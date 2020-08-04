Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/08/2020 09:41:41 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

EVFTA hoped to help with sustainable poverty reduction in Vietnam

05/08/2020    08:37 GMT+7

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which came into force on August 1, is hoped to create a driving force to help Vietnam reap further achievements in poverty reduction and economic growth.

EVFTA hoped to help with sustainable poverty reduction in Vietnam hinh anh 1

A World Bank study said the EVFTA will help an additional 0.1 – 0.8 million people escape poverty by 2030, equivalent to a reduction of 0.7 percent in poverty rate compared to a no-EVFTA scenario.

The gender-based income gap will be narrowed by an additional 0.15 percent, with the group of 40 percent of families with lowest income benefiting the most.

The EVFTA would bring this through creating more jobs, reducing redundant labourers and unemployment, and raise workers’ income.

With the deal, the door to a 508-million strong market worth 18 trillion USD has opened wider than ever for Vietnamese goods.

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, in the short term the EVFTA will help Vietnam’s GDP increase by 2.18 – 3.25 percent. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the global economy, Vietnam would be among the few countries with positive growth rate in all scenarios of development thanks to the deal, the WB said.

Vietnam’s exports to the EU are forecast to rise by 42.7 percent in the first five years after the deal took effect, with big increases expected for industries of Vietnam’s strength such as farm produce (particularly rice), manufacturing-processing (textile-garment, leather-footwear) and services (maritime and aviation transport). As a result, more jobs will become available in Vietnam.

It is noteworthy that intensive commitments in the field of investment under the EVFTA will drive the perfection of institutions and improvement of investment and business environment in Vietnam, thus attract more EU investors to the country who will create more jobs for domestic workers. It is estimated that the deal will help create 146,000 more jobs a year.

 

In the medium and long-term, the EVFTA will contribute to raising domestic revenues thanks to economic growth, at an estimated 7 trillion VND 10 years after the deal took effect, which compensates for the drop in import-export duties, projected at 2.53 trillion VND after 10 years implementing the deal.

As the result, the State will have more resources for poverty reduction policies.

Besides the number of jobs, the EVFTA is also expected to help improve incomes of labourers through more effective operation of the market and the effects from salary paid by FDI enterprises.

Research has proved that income inequality and the rich-poor gap is inversely proportional to average per capita income, Sate budget collection and the ratio of exports to GDP.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said what makes the EVFTA different from other FTAs is Vietnam’s commitments to sustainable development, comprising not only economic commitments but also those related to gender equality, the environment and social development, which are important conditions for the country to reduce poverty in a more sustainable manner./.VNA

VN businesses slow in preparing to enjoy preferential tariffs in EVFTA

VN businesses slow in preparing to enjoy preferential tariffs in EVFTA

 Experts have raised concerns that Vietnamese businesses are slow in preparing conditions to enjoy preferential tariffs in the Viet Nam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).  

Vietnam fulfills international commitments as EVFTA takes effect

Vietnam fulfills international commitments as EVFTA takes effect

Vietnam will continue to fulfill its international commitments so that it can take full advantage of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and recover its economy amid a resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic.  

 
 

Other News

.
Analysts: High-end hotels hold appeal among investors
Analysts: High-end hotels hold appeal among investors
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Analysts from real estate consultant Jones Lang LaSalle have said domestic and foreign investors alike are actively seeking to purchase high-end hotels in downtown areas, mostly due to limited land supply.

Wooden plank exporters struggle with higher tax rates
Wooden plank exporters struggle with higher tax rates
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association has sent an urgent petition to the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Ministry of Industry and Trade about congestion of wooden planks

E-wallet firms battle for slice of cashless payment pie
E-wallet firms battle for slice of cashless payment pie
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

E-wallets firms are battling for a piece of the cashless payment market amid rapid growth in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses in HCM City's central business districts are idle as demand is weak
Businesses in HCM City's central business districts are idle as demand is weak
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Many streetfront buildings in large cities that house shops that were busy in the past are idle because business activities have declined due to Covid-19.

Big rearers win big
Big rearers win big
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Many animal husbandry enterprises are leveraging the pork supply shortage to sell at high prices, earning huge profits

Corporate income tax reduction comes into effect
Corporate income tax reduction comes into effect
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Resolution 116/2020/QH14 granting a reduction of 30 per cent on corporate income tax (CIT) for eligible enterprises officially came into effect on Monday.

VN businesses slow in preparing to enjoy preferential tariffs in EVFTA
VN businesses slow in preparing to enjoy preferential tariffs in EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

 Experts have raised concerns that Vietnamese businesses are slow in preparing conditions to enjoy preferential tariffs in the Viet Nam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Vietnam prepares to receive investors from Japan, the US, EU
Vietnam prepares to receive investors from Japan, the US, EU
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Japanese businesses have begun relocating factories to Vietnam, and it is expected that American and European businesses will also come soon.

Probe into Tenma Vietnam’s alleged bribery underway: police official
Probe into Tenma Vietnam’s alleged bribery underway: police official
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The investigation into the Japanese-invested Tenma Vietnam company’s allegation of bribing civil servants and tax and customs officers of northern Bac Ninh province is still ongoing, according to a police official.

VN textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic: official
VN textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic: official
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Textile and electronics have been the two export-oriented sectors mostly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, an official has said.

Enticing legal changes lure in foreign investors
Enticing legal changes lure in foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

Foreign investors are making new investments moves into Vietnam on the back of supporting policies and new rules. However, as some legal concerns remain, the development of the next steps still requires some preparation. 

VN Civil Aviation Authority's plans for new Quang Tri Airport face opposition
VN Civil Aviation Authority's plans for new Quang Tri Airport face opposition
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) plans to build Quang Tri Airport in Quang Tri province, but experts disagree with the idea.

Outlining the preferential mechanisms for new PPP projects
Outlining the preferential mechanisms for new PPP projects
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

Public-private investment projects play a significant role in developing infrastructure and have the potential to accelerate large-scale construction works across the country.

Summary of new points of amended Law on Investment 2020
Summary of new points of amended Law on Investment 2020
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

After more than six years in effect, the Law on Investment has been officially amended with a number of new articles to improve the country’s appeal to higher-quality foreign investment flows.

Capital inflows to Southeast Asian startups up 91 percent despite outbreak
Capital inflows to Southeast Asian startups up 91 percent despite outbreak
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

Southeast Asian startups, especially e-commerce and fintech companies, have witnessed a significant increase in investment between April and June.

Manufacturers rush to assemble cars to enjoy 50% registration tax cut
Manufacturers rush to assemble cars to enjoy 50% registration tax cut
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

The automobile market has become bustling with more and more car models, mostly domestically assembled, introduced.

Vietnam economic outlook remains positive despite Covid-19 resurgence: HSBC
Vietnam economic outlook remains positive despite Covid-19 resurgence: HSBC
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

HSBC economists forecast GDP expansion of 3% in 2020 for Vietnam, the only ASEAN country they expect to have positive growth this year.

Sky-high livestock prices may breach competition law
Sky-high livestock prices may breach competition law
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

Although many livestock companies could face an inspection to ensure they follow through on commitments to cut their prices, the market outlook still looks dreary in spite of the government’s call to stabilise the selling cost of live pigs.

Aligning with trade remedy principles
Aligning with trade remedy principles
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Agreement (EVFTA) is a giant leap for Vietnam in international integration.

Ministry seeks to further open petroleum retail market
Ministry seeks to further open petroleum retail market
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called for allowing all foreign investors to further participate in the petroleum retail market.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 