Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 12:14:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

EVFTA brings new impetus for Vietnam’s fishery exports

23/09/2020    09:50 GMT+7

Shipments of Vietnamese fishery products to the EU in August, the first month the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement took effect, increased by around 10 percent over July, demonstrating the positive effect of the deal.

EVFTA brings new impetus for Vietnam’s fishery exports hinh anh 1

Processing Tra fish for export (Photo: VNA)

The EU is the third largest market for Vietnam’s fishery products, after the US and Japan, with a market share of 17-18 percent.

Under the EVFTA, among about 220 tax lines of fishery products with rates ranging from 0 to 22 percent, most tax lines in the high range of 6-22 percent have been reduced to 0 percent immediately after the agreement took effect. The remaining tax lines will be phased out to zero after 3-7 years.

Shrimp is a major export that has benefited from the new tariff scheme. Shrimp exports to the EU in August rose by 20 percent from the previous month, and are expected to continue to increase towards the year-end.

Tuna also has good prospects in the EU market. In the first half of August alone, the value of tuna shipments to the EU picked up 11 percent month on month to nearly 6.3 million USD.

Tra fish exporters are pinning hope on the EVFTA, because under the deal, tariffs on many tra fish products have been reduced to 0. However, export of those products has not recovered so far due to deep reduction in the past eight months.

 

At the same time, technical requirements, quality standards and origin rules under the EVFTA pose new challenges to the Vietnamese fishery sector.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said in anticipation of the free trade deal, Vietnamese fishery enterprises have made necessary preparations to meet the requirements of the EVFTA.

He added that Vietnam is also mobilizing the entire political system to address the problem of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in order to have the EU’s “yellow card” removed./.VNA

VN fishery sector aims for “yellow card” removal with US$10 billion export target in sight

VN fishery sector aims for “yellow card” removal with US$10 billion export target in sight

The seafood industry is making all-out efforts to meet this year’s U$$10 billion export target whilst dealing with recommendations from the European Commission (EC)

Vietnam's seafood exporters setting up basis for EVFTA boons

Vietnam's seafood exporters setting up basis for EVFTA boons

Vietnamese seafood producers are developing their material in a sustainable way to make use of incentives for rising exports to the EU market.

 
 

Other News

.
Air transport ground service firms stand out amid pandemic
Air transport ground service firms stand out amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Since the first coronavirus cases were detected in Vietnam in March, the outlook for air transport-related stocks has remained negative.

VN initiates anti-dumping investigation on sugar imported from Thailand
VN initiates anti-dumping investigation on sugar imported from Thailand
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam for the first time will investigate signs of dumping of sugar imported from Thailand, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on Monday.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 22
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 22
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

Hotel rates down steeply as COVID-19 keeps away tourists

Support for domestic pharmaceutical industry to rise in Vietnam
Support for domestic pharmaceutical industry to rise in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

The Vietnamese Government's support for the local pharmaceutical industry will remain steadfast, according to Fitch Solutions.

Unprofitable SOEs avoid bankruptcy
Unprofitable SOEs avoid bankruptcy
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

The number of bankrupt state-owned enterprises (SOE) in reality is low, and is not commensurate with the number of private enterprises in bankruptcy.

VN's livestock industry grows fast, but problems still exist
VN's livestock industry grows fast, but problems still exist
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

Agricultural production satisfies domestic demand and brings $40 billion a year from exports, but periodic demand-supply imbalance has caused farmers to suffer.

Samsung eyes conversion into export processing firm
Samsung eyes conversion into export processing firm
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has this month submitted a proposal to the Government seeking approval for Samsung CE Complex Electronics Co. Ltd (SEHC Company) to convert into an export processing enterprise.

Domestic purchases, earnings hope to drive market: analysts
Domestic purchases, earnings hope to drive market: analysts
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

Domestic capital and corporate earnings-based buying are key to the growth of Vietnamese shares this week amid the shortage of macroeconomic news and prolonged net foreign selling.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 21
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 21
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

Tourism industry looks to bounce back

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, hotels in Hanoi Old Quarter up for sale
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, hotels in Hanoi Old Quarter up for sale
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

After several months of having no customers, many hotels in Hanoi's Old Quarter have had to close and some hotels have even posted ads for sale at the price of tens of billions of dong.

Seaport companies less affected amid pandemic
Seaport companies less affected amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

Seaport companies still reported positive earnings despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has not yet confirmed the complete withdrawal from use of coal-fired thermal power, but is designing a roadmap to reduce the proportion of this kind of power for the nation’s electricity output.

Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals
Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Deposits at banks continue to increase, though deposit interest rates have been decreasing. With plentiful capital, banks are inviting individuals who want to borrow money to buy houses and cars.

Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2-3 percent this year: former GSO director
Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2-3 percent this year: former GSO director
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

Vietnam’s GDP growth this year can reach 2 – 3 percent, according to former director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Bich Lam.

Manufacturing automobiles is a costly game
Manufacturing automobiles is a costly game
FEATUREicon  20/09/2020 

Automobile manufacturers usually incur a loss for the first 5-10 years of operation, but some of them have had to give up the game because they could not afford the high costs.

Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic
Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic
FEATUREicon  20/09/2020 

Two Vietnamese are among the 2020 Forbes’ 30 Under 30 of Europe in the Social Entrepreneur Category.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 20
BUSINESSicon  20/09/2020 

Banks ask for higher credit quota to prepare for peak lending season

Ministers, local leaders urged to enhance public investment disbursement
Ministers, local leaders urged to enhance public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  20/09/2020 

Ministers and leaders of People’s Committees of cities and provinces nationwide are required to remove difficulties and promote the disbursement of public investment as well as production, business and consumption.

Banks ask for higher credit quota to prepare for peak lending season
Banks ask for higher credit quota to prepare for peak lending season
BUSINESSicon  20/09/2020 

Despite a credit slowdown in the first half of 2020, some private commercial banks have still asked the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) for a credit growth expansion to prepare for a peak lending season expected at the end of the year.

Vietnam targets 6.5% GDP 2021 growth
Vietnam targets 6.5% GDP 2021 growth
BUSINESSicon  20/09/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has been asked to meet the goal of 6-6.5% GDP growth in 2021.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 