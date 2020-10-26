Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
EVFTA brings myriad opportunities for Vietnam exporters

26/10/2020    13:54 GMT+7

Two months after taking effect, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, has brought back several opportunities for Vietnamese exporters. 

The export growth means Vietnam has made a good use of tariff incentives to expand export markets.

Accordingly, aquatic goods are the most-benefited product since the beginning. In August and September, the export of fishery products to the EU and UK reeled in about 263 million USD, up 17 percent against the same period last year.

 

Meanwhile, in September, rice exports brought back more than 1.7 million USD, increasing nearly 170 percent from August.

Authorised organisations have so far issued close to 15,000 certificates of origin (EUR.1 movement certificate) for exported products worth nearly 700 million USD. Most of these goods, including footwear, fishery, plastic, coffee, and garment-textile products, have been shipped to EU’s countries like Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and French.

 However, despite preferential tariff, the penetration of the EU market still face difficulties and Vietnamese enterprises need to meet a series of non-tariff barriers from the bloc, including rules of origin./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi: Price gap between inner and surrounding areas falls
Hanoi: Price gap between inner and surrounding areas falls
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

A recent survey by Savills found that gap of property prices are narrowing between urban and surrounding areas as more facilities are offered to compensate for outer locations.

Minh Phu opposes US anti-dumping duty on frozen shrimp
Minh Phu opposes US anti-dumping duty on frozen shrimp
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Minh Phu Seafood Joint Stock Company (JSC) has opposed the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP)’s application of anti-dumping tariffs on its frozen shrimp exports.

Corporate bond market cools in September after policy changes
Corporate bond market cools in September after policy changes
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Private corporate bonds raised in September dived from the previous month after a decree took effect to tighten the issuance on the corporate bond market.

Local firms expected modest growth due to COVID-19
Local firms expected modest growth due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Through the two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, confidence in the growth prospects in 2020 of enterprises has gradually diminished.

Virtual and real metrics
Virtual and real metrics
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has proposed adding some indexes not yet stated in the statutory economic criteria, such as per capita gross domestic product (GDP), contribution of TFP to growth and labor productivity.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 25
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnam growth may slow to 3% in 2020, likely to rebound to 7.8% in 2021: StanChart

Opportunities for Vietnam’s trade when the U.S removes stay-at-home orders
Opportunities for Vietnam’s trade when the U.S removes stay-at-home orders
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

The United States is Vietnam’s key export market. When U.S. consumers had to stay at home due to Covid-19 and slash spending, Vietnam’s exporters struggled. 

High safety risks for buyers of smuggled electric bicycles
High safety risks for buyers of smuggled electric bicycles
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

Smuggled low-quality components in electric bikes pose high risks for users in traffic and adversely affect domestic production.

Price gap between inner and surrounding area fall in Ha Noi market
Price gap between inner and surrounding area fall in Ha Noi market
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

A recent survey by Savills found that gap of property prices are narrowing between urban and surrounding areas as more facilities are offered to compensate for outer locations.

Minimum wage will not be raised in 2021 because of tight budget
Minimum wage will not be raised in 2021 because of tight budget
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

The National Assembly’s Finance and Budget Committee has agreed not to adjust the minimum wage in 2021 and has warned about the pressure on public debt payment.

Aspiring to a secure domestic financial environment
Aspiring to a secure domestic financial environment
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

As 2020 nears its end, assessments are being made of the performance of the nation’s crucial financial markets, which have been holding up well despite the heavy impact of the pandemic and global recession.

Vietnam’s full-year growth expected at 3% in 2020: Standard Chartered
Vietnam’s full-year growth expected at 3% in 2020: Standard Chartered
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

Standard Chartered expects Vietnam’s economy to grow by 3 per cent in 2020 and surge to 7.8 per cent in 2021. 

Ride-hailing market becomes increasingly crowded
Ride-hailing market becomes increasingly crowded
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

More and more ride-hailing services are entering the market despite the dominance of the pioneers Grab and Gojek, formerly known as GoViet.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 24
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

Vietnamese goods worth US$1 billion enjoy EU’s tariff reduction thanks to EVFTA

Vietnam continues to attract more capital from South Korea, Japan
Vietnam continues to attract more capital from South Korea, Japan
FEATUREicon  24/10/2020 

Vietnam's impressive successes and growing position in the world are helping the country become an destination for Japanese and Korean investors.

Positive trade signals since the effectiveness of EVFTA
Positive trade signals since the effectiveness of EVFTA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

Two months since the effectiveness of the EVFTA, Vietnam has seen positive signals in its trade exchange with the EU despite the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking losses for 10 years and selling assets to pay debts, boss Duc is still ultra rich
Taking losses for 10 years and selling assets to pay debts, boss Duc is still ultra rich
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

The businesses of Doan Nguyen Duc, or ‘boss Duc’ as he is called in Vietnam, have been facing difficulties. Although the owner of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group has had to sell many assets, he remains a stock billionaire.

SCIC works on government fund plan
SCIC works on government fund plan
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

State Capital Investment Corporation is working on its transition towards becoming the Vietnamese government’s strategic investment fund, aiming to support the state’s endeavour in promoting economic growth.

Ride-hailing market becomes increasingly crowded
Ride-hailing market becomes increasingly crowded
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

More and more ride-hailing services are entering the market despite the dominance of the pioneers Grab and Gojek, formerly known as GoViet.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 23
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 23
BUSINESSicon  23/10/2020 

Vietnam's export growth expected at 3-4% this year

