafood
BUSINESSicon  05/07/2020 

Tax agencies have slapped many firms with a corporate income tax on semi-processed seafood products at 20%, while their products for exports or domestic consumption that are mainly processed, 

Vietnam draws up roadmap to eliminate monopoly in power sector
Vietnam draws up roadmap to eliminate monopoly in power sector
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

A solution for the power industry has been put into discussion: selling entire power plants to investors after they are put into operation.

State Audit of VN notes high pay for foreign specialists in ODA projects
State Audit of VN notes high pay for foreign specialists in ODA projects
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

A foreign specialist in an ODA (Official Development Assistance) project can receive VND500-700 million a month, while pay for a Vietnamese specialist is just tens of millions of VND.

Domestic property market faces uncertainty
Domestic property market faces uncertainty
BUSINESSicon  05/07/2020 

The domestic real estate market is hoped to have growth in the fourth quarter of this year and before the Lunar New Year 2021 if, by this year-end, the domestic economy is restored to levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

More streetfront houses up for sale in HCMC center
More streetfront houses up for sale in HCMC center
BUSINESSicon  05/07/2020 

More landlords want to sell townhouses after Covid-19, which has caused prices of houses in inner HCM City to slightly decrease in the second quarter.

Nine more expressway contractors suspected of construction violations
Nine more expressway contractors suspected of construction violations
BUSINESSicon  05/07/2020 

Nine more former contractors have been accused of irregularities in the construction of a 139-kilometer-long expressway whose severe deteriotion was reported shortly after its opening in central Vietnam.

Hanoi moves towards approving construction of third Aeon Mall
Hanoi moves towards approving construction of third Aeon Mall
BUSINESSicon  05/07/2020 

The proposed construction of a parking lot and the Aeon Mall Hoang Mai Trade centre will soon be decided upon by the Hanoi People's Committee as Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the adjustment of the city's construction planning.

Pork and oil prices key to keeping inflation in VN under control: experts
Pork and oil prices key to keeping inflation in VN under control: experts
BUSINESSicon  05/07/2020 

With huge inflation pressure on the way in the remaining months of this year, a close watch must be kept on the prices of key products like oil and pork to hit the goal of keeping inflation below 4 per cent, experts have said.

China remains major market for Vietnam’s farm produce
China remains major market for Vietnam’s farm produce
BUSINESSicon  05/07/2020 

The first consignments of litchis grown in Hai Duong province shipped to Singapore hit the newspapers.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 4
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 4
BUSINESSicon  04/07/2020 

Vietnam's squid, octopus exports down 21.2 percent

Proposal steers sports betting to starting line
Proposal steers sports betting to starting line
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

A proposed national steering committee is expected to help Vietnam build clearer prize-winning entertainment rules and set up closer connections between government authorities and investors 

Domestic demand the driving force for agriculture to develop
Domestic demand the driving force for agriculture to develop
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Nguyen Quoc Toan, director-general of the General Department for Agricultural Products Processing and Market Development, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, 

Vietnam hopes to attract huge capital as central banks print $6 trillion
Vietnam hopes to attract huge capital as central banks print $6 trillion
BUSINESSicon  04/07/2020 

Experts say Vietnam has the opportunity to attract more foreign portfolio investment as central banks are launching $6 trillion in quantitative easing programs in 2020.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 